- Barnes, Wesley Samuel, 42, 508 Magnolia St., LaFayette, possession of meth, loitering and prowling
- Avisto, Peter Richard, 58, 315 Sunset Circle, Rossville, drugs to be kept in original container, speeding, DUI alcohol
- Owensby, Steven Lee, 27, 188 South Elmwood St., Rossville, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (misdemeanor)
- Holland, Aaron Anthony, 54, 76 Bradford Lane, Chickamauga, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, aggravated assault (family violence)
- Thrasher, Karia Jessica, 34, pedestrian under the influence, battery
- Swaney, Brenda Lee, 46, 118 General Bushrod Johnson Avenue, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), violation of parole
- Starnes, Nicholas Paul, 29, 504 Hobart Lane, LaFayette, bond surrender
- Farr, Thomas James, 36, 106 Pinto Lane, Lot 27, Ringgold, contempt of civil court
- Torrie, Carmen Dale, 34, 811 Cherokee Trail, Rossville, violation family violence order
- Burgess, Michael E., 48, 203 Glenn St., LaFayette, expired license plate, marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.), simple battery
- Seidel, Michael Edward, 37, 1337 Pleasant Drive, East Ridge, possession of meth, burglary (no forced entry) (residence)
- Grimes, David Lamar, 52, 79 Hobart Lane, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Mitchell, Shirley Leigh, 28, 460 Bowel Lane, Chickamauga, simple battery, DUI alcohol
- Duncan, Leah Faith, 22, 403 Five Points Road, Chickamauga, bond surrender
- Reynolds, William Roy, 38, 16 Wickley Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., fugitive from justice
- Barbare, Stephen Ryan, 22, 17 Gaskey Lane, LaFayette, failure to appear (non-fingerprintable), failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)
- Cotton, Michael Edward, 27, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Cox, Elijah DeWayne, 18, 1843 Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Edgeman, Levi Shane, 23, 2875 Lake Howard Road, LaFayette, failure to appear (felony), hold for court only
- Brenner, Tesha Michelle, 25, 30 Lillian Drive, Rossville, failure to appear (felony)
- Meschino, Crystal Lynn, 32, 1 Carol Lane Apt. A, Rossville, fugitive from justice, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Breneman, Erick Ray, 42, 102 Shelby Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, violation probation (felony), battery
- Warren, Corey Chaz, 29, 508 South Main St., LaFayette, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony
- Sosebee, Timothy, Allen, 55, 2232 Ridgeway Road, Trion, simple assault
- Carter, Alexandria Christen Taylor, 27, 2580 Three Notch Road, Ringgold, loitering and prowling
- Hayes, Lucas Dylan, 22, 119 Laurelwood Circle, Rossville, loitering and prowling
- Leavitt, Christopher Bailey, 28, 1217 West Walden St., LaFollette, Tenn., fugitive from justice
- Mitchell, James Timothy, 57, 6 Rock Creek Drive, Lookout Mountain, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Noles, Angela Leigh, 37, 8 Enloe St., LaFayette, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone or radio, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Massey, Justin Lee, 36, 318 Bonnie Circle, Dayton, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Harris, Christopher A., 19, 202 Spruce St., Rossville, fugitive from justice, hold for other agency
- Gutierrez, Santiago, 33, 307 Duke St., Apartment 13, LaFayette, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Feinstein, Mark Richard, 50, 203 South Main St., LaFayette, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Chambers, Danny Ray, 54, 2 Kent Drive, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Peace, Robby Ladon, 41, 863 Starling Mill Road, LaFayette, marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.), possession of meth
- Young, Samuel Paul, 37, 730 West James St., Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Walker, Avery Jameson, 20, 169 Burgess Hollow Road, LaFayette, battery
- May, Jack DeWayne, 52, 764 Peavine Road, Ringgold, possession of meth
- Ray, Cedric LeBron, 35, 13 Edsel Drive, Rossville, bond surrender, failure to appear (felony)
- Gann, Coy Allen, 27, 115 Schmidt Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Mitchell, Zackary Seth, 32, 24 Dodson Lane, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Chambers, Danny Ray, 46, violation probation (felony), possession of meth
- McMorris, David Benjamin, 39, 610 Bradley Avenue, LaFayette, marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.), possession of meth
- Webb, Bruce Kenneth, 55, 24 Elmo Drive, LaFayette, possession of meth with intent to distribute
- Arzmendi, Cecilia Patricia, 24, 11 Barker Lane, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Scott, Karen Elizabeth, 48, 516 Colerain St., LaFayette, possession of meth
- Mincy, Jason Ott, 37, 3203 South Orchard Knob, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving in an unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, no license plate, no county decal on license plate, driving on wrong side of road, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no proof of insurance, fleeing or attempting to elude a police car for a felony offense
- Purcell, James Hammond, 64, 321 South Mission Ridge Drive, Rossville, hold for other agency
- Williamson, Norman Green, 164 Triple S Road, LaFayette, 53, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, open container violation, DUI alcohol
- Smith, Allison Lee, 30, 352 Dickeyville Road, Trion, violation of probation (misdemeanor)
- Craze, John Hughes, 40, 732 Hurtt Road, Chickamauga, contempt of civil court, violation probation (felony)
- Morris, Aubrey Matthew, 51, 274 Walnut Grove Road, LaFayette, open container violation, DUI alcohol, speeding
- Rector, Barry Lynn, 33, 3905 13th Avenue, Chattanooga, violation probation (felony)
- Hanson, Ronald Vincent, 53, 160 Hammon Tree Drive, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony)
- Teague, Johnny Lamar, 60, 797 Indian Springs Road, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Ballard, Galan Gregory, 24, 706 Wooten Road, Ringgold, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Hegwood, Katelynn Lexus, 20, 309 Park St., LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Welles, Jordan Christian, 21, 464 Peach Orchard Road, Menlo, hold for court only
- Casteel, Austin Lamar, 21, battery (x2), failure to appear (x4)
- Gothard, Melissa Danielle, 36, 1281 North Highway 341, Chickamauga, marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz), possession of meth
- Asher, Christin Ceanna, 29, 66 E. Turnipseed Road, Rock Spring, marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.)
- Hegwood, Michael Shane, 36, 1281 Highway 341, Chickamauga, receipt, transfer, or possession of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.), possession of meth
- Burts, Ricosta Sanchez, 47, 730 West James St., Rossville, contempt of court
- Caldwell, David Charles, 33, 143 Burlingston Drive, Rossville, criminal damage to property (business), theft by taking (misdemeanor), possession and use of drug related objects, possession of meth, criminal trespass, possession of tools for the commission of a crime
- Sims, Aaron Joseph, 38, 813 Lee Avenue, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Tallent, Brandy Nicole, 35, 3909 Calhoun Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.)
- Broome, Chip Christopher, 43, 307 South Main St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Torrie, Carmen Dale, 34, 811 Cherokee Trail, Rossville, violation of family violence order, aggravated stalking
- Dunigan, Francis Thomas, 36, 3491 Old Graysville Road, Dayton Tenn, DUI alcohol
- Stewart, Justin Michael, 29, 8328 Middle Road, Ooltewah, Tenn., possession of meth
- Henderson, Joyce Lynn, 47, 83 Dave Brown Road, Trenton, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Barclay, Torie Chyann, 23, 343 West Rogers Road, LaFayette, forgery (third amount of $1,500 or possesses ten or more checks)
- Motley, Jimmy Michael II, 33, 826 Henderson Avenue, Rossville, violation probation (felony), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Posey, Christopher Shane, 44, 701 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Phillips, Jillian Michelle, 35, 233 Cloud Springs Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Word, Lajames Alexander, 35, 1114 Prospect Road, Chickamauga, Marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.), possession of meth
- Breedwell, Dustin Adam, 23, 108 Carver St., LaFayette, marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.), possession of meth
- Womble, Hayley Nicole, 26, 108 Carver St., LaFayette, marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.), possession of meth
- Liner, Chelsea Nicole, 28, 1587 Briarwood Drive, Atlanta, failure to appear (felony)
- Snow, Brandon Garrett, 36, 840 Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
- Bryson, Luke V, 23, 1401 Suggs St., Rossville, failure to appear (x3) (misdemeanor)
- White, Amanda Rose, 25, 1888 Colbert Hollow Road, Rock Spring, simple battery
- White, Ryan Kelly, 25, 94 Cross Street, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Durham, Jason Wayne, 37, 297 West Schmitt Road, Rossville, criminal trespass, loitering and prowling
- Ables, Charles Howard, 50, 59 Hummingbird Lane, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Richardson, Michael Lynn, 68, 509 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga, improper transfer of license plate or decal, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Smith, Brandon Allen, 22, 603 Sylvan Drive, Chattanooga, concealing identity of vehicle, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), speeding
- Curl, Cameron Blake, 19, 2345 Long Hollow Road, Chickamauga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Baker, Corey D., 47, 507 Mohawk St., Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct
- Brown, Johnny R., 43, 3460 Plumwood Drive, Chattanooga, public intoxication
- Hinton, Anthony Dewayne, 38, 314 Shields Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn., giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement
- Davis, Janice Marie, 47, 7576 Highway 136 Chickamauga, violation probation (felony), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), speeding, theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony)
- Jones, Owen Kirk, 31, 2051 Trammel St., Dalton, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x3)
- Moore, Rocky Jerome, 45, 135555 Highway 136 West, Rising Fawn, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: July 29 to Aug. 4, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney