- Pollard, Michael Alexander, 44, 5404 Shauff Place, Chattanooga, Tenn., hold for court only
- Parker, Gregory Justin, 36, 270 McCarty Road, Chickamauga, expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Green, Tiffany Shea, 44, 85 Willow Drive, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Lee, Maranda Nicole, 35, 7 Steele St., LaFayette, fugitive from justice (misdemeanor)
- Williams, Tanberlane Gayle, 52, 171 Cambridge Circle, Rossville, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Brown, Matthew Dalton, 22, 2015 Burnt Mill Road, Flintstone, violation probation (felony)
- Nance Jimmy Lee, 54, 1465 Porter Road, Trenton, violation of parole
- Roden, Christopher Lynn, 32, 60 Ridley Court, Rising Fawn, violation probation (felony)
- Ferguson, Sean Travis, 37, 559 Bicentennial Trail, Rock Spring, disorderly conduct, simple assault
- Brown, Courvoiser DeMaceo, 24, 15 Barker Lane, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
- Wilbanks, Tyler Scott, 25, 939 LaFayette Drive, Rossville, contempt of court
- McGlamery, Collen Lee, 19, 400 Chambers St., Rossville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Middleton, Tyler William, 33, 3028 Altamira Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Collins, Eddie Reese Jr., 35, 303 Asbury Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony)
- Owens, Kiaomee DeShawn, 23, 404 Tunnel Blvd. A, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Browning, Carl Todd, 50, 79 Johnson Road, Summerville, possession of meth with intent to distribute
- Lawrence, Samantha Jean, 28, 192 Round Pond Tree Drive, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Lay, Stephen Kyle, 31, 105 White St., Calhoun, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Rackley, Justin Brock, 36, 35 King St., LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (felony) (4th or subsequent offense), theft by taking (felony), simple battery, possession of meth
- Wise, Dylon Harrison, 31, 213 Midway Avenue, Rossville, simple assault (family violence)
- Lipps, Timothy Eric, 39, 8115 Chattanooga St., LaFayette, possession of meth
- Bruce, Brittany Nasha, 32, 656 South Washington St., Rossville, no insurance, possession of meth
- DeHyle, Jeffery Kevin, 49, 4011 13th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., public indecency (first or second conviction) (misdemeanor), theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Coates, Anthony Maurice, hold for other agency, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Jackson, Vernon Andrew, II, 32, 711 Luwana Drive, Rossville, hold for other agency
- Lively, Misty LaShea, 280 Brock Road, Summerville, 25, possession of meth
- Lopez-Zapata, Ann Jeanette, 1781 West Side, Rocky Face, 49, possession of meth
- Collins, Sandra Danielle, 506 Magnolia St., LaFayette, hold for other agency, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers
- Walker, Anthony Marcus, 19, 718 Mary Agnes Drive, Rossville, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked (2nd offense within 5 years)
- Nabors, Kortney Danielle, 34, 3542 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., hold for other agency, drugs to be kept in original container, marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.), possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth, fugitive from justice
- Larmon, Christopher James, 28, 108 Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, contempt of court, hold for other agency, violation probation (felony)
- Harris, Teri Michelle, 25, 374 Carroll Drive, Ringgold, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of meth
- Naillon, Robert Joseph, 42, simple battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), burglary (forced entry) (residence)
- Bramlett, Jerrod Ryan, 33, 120 Bramlett Road, Chickamauga, possession and use of drug-related objects, concealing identity of vehicle, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), possession of meth
- Johnson, Milton Jr., 62, 1372 Willis Mill Road, Atlanta, violation probation (felony)
- Portwood, Lewis Troylynn, 45, 8102 South Highway 136, LaFayette, hold for court only
- APostal, Aaron William, 46, 100 South Oakland Drive, LaFayette, contempt of court
- Magin, Christopher Shane, 42, 834 James St., Rossville, hold for court only
- Tapp, Michael DeWayne, 48, 408 Dogwood Circle LaFayette, seat belts violation (adults), expired license plate, headlights requirement, driving while license suspended or revoked (2nd offense within 5 years)
- West, Mindy Leeann, 33, 307 South Main St., Apartment 17, LaFayette, possession of meth
- DeLancett, Charisse Lynn, 32, 6178 South Highway 27, LaFayette, possession of meth
- Sigmon, Austin Lee, 19, 151 Maness Trail, Rock Spring, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Sigmon, Daniel Lee, 39, 151 Maness Trail, Rock Spring, possession of meth
- Hunter, Patrick D, Sr., 46, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers
- Lomnick, Tawana Denise, 45, 1607 East 13th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor), expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Sigmon, Tawnya Leigh, 38, 151 Maness Trail, Rock Spring, possession of meth
- Careathers, Ronald Eugene, 54, 207 East Napier St., 3, LaFayette, unlawful to any person to purchase, possess, or have under his control any controlled substance, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of hydrocodone, failure to register vehicle
- Shaw, David Tyler, 27, 7422 Wilson Road, Rossville, turn signal requirements, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- LeCroy, Randy Joe, 58, arson (first degree)
- McDaniel, Christina Lynn, 37, 250 Wesley Road, failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Chase, William Clifford, 60, 912 Moore Avenue, LaFayette, knowingly filing a false document against a person (x3)
- Cleghorn, Daniel Lamar, 35, 12021 Highway 151, Trion, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Holloway, Amanda Domarious, 38, 1007 Escalon St., Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Hegwood, Katelynn Lexus, 21, 309 Park St., LaFayette, hold for other agency
- Stanley, Jody Edmond, 35, 10 Terry St., Rossville, cruelty to children (first degree)
- Sanders, Clayton LaVaughn, 28, 153 Halls Valley Road, Trion, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Martin, Isaiah Tyler, 20, 18 Glover Knolls, Rossville, failure to appear (felony)
- Perkins, DeWayne Howard, 54, 910 Moore Avenue, LaFayette, weekender only
- Vann, Ricy Lynn, 58, 309 Wilder Road, Chickamauga, theft by receiving stolen property (felony), theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
- Mantooth, Christopher Lee, 38, 118 Pine Grove Road, Fort Oglethorpe, no insurance, failure to register vehicle, driving wrong side of road, failure to obey traffic control device, wrong class of license, fleeing or attempting to elude police for felony offense, reckless driving, speeding
- Messer, Tony Nicholas, 27, 383 Hullender Hollow, Ringgold, battery, false imprisonment, simple battery, criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
- Crowe, Michael Anthony, 34, 89 Bell Avenue, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Brooks, Emily Melissa, 33, 222 Mitchell Lane, Rossville, must give signal/insufficient use of turn signals, DUI alcohol
- Jackson, Brandy Jean, 27, 171 Dogwood Circle, Rock Spring, disorderly conduct
- Lively, Dakoda Aaron Steven, 26, 101 Boy Scout Road, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
- Smith, Charles Zachary, 33, 54 Wilburger St., Rossville, standards for brake lights, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Standifer, Carl Wayne, 45, 1220 Holly Avenue, South Pittsburgh, Tenn., criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
- Goforth, William Jesse, 27, 464 Kendricks Switch Road, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Linticum, Robert Allan, 42, 188 Karen Drive, Ringgold, driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Brock, Patrick Eugene, 35, 607 Gregory Lane, LaFayette, reckless driving, speeding
- Stoker, Timothy Dwight, 53, 52 Noth Avenue, Flintstone, striking fixed object, open container violation, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), DUI alcohol
- McKenzie, Susan Paige, 35, 55 Fercliff Drive, Rossville, possession of meth, criminal trespass
- Boatfield, Grace Amanda, 40, 165 Youngstown Road, Flat Rock, Ala., possession of meth, criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
- Staton, Savannah Evans, 20, 112 Highland Drive, failure to stop at stop sign at railroad crossing, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Lemons, Christian Lee, 25, 375 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
- Wiley, Tabatha Laura, 36, 601 James St., Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Haustein, Carsten Jens, 39, 219 Mission Ridge Drive, Rossville, failure to obey traffic control device, DUI alcohol
- Massey, Justin Lee, 36, 318 Bonnie Circle, Dayton, violation probation (misdemeanor), theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony) (x2)
- Crawford, Kelly Romona, 26, 3431 Hughes Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Koger, Phillip Wayne, 55, 33 Hinton Lane, Ringgold, terroristic acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct
- Hamrick, Kelly Denise, 43, 120 1/2 Park St., Chickamauga, violation probation (misdemeanor)
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 20-26, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney