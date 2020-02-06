- Tickle, Tyler L, 26, 8295 Chula Creek Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Elrod, Hannah Catlyn, 27, 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, Ga., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Thornton, Samantha Jean, 32, 117 Cleveland Road, Rossville, failure to appear (felony)
- Cochran, Robert Lee, 36, 5 Gerard Ave. Rome, Ga., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Abbott, Alison Denise, 50, 451 Red Bud Avenue, Rossville, Forgery (first other than a check and utters or delivers such writing
- Capps, Joshua Allan, 28, 601 James St., 116, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Raines, Barry Alan, 22, 39 Sherry Court, Chickamauga, theft by conversion (misdemeanor)
- McNish, Ashley Renee, 38, 435 Montclair Drive, Rossville, receipt, possession, or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute (x5)
- Teffeteller, Kristopher Ray, 33, 435 Montclair Drive, Rossville, receipt, possession, or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute (x5), purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sell marijuana
- Garth, Robert Earl, 54, 4314 Duvall St., Chattanooga, Tenn., tail lights required, driving while license suspended or revoked (second offense within 5 years), Mitchem, Robert Dale, 47, 122 Wendy Leigh Circle, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked first offense)
- Robinson, Angelia Nicole, 24, 102 Bandy Road, LaFayette, criminal trespass
- Holloway, Jason Terrell, 39, 515 New Ridge Road, Chickamauga, theft by taking (felony)
- Kennedy, Zackary Aaron, 40, 7120 Elmbrook Lane, Harrison, failure to appear (felony)
- Ellis, Tony Lewis, 52, 1201 West North Main St., 311, LaFayette, reckless conduct
- Dobbs, Thomas Lee, 25, 3906 Wiley Avenue, Chattanooga, cruelty to children (allow to witness felony, battery, or family violence)
- Thompson, Samantha Kaylin, 32, 9 Jones St., LaFayette, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Denson, Johnathan Oneal, 30894 Kemp Road, LaFayette, violation parole
- Black, David Michael, 61, 147 Halls Valley Road, Trion, receipt, possession, or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of meth
- Parm, Joel Kimsy, 60, 501 South Main, B, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), striking fixed object, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions
- Thompson, Jamie Daniel, 43, 146 Holy Hills Lane, Trion, possession of meth
- Holloway, Jason Terrell, 39, 515 New Ridge Road, Chickamauga, false report of a crime
- McWhorter, Brian Keith, 44, 1077 Lofton Lane, Chickamauga, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Teems-Walker, Sharmon Melissa, 51, 5 Bandit Circle, Rock Spring, sale, distribution, possession of dangerous drugs
- Bryson, Luke Vandamine, 3202 Westonia Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., 23, 108 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, tail lgihts requirement, brake light requirement, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Vinyard, Jonathan Owens, 35, 535 Cherokee Lane, Chatsworth, hold for other agency
- Neill, Cody Allen, 32, 34 Roswell Road, Rossville, cruelty to children (third-degree or third subsequent offense), simple battery (family violence)
- Young, Samuel Paul, 38, 711 South Hamilton St., Dalton, criminal trespass (trespassing on property)
- Barrett, Stephanie A., 35, 71 Graceland Lane, Rossville, cruelty to children (first degree), possession and use of drug-related objects
- Cowan, Nickolas D., 34, 71 Graceland Lane, Rossville, cruelty to children (first degree), possession and use of drug-related objects
- Kouns, Gary Shawn, 48, 1 Fine St., Rossville, fugitive from justice, failure to appear (non-fingerprintable)
- Payne, Bridgette Alexis, 24, 897 Mill Wee Hollow Road, Rossville, improper or erratic lane change, improper passing in no pass zone, driving wrong side of road, failure to obey traffic control device, speeding, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, fail to yield at intersection (with injuries), fleeing or attempting to elude police for a felony offense
- Williams, Jeremy Grey, 31, 168 Golden Finch Way, Dalton, aggravated child molestation (x2)
- Hulsey, Roger Michael, 41, 711 Walker Avenue, Rossville, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Parker, Christopher Eugene, 33, 506 Magnolia St., LaFayette, possession of meth, violation probation (felony)
- Middleton, Christopher N., 54, hold for other agency
- Reynolds, Heather Michelle, 47, 308 Cavender St., B., LaFayette, possession of meth
- Martin, Donald Adam, 48, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Osby, Charles Randall, Jr., 42, 956 Crest Ridge Drive, Rossville, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, hit and run (duty of driver to return to scene of accident), DUI alcohol
- Eaton, Hillary Brooke, 32, 55 Fortune St., LaFayette, possession of meth
- Cordell, Tinikka Star, 31, 1006 South Chattanooga St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony), possession of meth
- Shropshire, Kevin Morris, 41, 94 7th St., Rossville, tag light required, hold for other agency
- Gaddis, Brandon Edward, 25, 12 Backdraft Lane, Rossville, DUI alcohol, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Moses, John Dekota, 24, 131 North Chattanooga St., LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Cole, Jarvis LeMont, 35, 4404 Luna Lane, Chattanooga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Kellis, Robert David, Jr., 42, 1304 San Hsi Drive, Chattanooga, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Esposito, Anthony Ryan, 39, 1194 Harrisburg Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Underwood, Kennie Lee, 46, 610 Carden Avenue, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Clark, Ellen Kathleen, 29, 840 Highway 151, LaFayette, driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Chapman, Heather Nicole, 36, 108 Boy Scout Road, LaFayette, hold for other agency
- Turner, Haylee Neveah, 19, 198 Dennis Lane, Rising Fawn, printing, executing, negotiating checks, drafts, etc knowing information is in error or fictitious
- Addison, Steven Allen, 41, 1109 McDonald Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), seat belts violation (ages 6 to 17), failure to register vehicle, improper transfer of license plate or decal, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Gosnell, Jeremy Dakota Lee, 26, 315 Park City Road, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Schaeffer, Kenneth M., 24, 230 Augusta Avenue, 13, DeKalb, Il., speeding, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Thomas, Larry Duane, 48, 75 Lee School Road, LaFayette, tag light required, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Carlton, Casey Wayne, 32, 936 Lee School Road, LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Howard, Roddey Lee, 56, 611 West Garden Farm Road, Rossville, reckless conduct
- West, Jennifer Hope, 42, 482 Hickory Ridge Trail, Ringgold, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Barbee, Savannah Nichole, 29, 606 McLemore St., LaFayette, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, no insurance, too fast for conditions, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Eich, Jacob Charles, 27, 1003 Park City Road, Rossville, battery
- Conrad, Eric Benjamin, 42, 931 Hulana St., Rossville, possession of meth with intent to distribute, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sell marijuana
- Carroll, Heather Nichole, 34, 320 McDonald Drive, Rossville, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sell marijuana, possession of meth with intent to distribute
- McCurdy, Deanna Nicole, 31, 620 Mohawk St., Rossville, bond surrender, use of communication facility in commission of felony involving controlled substances, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of meth with intent to distribute
- Thrasher, Karia Jessica, 35, 2622 East 19th St., Chattanooga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Hedgepath, Aaron Blake, 28, 934 Hulana St., Rossville, possession of meth
- Johnson, Casey Charles, 20, 807 South Seminole Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., possession of meth, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances
- Yoder, Robbie Lynn, 19, 937 East Valley Drive, Rossville, drugs to be kept in original container (x2)
- Bryson, Matthew Joseph, 27, 550 Akins Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (misdemeanor), drugs to be kept in original container
- Raguse, Ronald James II, 35, 486 Sutherland Road, Dunlap, possession of meth
- Green, Chris Rhea, 50, 45 Collett Drive, LaFayette, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, possession of meth
- Yoder, Kimberly Anne, 41, 2163 Mount Pisgah Road, Ringgold, drugs to be kept in original container (x2), meth
- Emerson, Rebecca Gayle, 44, 25 Hickory Circle, Rossville, speeding, no insurance, DUI alcohol
- Smith, Leigh Ann, 47, 2626 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects
- Reese, Timothy, 40, 974 East Valley Drive, Rossville, simple assault (family violence)
- Brown, Courvcisier Demaceo, 24, 292 Wesley Road, LaFayette, public drunk
- Henley, Carmen Denise, 37, 37 Pierce Drive, Ringgold, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects
- Averett, Paul Edward, 46, 10150 County 103 Road, Mentone, Ala., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (second offense within 5 years), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Evans, Tenita Renee, 41, 50 McCallie Road, Flintstone, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth, simple battery (family violence)
- Cooper, Anna Michelle, 45, 4863 Straight Gut Road, LaFayette, violation probation (felony), no insurance, crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Gravitt, Christopher Evan, Jr., 24, 405 Jenkins Road, Rossville, theft by taking (misdemeanor), battery, theft by taking (felony - motor vehicle), aggravated assault, hijacking a motor vehicle
- Scott, Walter Ray, 49, 1301 Riverside Drive, Gainsville, weekender only
- Stoker, Rickey Mason, 18, 6709 North Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, brake light requirements, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz)
- Patterson, Shawn Kenneth, 32, 112 Highland St., Rossville, hold for other agency, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer
- Vineyard, David Lee, 53, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
- Schall, Adrian Callah, 29, 1077 Lofton Lane, 3, Chickamauga, loitering and prowling
- Webb, Jacob Alex, 21, 8 Parkview Circle, Rossville, simple battery (family violence), cruelty to children (allow to witness felony, battery, or family violence) (x2)
- Kincaid, Brenda Sue, 44, 1300 Second St., Cleveland, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Marsh, Aryel, 29, 230 Hawkins Drive, Summerville, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Hoffman, Eric Michael, 40, 6512 Chamberlain Road, LaFayette, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked (third offense within 5 years), possession of meth
- Logan, Michael Brandon, 26, 33 Brenda Lane, Chickamauga, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Hampton, Tony Ray, 62, 2940 East Highway 136, LaFayette, license to be displayed upon demand of law enforcement officer, speed less than minimum, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Bishop, John Byron, 64, 1005 Park City Road, Rossville, theft by taking (felony)
- Laduke, Bryant Edward, 48, 2131 McFarland Avenue, Rossville, 48, possession of meth, violation probation (felony)
- Whited, James Edward, 52, 105 Foster Circle, LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor)
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 27 to Feb. 2
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney