- Bruce, Brittany Nasha, 32, 911 Carline Road, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Mitchell, Shirley Lee, 29, 460 Bowen Lane, Chickamauga, criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
- Hall, Sean Michael, 28, 156 Springvale Lane, Rock Spring, DUI alcohol, window tint violation, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, speeding
- Wood, Justin Allen, 32, 1378 Monroe Green Road, Trion, failure to appear (felony) (x2), violation probation (felony), no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Walxer, Angelique Danell, 20, 10 Fortune St., LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), seat belts violation (adults)
- Sharp, Clara Renea, 41, 4 Carroll Lane, Rossville, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Careathers, Shelia, 59, 537 Southern Road, Chickamauga, disorderly conduct
- Nestor, Ashton Aleesha, 28, 1620 East Broomtown Road, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Cross, Jamie Lynn, 34, 213 Rainbow Drive, Rossville, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Basham, Dakota Lee, 26, 72 Liberty Drive, Chickamauga, criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
- Skinner, Justin Lee, 30, 72 Liberty Drive, Chickamauga, criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
- Haven, Robin Kimberly, 57, 8 Battery Drive, Rossville, simple assault (family violence)
- Wallin, Jason Eric, 37, 60 Dunn Drive, LaFayette, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance
- Hughes, Jeremy Bryant, 19, 566 Yates Springs Road, Ringgold, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Coffman, Toby Tyler, 29, 1399 Ramey Road, Trion, abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons, or controlled substances, tampering with evidence (felony), possession of drug related objects, possession of meth
- Wheeler, Malachai Angleo, 19, 105 Warrenfells St., LaFayette, failure to appear (felony)
- Cross, Aaron Dewayne, 51, 214 Music Drive, Flintstone, tail lights or lenses required, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Hawkins, Ronnie Len, 24, 26 County 89 Road, Bryant, Ala., burglary (no forced entry) (residence)
- Anthony, James Lee, 42, 1135 Vittetoe Road, Chickamauga, possession of meth
- Sipsy, Stephanie Denise, 36, 2 Enloe St., LaFayette, violation of probation (misdemeanor)
- Garrett, Courtney Teresa, 24, violation probation (felony)
- Holley, Bethany Joanna, 37, 2501 Cummings Highway 37, Chattanooga, possession and use of drug-related objects, tag lights required, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI drugs
- Smith, Christopher Shaun, 1422 Happy Valley Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Crowder, Kelly Brook, 26, 507 Mohawk St., Rossville, hold for court only
- Edwards, Sharon Elaine, 42, 21 Shady Oak Circle, Rossville, hold for court only
- Dutton, Marty Scott, 46, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Deyhle, Jeffery Kevin, 49, 4011 13th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), public indecency (misdemeanor)
- Wiley, John Hal, 22, 8 Fortune St., LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Parden, Janon Angelique, 37, 4931 Woodland View Circle, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (nonfingerprintable) (x2)
- Thomison, Michael Christopher, 43, 1410 Woody Lane, Rossville, possession of meth
- Gordy, Royce Jean, 60, 401 Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga, possession of meth
- Morse, Kyndal Erinne, 17, 881 Bowen Lane, Chickamauga, disorderly conduct, simple battery (family violence)
- Nave, James Daniel, 47, 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, no license plate, tail lights or lenses requirement, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Whitt, Makayla Ann Nicole, 22, 368 Whasha Lane, Chattanooga, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
- Kerin, Christian Andrew, 25, 925 Burnt Mill Road, Flintstone, tag light required, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Dyer, Austin Shannon, 20, 404 Fort Oglethorpe Ridge Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, furnishing to, purchasing of, or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under the age of 21
- Young, Daniel Lee, 42, pedestrian under the influence
- Bolen, Steve Allen, 54, 5313 DuPont St., East Ridge, Tenn., knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Baker, Madison Jean, 18, 121 Kelsey Drive, Rossville, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Agre, Eric John, 44, 2859 North 50th Henry Lane, Apartment B., Greenback, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Roden, Daniel Charles, 34, 465 Old Ascalon Road, Rising Fawn, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Brown, Donovan Ray, 4516 Old Mineral Springs Road, LaFayette, simple assault (family violence)
- Posey, Heather Lynn, 32, 68 Sparrow Lane, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Ellison, Joseph Alexander, 23, 58 North Steele St., LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Mitchell, Shirley Lee, 29, 460 Bowen Lane, Chickamauga, hold for other agency, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), public drunk
- Brock, Randall Joe, 56, 77 Gray Road, LaFayette, affray (fighting)
- Robinson, Kansas LaShae, 36, 9630 County Road 44, Cedar Bluff, Ala., hold for court only
- Williams, Dillon tone, 25, 214 Starlight Drive, Rock Spring, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
- Moore, Marvelene Hamler, 58, 601 Washington St., Rossville, headlight requirements, no license plate, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Sharp, James William, II, 47, 1113 South Chattanooga St., LaFayette, possession of hydrocodone, seat belts violation, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of amphetamine
- Tussey, Paris M., 27, 106 Champion Road, Rossville, striking fixed object, window tint violation, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, hit and run, duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Bryson, Luke Vandamine, 1401 Suggs Road, Rossville, loitering and prowling, pedestrian under the influence
- Partin, Jeremy Scott, 39, 103 8th Avenue, Dehard Tenn., 37324, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Porter, Grady Venson, 24, 17 Walters Lane, Rossville, simple assault (family violence)
- Lemons, Christian Lee, 25, 325 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, simple assault (family violence)
- Roach, James Timothy, 56, 187 North Victor Drive, Flintstone, crossing the guard line with drugs, weapons, or intoxicants, drugs to be kept in original container, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane DUI alcohol or controlled substance in blood or urine
- Abrell, Mark Anthony, 62, 318 Catoosa St., Rossville, concealing identity of vehicle, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Cruise, Amber Kate, 35, 284 Worthington Gap Road, Rock Spring, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents
- Richardson, Carrie Elizabeth, 29, 207 Ivy St., Rossville, cruelty to children (first degree), purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana, sale of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
- Vanzanot, Kayla Elyse, 33, 501 7th St., Chickamauga, starburst windshield, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Wallin, Justin Alex, 25, 1587 Old LaFayette Road, Chickamauga, battery, criminal trespass
- Richardson, Thomas Weldon, 32, 207 Ivy St., Rossville, cruelty to children (first degree), manufacture, deliver, distribute, or possess Schedule I Controlled Substance with intent to distribute, sale of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
- Irvin, Michael Allen Sr., 54, 102 Perrin Avenue, Rossville, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents
- Tucker, Anthony Duane, 42, 180 Krupski Loop, Lookout Mountain, hold for court only
- Hillburn, Jamie Elaine, 38, 303 Magnolia Street, LaFayette, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Bell, Christopher Paul, 31, theft by receiving stolen property (felony), possession of meth with intent to distribute
- Greg, Larry Marshall, 65, 109 Gray Drive, LaFayette, affray (fighting)
- Liles, Whitney Gail, 23, 583 Lakeshore CV, Fort Oglethorpe, theft by receiving stolen property (felony), possession of meth with intent to distribute
- Skinner, Lindsay Kaye, 31, 365 Nawaka Avenue, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Brundage, Michael LeBron, 29, 3911 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, violation probation (felony)
- Coates, Daniel Rayburn, 40, violation probation 9felony)
- Owen, Karrie Elizabeth, 43, 4904 East 13th Avenue, obscured or missing license plates, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Mabala, Michael Kuupio, 35, 106 Pinto Lane, Ringgold, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Collins, Dallas Ronnie Jr., 48, 5807 Clover St., East Ridge, failure to appear (felony)
- Colby, Stephen Carlton, 43, 142 Rainbow Drive, Ringgold, theft by taking (motor vehicle)
- Adams, Christopher Allen, 47, 288 County Road, Pisgah, Ala., concealing identity of vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Ware, Brian Chuck, 32, 9 Woods Taylor Drive, Chickamauga, theft by conversion (misdemeanor)
- Monte, Randy Allen Jr., 31, 267 Rock Creek Road, Trenton, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Walters, Kimberly Denise, 40, 161 Martin St., Summerville, hold for other agency
- Perkins, DeWayne Howard, 54, 910 Moore Avenue, LaFayette, weekender only
- Vargas, Remujio, 20, 2711 East Main St., Chattanooga, Tenn., obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Miranda, Amber Marie, 28, 47 West Park Drive, Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Blevins, Valerie Jo, 27, 3505 Chattanooga Valley Road, unlawful conduct during 911 call
- Morton, Brandon Demarest, 39, 35 Lee St., Summerville, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Scott, Walter Ray, 49, 1301 Riverside Drive, Gainsville, weekender
- Hill, Donna Lynn, 33, 190 Northern Heights Circle, Summerville, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 13-19, 2020
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney