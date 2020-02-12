- Cleverly, Brian Eugene, 43, 342 Glenn Wade Drive, Rossville, criminal solicitation, sexual battery, false imprisonment, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony), aggravated assault
- Gaines, Jaylon Tremail, 22, 161 Cottage Lane, Chickamauga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony), aggravated assault
- Gaines, Jaylon Tremail, 22, 161 Cottage Lane, Chickamauga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Hines, Tamisha Shaqir, 44, 740 Mary Agnes Drive, Rossville, DUI alcohol, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping
- Doyle, Stacy Ray, 50, 202 Burnt Mill Road, Flintstone, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Whitmire, Adam Jerome, 38, 1028 Wilson Road, Rossville, theft by taking (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x4)
- Arnsdorf, Thomas Lee, 28, 259 Rogers Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Correll, James Taylor, 22, 514 East Garden Farm Road, Apt. D, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Curtis, Patricia Carroll, 23, 2341 Esterbrook Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)
- Barrett, Shannon Juanita, 47, 128 Jessie Drive, LaFayette, theft by deception (misdemeanor)
- Roullier, Robert Lanartine, 47, 1537 Ashton Woods Way, Dalton, hold for other agency
- Sweet, Brandon Corey, 32, 1095 Airport Road, Trion, criminal trespass (family violence), violate family violence order, aggravated stalking
- Holcomb, Jennifer Ann, 24, 296 Hill Top Circle, Flintstone, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), DUI drugs
- House, Nathan Keith, 39, 804 Windy Trail, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
- Holcomb, Shannon DeWayne, 26, 808 Indian Avenue, Rossville, simple battery (family violence)
- Poe, Dewey Franklin, 49, 5 Opal Lane, Rossville, failure to obey traffic control device, DUI alcohol
- Yarnell, Christopher G., 29, 1763 Cherokee Valley Road, Ringgold, failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Jolly, Leoma Dawn, 42, 260 Wesley Road, LaFayette, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer
- Anderson, Nickolas Baines, 26, 1124 Lytle Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Cross, Megan Leeann, 24, 9606 West Cherry St., Ooltewah, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Escalante, Jennifer Jimenez, 23, seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- O'Shea, Katie Marisa, 28, 302 Cavendar St., LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- O'Shea, Jonathan Patrick Paul, 30, 302 Cavendar St., LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony) (x2)
- Foster, Cheyene Deleaster, 32, 5110 Woodland View Circle, Chattanooga, cruelty to children (3rd degree or 3rd subsequent offense), aggravated assault (family violence)
- Dunn, Connie Rose, 50, 808 LaFayette Drive, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Brown, Jonathan Craig, 38, 2770 Ringgold Road, LaFayette, terroristic threats (misdemeanor), simple assault (family violence)
- Cagle, Joshua Matthew, 33, 821 Arkillous Circle, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Jones, Demetrius Twana, 57, 2011 Rawlings St., Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Elliot, Patrick Allen, 33, 10 Bluebird Lane B., Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)
- Fuller, Benjamin Adam, 37, 07 North Steele St., LaFayette, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
- Kaiser, Ivy Lanette, 33, 2212 Highway 151, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- DeWeese, Kimberly Ann, 32, 439 Keller Road, Rossville, no insurance, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Smith, Melissa Nichole, 39, 3826 North Highway 27, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Botts, Morgan Bali, 19, 40 Lacey Lane, Chickamauga, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (x2)
- Teague, Ethan Montgomery, 19, 40 Lacey Lane, Chickamauga, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (x2)
- Green, Chris Rhea, 50, 45, Collett Drive, LaFayette, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Hix, Erica Diane, 32, 91 Cannon Lane, LaFayette, hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- James, William Ray, 60, 170 Baxter Drive, LaFayette, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Penson, Robert William, 21, 10553 West Highway 136, Chickamauga, obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Sampley, Damon LaDale, 40, 909 Shipp Road, LaFayette, bond surrender (x2), failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2), failure to appear (felony), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony)
- Kelley, Katherine Jo, 30, 546 Chamberlain Road, LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Ray, Ryan Lynn, 38, 210 Napier St., LaFayette, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, expired license plate, DUI alcohol
- Kelley, Katherine Jo, 30, 545 Chamberlain Road, LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Ray, Ryan Lynn, 38, 210 Napier St., LaFayette, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, expired license plate, DUI alcohol
- Roberts, Thomas Earl, 41, 244 Ridge Road, Trion, contempt of court
- Casteel, Amy Meshell, 41, 8525 Maplewood Trail, Ooltewah, possession of meth
- Gill, Manchuria Sierra, 26, 79 Chota Circle, LaFayette, cruelty to children (3rd degree or 3rd subsequent offense), aggravated assault
- Cooper, Steven Judson, 30, 208 Stubblefield Road, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Huskey, Nathaniel Adam, 41, 10 Grove St., Graysville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Broome, Chip Christopher, 43, 307 South Main St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Hullender, Dale W., 62, 839 Hullender Road, Ringgold, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of meth
- Hadaway, Melanie Lynn, 43, 99 North Ridge Road, LaFayette, open container violation, expired license plate, reckless driving, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane (x2), DUI alcohol
- Frazier, Brandon Michael, 19, 529 East Garden Farm Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Cochran, Robert Shane, 37, 82 Wright Drive, Trion, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), theft by taking (motor vehicle)
- Hogue, Kenneth Wayne, Jr., 29, 409 Bronco Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Shepherd, Austin Lee, 20, 43 Casey St., Ringgold, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, no insurance, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Allen, Sedrick DeWayne, 32, 407 Shallowford Road, Apt. B., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to stop at stop sign at railroad crossing, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Calhoun, William Austin, 24, 111 Elk St., Athens, Ga., tail lights requirement, littering highway, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Carroll, Jackie Willard, Jr., 53, 1328 Greenslake Road, East Ridge, Tenn., expired license plate, failure to obey traffic control device, DUI alcohol
- Crisp, Sumer Destardi, 31, 247 Highway 151, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Moore, Jason Shawn, 46, 74 Williams Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Elkins, Chamoa Elizabeth, 22, 3438 Buchanan Road, Cleveland, Tenn., fugitive from justice, criminal trespass, simple battery against police officer, LE dog, corrections, or detention officer (misdemeanor)
- Daniel, Jessica Autumn, 31, 51 Crestview, Rossville, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Wishon, Seth Axley, 36, 790 Harp Switch Road, Chickamauga, violation parole, removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Humphrey, Johnny Arlen, 50, 1371 Monroe Green Road, Trion, improper use of turn lane, DUI alcohol
- Castle, Michael Shaun, 26, 152 Cinderella Drive, Flintstone, fugitive from justice
- Flick, Randall Duane, 39, 152 Cinderella Drive, Flintstone, battery (family violence), criminal trespass (family violence)
- McNeese, Matthew Gage, 19, 1630 Johnson Road, Chickamauga, speeding, DUI alcohol under age 21
- Cohen, Michaela Colleen, 24, 56 Summerville Road, LaFayette, simple assault
- Cohen, Cassie Rayanna, 381 Pledger Parkway, LaFayette, battery, simple assault
- Gray, Linsey Danielle, 26, 662 Van Dell Drive, Rock Spring, simple assault
- Starkey, Tony DeWayne, 24, 1198 Welcome Hill, Trion, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), tail lights requirement
- Brown, Courvoiser Demaceo, 24, 16 Barker Lane, LaFayette, pedestrian under the influence
- Dover, Skyler Samuel 23, 899 South Burnt Mill Road, LaFayette, defective tires, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control device, DUI alcohol
- Dunn, Jeffery Keith, 35, 164 Hall Drive, LaFayette, simple assault (family violence)
- Davenport, Christopher Lee, Jr., 26, 74 Valley Breeze Drive, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Rehrer, Gabrielle Louise, 22, 47 Yucca Drive, Rossville, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
- Errera, Michael Lee, 34, 68 Kilgore Drive, LaFayette, driving without license on person, simple battery
- Kinsey, Jeremy Lee, 30, 118 Leland Lane, Ringgold, violate family violence order
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney
