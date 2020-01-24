- Wimpy, Elysia LaShay, 21, 3001 East 45th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Smith, Becky Leona, 37, 218 Dietz Road, Ringgold, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers, violation probation (felony)
- Baggett, Angeline Allanna, 39, 218 Rogers Road, Rossville, possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of meth
- Moss, Joseph Earl, 41, Rossville, hold for other agency, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers
- Diamond, Brian James, 35, 2990 South Highway 341, Chickamauga, theft by taking (misdemeanor), simple battery
- Myer, Christopher Alan, 37, 3517 Old Ringgold Road, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Fisher, Phillip Randall, 57, 2803 Faxon St., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
- Watson, Joshua Matthew, 36, 215 Catoosa St., Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Beard, Angela Renee, 47, 300 Keith St., Chattanooga, violation of parole
- Harmon, Aubey Brent, 53, 303 Clara St., Rossville, bond surrender
- Elston, Britney Michelle, 28, 911 South Highway 341, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Tipton, Brittany Ann, 22, 730 Berry St., Northeast, Cleveland, violation probation (felony)
- Roach, Jennifer Lynn, 33, 220 Jenkins Road, Rossville, hold for court only
- Stanton, Calvin Russel, 48, 115 Williams Avenue, Flintstone, public drunk
- Morris, Edward Eugene, Jr., 36, 26 Lillian Lane, Chickamauga, contempt of superior court
- Kent, Angela Christine, 41, 368 Highway 151, LaFayette, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Ervin, Lewis Mitchell, 49, 368 Highway 151 LaFayette, aggravated assault (family violence)
- Campbell, Michael Anthony, 42, 505 West 13th St., Chickamauga, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), DUI alcohol, open container violation
- Jackson, Zakeya LaToya, 36, 208 Naomi Cemetery Road, LaFayette, no insurance, obscured or missing license plates
- Cravey, Rebecca Lynn, 37, 902 Oak Village Court, Dandridge, Tenn., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Snider, Dakota Allen, 26, 22 Napier Chapel Road, LaFayette, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, DUI drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to exercise due care when operating a cell phone or radio, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane
- Cox, Robert Lee, 19, 365 Nawaka Avenue, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Fisher, Sherri Lynn, 57, 2665 Grand Center Road, Chickamauga, possession of meth, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Cox, Timothy Charles, 18, 365 Nawaka Avenue, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Linebarger, Robert Michael, 39, 63 Dunn Drive, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Broome, Dacoda Lee, 27, 3836 Highway 337, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Sheets, Joseph James, 50, 357 Orchard Avenue, Rossville, fail to yield while turning left, homicide by vehicle (second degree) (misdemeanor)
- Tate, Christopher Aaron, 31, 170 Woodline Circle, Flintstone, theft by shoplifting (felony)
- Stanley, Miranda Nichole, 32, 12036 Highway 151, Trion, violation probation (felony)
- Tate, Rhonda Dale, 53, 18 North Avenue, Flintstone, false statements and writings (containment of facts), theft by shoplifting (felony)
- Shropshire, Jacob Antonio, 32, 108 Cavendar St., LaFayette, striking a fixed object, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500) (x2), battery
- Martin, Isaiah Tyler, 20, 802 Hogan Road, Rossville, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
- Blair, Mary Jean, 46, 1700 Strawberry Lane, Hixson, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation of probation (misdemeanor)
- DiPrimo, Ryan Joseph, 23, 1005 Logan Avenue, Rossville, battery, aggravated assault (family violence)
- Carnes, Bobby Ray, 42, 198 Simmons Flat Road, Trion, criminal trespass (trespassing on property), theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Crowder, Justin Heath, 38, 1208 Foster St., Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Mozingo, Marty Lyn, 42, 186 Rodeo Drive, Rock Spring, open container violation, DUI alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Cole, Gordon Scott, 48, 177 East Reed Road, LaFayette, simple battery (family violence), terroristic threats (misdemeanor)
- Fielding, Jerry Brian, 4519 Woodland Drive, Ooltewah, violation probation (felony)
- Cox, Cody Michael, 28, 1079 Double S Road, Dayton, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
- Coggins, Johnny Andrew, 42, 2818 Foster Mill Drive, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Vaughn, Kimberly Ann Vaughn, 40, 103 Chastain Drive, LaFayette, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (3rd Offense)
- Kitchen, Brian Matthew, 29, 2818 Eblen Drive, theft by taking (felony)
- Garner, James Maverick, 51, 236 Madgabend Road, Rossville, tag light required, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Thomas, Erika Ashley, 28, 122 James St., Rossville, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense
- Seagroves, Rebecca Gail, 38, 335 White City Circle, Tracy City, Tenn., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), obstruction or interference with driver's view or control, seat belts violation (adults)
- Payne, Joshua Alexander, 24, 104 Christopher Drive, Chickamauga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), aggravated assault (family violence)
- McClain, Kandice Nicole, 26, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), simple battery (family violence)
- Stapleton, Cooper Alan, 37, 1345 Valley View Road, Cleveland, violation probation (felony), fugitive from justice (x2), improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense), theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony), theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
- Griggs, Pamela Kay, 42, 2077 Old Summerville Road, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), improper use of turn signals, DUI alcohol
- LeCroy, Randy Joe, Rossville, failure to appear (non-fingerprintable), criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
- Roberts, Cheyenne LaJade, 21, 1 Round Pond Road, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Carter, Michelle Darlene, 54, 4314 DuVal St., Chattanooga, Tenn., broken tail light lenses, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Lanticum, Shelly Danielle, 40, 703 Flegal Avenue, Rossville, hold for court only
- Barfield, Timothy James Drew, 40, 194 Shedds Lake Drive, failure to appear (felony)
- McWhorter, Austin Tyler, 26, 37 Thompson Circle, LaFayette, burglary (building, structure, vehicle)
- Williams, Elysa McEwen, 37, 1316 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- Owens, Robert Daniel, 51, 1020 McBrien Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, littering highway, fugitive from justice
- Parker, Johnny Ray, 37, 116 Twin Lakes Road, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Harris, Christopher Justin, 30, 709 Patterson St., LaFayette, simple battery (family violence)
- Hornbuckle, Jeffery Leon, 32, 44 Betsey Lane, Rossville, hold for other agency
- Smith, Oran Demetrius, 18, 373 Old Teloga Crossroads Road, Summerville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Nichols, Travis William, 28, 20 Nave Drive, Chickamauga, simple assault (x2), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), public drunk, disorderly conduct
- DeLuca, Teddy Joseph Jr., 25, 1451 Stanfield Drive, LaFayette, hold for other agency
- Skiles, Mickey Lewis, 56, 1414 Happy Valley Road, Rossville, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (felony - 4th or subsequent offense), DUI, habitual violator
- Bradley, Cody Wayne, 23, 4056 North Highway 341, Flintstone, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Porter, Savannah Noelle, 22, 17 Walters Lane, Rossville, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), possession of meth
- Upshaw, Mia Shaquitamete, 28, 4919 Jeffery Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., seat belts violation (adults), expired license plate, no insurance, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Jackson, Scarlet Lace, 29, 912 South Seminole Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Goldsmith, Joseph Frank, 55, 1219 Greens Lake Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Stewart, Wilburn Higgins, Jr., 64, 6757 Levi Road, Hixson, violation probation (felony)
- Holland, William Kyle, 34, 759 Simmons Tawzer Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Vaughn, Micah Isaiah, 17, 452 Allgood Road, Flintstone, battery
- Gaspar, Lupe Martin, 24, 1609 East 47th St., Chattanooga, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Harden, Austin Wiliam, 22, 508 Notre Dame Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony), violation probation (felony)
- Burnham, Kenneth Wesley, 46, 1600 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, aggravated assault
- Ruehl, Kaiser Allen, 26, 121 Lori Lane, Ringgold, speeding (no insurance), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- DeGrasse, Angela Marie, 28, 1906 Sharpe St., Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), DUI drugs
- Harris, Brandy Fay, 27, 51 Lowery Lane, Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Steele, Calvin Coolidge Jr., 50, 727 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, fugitive from justice
- Herrera, Meagan Alana, 24, 3648 Woodmont Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Sherlin, Betty Michelle, 64, 68 Laminack Circle, LaFayette, use of multi-beam lighting equipment or failure to dim headlights when approaching head-on, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale marijuana
- Bridges, Erika Juan, 47, 1215 Shalor Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to exercise due care when using cell phone or radio, seat belts violation (children 5 years of age or less), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Thomison, Michael Christopher, 43, 1410 Woody Lane, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct
- White, Bryson, Wydell, 21, 161 North Sunnyside Drive, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor), hold for other agency, open container violation
- Foskey, Jonathon Robert, 27, 242 Chloe Drive, LaFayette, hold for other agency, permitting unlawful operation of vehicle
- Steele, Devin Jay, 22, 238 Hudson St., Rossville, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- Bolyard, Daniel Edward, 56, 4625 Beagle, Memphis, Tenn., failure to yield to emergency vehicle, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, DUI alcohol
- Gassaway, Ashley Christyn, 28, 137 East Lakeview Drive, Rossville, driving without license on person, failure to obey traffic control device, DUI alcohol
- Albertson, Matthew Lee, 36, 191 Lawman Lane, Tunnel Hill, color of lighting equipment violation, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Young, Carleigh, 39, 35 Bankston Avenue, Flintstone, aggravated assault (family violence)
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 6-12, 2020
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney