- Chambers, Taralytia Francine, 37, 203 West Main St., Apartment 201 LaFayette, contempt of court, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer
- Shelton, Calvin Antonio, 44, 201 West Main St., Apartment 201, LaFayette, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, simple assault (x2)
- Thomas, James Wendell, 61, 1204 Lakeview Drive, Rossville, DUI glue/aerosol/toxic vapor
- Hamilton, Lisa Diane, 50, 709 McLemore St., LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Glass, Michael Jacob, 24, 8804 Waconda Lane, Chattanooga, failure to appear (felony)
- Vann, Tearia Norton, 59, 348 Monroe Green Road, Trion, violation probation (felony)
- Simpson, Haley Marie, 26, 229 West Highway 136, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Hill, Elizabeth Ashley, 31, 730 Mary Agnes Drive, Rossville, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Ramirez, Caleb Roman, 24, 127 Doerun Place, Bainbridge, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Matthews, Kimberly Michelle, 28, 51 Miller Drive, Rossville, fleeing or attempting to elude police, theft by taking (felony)
- Stephens, Christine A., 36, 254 Linda Lane, Rossville, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- Snyder, Daniel Alex, 31, 68 South River Trail, Martin, violation probation (felony)
- Gentry, William Patrick, 49, 309 Coleman Road, Soddy Daisy, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- Cardenas, Anthony A., 55, 204 Cottonwood St., Dayton, Tenn., possession of meth
- Hickey, Ronald Scott, 49, 1309 Autumn Terrace Lane, Soddy Daisy, Tenn., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Brown, Donovan Ray, 49, 3975 Chamberlain Road, LaFayette, theft by taking (felony)
- Leeth, Byron Kent, 46, 101 Hilltop Drive, Rossville, hold for court only
- Madaris, Dylan Dorayn, 27, 694 W. Schmidtt Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Knox, Quintavius DaJuan, 18, 310 Broad St., Rome, Ga., battery, hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault (x4), armed robbery (x2)
- Blake, Thomas Leon, 65, 123 Starlight Drive, Rock Spring, violation probation (felony)
- Simon, Juventino Florencio, 48, 1706 South Kelly St., Chattanooga, Tenn., seat belts violation, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Cropper, Brandon Cody, 30, 1 Amber Lane, Rossville, hold for court only
- Moore, Megan Luann, 32, 1721 Bronco Road, LaFayette, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
Sipsy, Stephanie Denise, 36, 2 North Enloe St., LaFayette, tag lights required, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Harris, Brandon Dale, 25, 708 McLemore St., LaFayette, violation of parole, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony
- Shropshire, Kameron Gage, 17, 3314 West Cove Road, Chickamauga, hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault (x4), armed robbery (x2)
- LeCroy, Randy Joe, 58, criminal trespass
- Lewis, Jerry Kay, 65, 1708 Adair Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Rogers, Matthew Carthell, 32, 60 Crowder Road, Rossville, forced entry
- Holt, Zebulon Price, 40, 1209 Indian Avenue, Rossville, contempt of superior court, possession of meth
- Stailey, Ashley Nicole, 32, 233 Arrow Head Daisy Lane, B-11, Chickamauga, failure to appear (felony)
- Woods, LaJuan Mauose, 46, 4909 Greenview Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance, driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephons
- Nichols, Kelsy Marie, 20, 37 Old Osborne Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Snow, Brandon Garrett, 841 Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Sloope, Colton Avery Lee, 18, 3108 Ringgold Road, LaFayette, disrupting public school
- Parker, Johnny Ray, 36, 116 Twin Lakes Road, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Cantrell, Michael James Lee, 2000 East 23rd St., Chattanooga, removing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Campbell, Richard Lee, 40, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Pack, Johnny Morgan Jr., 35, 505 Julian Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement officers
- House, Shay Nichole, 31, 804 Windy Trail, bond surrender, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Smith, Timothy Wade, 45, 1969 Kemp Road, LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Lanier, Jerry Lee, 31, 601 Chickamauga Avenue, Apartment 5, Rossville, criminal damage to property
- Vicente, Nicolas, 45, 20 Aubie Lane Northwest, Rome, Ga., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), speeding
- Lawton, Willie Henry, 57, 2605 45th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., criminal trespassing on property, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), failure to appear
- Pettyjohn, Thomas Nathaniel, 35, 148 Shady Court, LaFayette, simple battery (family violence)
- Sims, Gabriel Alexander, 20, 1412 Trion Highway, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), use of multibeam lighting equipment or failure to dim headlights when approaching head on
- Hegwood, Katelynn Lexus, 21, 309 Park St., LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Hartley, Patrick Shaun, 34, 602 North Parkdale Avene, Chattanooga, Tenn., open container violation, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- Daniel, Lashara Shantal, 29, 1018 Baby Doe Drive NW, Rome, Ga., speeding, must give turn signal, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- McWhorter, Austin Tyler, 26, 37 Thompson Circle, LaFayette, possession of meth
- Corley-Smith, Jada Shyan, 20, 525 Mohawk St., Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Walker, Dennis Wayne, 50, 135 Sherwood Forest Lane, Ringgold, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Gravley, William Joe, 80, 903 Daugherty St., LaFayette, open container violation, DUI alcohol
- Beardsley, Bob Dale, 54, 73 Dunn Drive, LaFayette, failure to appear (felony)
- Garrett, Randy DeWayne, 50, 116 Pinewood Drive, Rock Spring, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Hastings, David Vaughn, 47, 8946 Highway 58, Harrison, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Norwood, Ian Michelle, 34, 33 Crabtree Road, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Iglesias, Anthony, 51, 3250 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, violation probation (felony)
- Sims, Gabriel Alexander, 20, 1412 Trion Highway, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Sweet, Christy, 33, 70 Forrestway Drive, LaFayette, simple battery (family violence)
- Fitzsimmons, Christina M., 20, 52 Wilberger St., Rossville, speeding, reckless driving
- Howell, Tyler Brianna, 24, 913 McLemore St., LaFayette, maintaining a disorderly house
- Martin, Tamia Rae, 23, 166 Sixth Avenue, Summerville, DUI alcohol, speeding
- Wright, Michael Franklin, 28, 7445 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., fugitive from justice
- Gonzales-Vesquez, Cruz, 35, 308 Nelson Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., tail lights requirement, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Jones, Owen Kirk, 31, 1132 Fairview Avenue, Bowling Green, Ky., failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x3)
- Parks, Robert Earl Jr., 39, 1358 Peggy Lane, Tunnel Hill, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of meth, failure to appear (felony)
- Murphy, Dante Cameron, 19, 205 Pearl St., Chickamauga, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), violation probation (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony)
- Hixon, Eugene LeBron, 64, 335 Jenkins Road, Rossville, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony, possession of meth, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration
- Perkins, DeWayne Howard, 54, 910 Moore Avenue, LaFayette, weekender
- Love, Victoria Danielle, 24, 3414 Clayton Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony), no insurance, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Williams, Jeffery Alan, 50, 4863 Straight Gut Road, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Montgomery, Dmitri Allen, 27, 2611 Oak St., Chattanooga, fugitive from justice
- Johnson, Casey Charles, 20, 807 South Seminole Drive, Chattanooga, giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement officers
- Maynor, Jacob Kyle, 22, 164 East Pine St., Rossville, expired license plate, speeding, no insurance, DUI alcohol
- Blevins, Mark Hansel, 59, 679 Phillips Hollow Road, LaFayette, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale of marijuana
- Knight, Tayler Lee, 23, 138 Joan Drive, Ringgold, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, DUI drugs, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- Coleman, Breanna Elise, 37, 9329 Wyndover Drive, Ooltewah, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- Harris, Shuwanda Kenisha, 41, 123 Mahan, LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor), motorcycle headlight requirements, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), DUI alcohol
- Garcia, Radames Antonio, 28, 814 Crest Drive, LaFayette, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), driving wrong side of road, DUI alcohol
- Scott, Coral, 40, 1705 Read Ave., Chattanooga, terroristic threats (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct, simple battery (family violence), simple assault (family violence)
- Byrd, Taylor Stephen, 29, 599 Clyde Byrd Road, LaFayette, criminal trespass, cruelty to children (allow to witness felony, battery, or family violence), use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime, terroristic acts, armed robbery
- Bryson, Luke V., 23, 3202 Westonia Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- White, Gauge Cory, 26, 311 South Center St., Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Willhite, Steven Lyle, 58, 3210 Broad St., Chattanooga, failure to appear (msidemeanor) (x3)
- Hernandez-Vasquez, Henry Gamadiel, 18, 5353 Haisten Court, Apartment B, Chattanooga, Tenn., window tint violation, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Tapp, Allison Nicole, 32, 203 North Main St., 220, LaFayette, hold for other agency
- Rackley, Brandon Dale, 34, 3986 Highway 95, Rock Spring, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2), violation probation (misdemeanor), theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Maples, Tracy Alan, 28, 302 Magnolia St., LaFayette, hold for other agency
- Farmer, Robert Thomas, 31, 424 Wisteria Road, LaFayette, false imprisonment, cruelty to children (allow to witness felony, battery, or family violence) (x6), simple battery, simple assault
- Brown, Butch Edward, 43, 482 Greens Lake Road, Rossville, tail lights requirement, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- McRales, Edvin, 28, 4316 12th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Lewis, Raymond Charles, 24, 908 Crest Drive, Chickamauga, possession of meth, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass
- Parris, Ronald Lamar, 67, 1254 South Highway 341, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Pettyjohn, Corey Daniel, 30, 96 Black Circle, LaFayette, simple assault (family violence)
- Reece, Louis Allen, 64, 207 Lakewood Drive, Rossville, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Lee, Shaun Samuel, 40, 93 Jamestown Road, Menlo, possession and use of drug related objects, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale of marijuana, terroristic acts (x2), simpla battery (family violence)
- Mossier, Riley DeWayne, 18, 126 General Hayes Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, battery
- Coker, Dallas Paige, 21, 203 Cowboy Way, Cohutta, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- Wishon, Seth Axley, 36, 790 Harp Switch Road, Chickamauga, simple assault (family violence), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Dykes, James Nathan, 40, 31 Enloe St., LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony) (x3)
- Southerland, Amanda Rose, 30, 213 Doc Love Avenue, LaFayette, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (second offense within five years)
- Abbott, Alison Denise, 50, 451 Red Bud Avenue, Rossville, theft by taking (motor vehicle)
- Skyles, Jimmy Dale, 30, 478 County Road, Fort Payne, Ala., crossing guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs, possession and use of drug related objects, criminal trespass, possession of meth
- Posey, Heather Lynn, 32, 68 Sparrow Lane, Ringgold, pedestrian under the influence
- Mastin, Isaac Leigh, 37, 40 Blessed Way, Rock Spring, DUI alcohol
- Blackledge, Tex Winston II, 54, 1542 Johnson Road, Chickamauga, simple battery (family violence)
- Tindale, Timothy Allen, 42, 1557 Straight Gut Road, Rock Spring, violation probation (felony)
- Young, James Edward, 24, 30 Bailey Lane, Rossville, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), cruelty to children (third degree or third subsequent offense), false imprisonment
- Hale, Judy Lee, 48, 1201 West North Main St., LaFayette, violation parole
- Mooree, Jason Moses, 37, 1904 Cooper Road, Cohutta, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Bene, Ciara Hope, 27, 32 Henry Hawkins Drive, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Black, Melvin A., 49, 2001 Lolly Drive, Apartment 333, Chattanooga, Tenn., DUI alcohol, driving wrong side of road, driving without license on person
- Whited, James Edward, 52, 105 Foster Circle, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance
- Abbott, Dillen Ray, 22, 39 Malcolm Drive, Rossville, simple assault (family violence)
- Sharp, Jeffery Edward Jr., 27, 612 Foster Mill Drive, LaFayette, terroristic threats
- Blevins, Valerie Jo, 27, 3505 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, false report of a crime
- Holloway, Jesse Garrett, 26, 201 Eagle Cliff Drive, Flintstone, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- Green, Shawn David, 38, 415 Longview Drive, Rossville, reckless driving, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude, police, failure to obey traffic control device, unlawful conduct during 911 call, contacts 911 for purpose to annoy or harrass officer or interfere with 911, simple battery (family violence), aggravated assault on law enforcement
- Ross, Luther Samuel, Sr., 27, 195 Myers Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Morrison, Dylvan Joshua, 32, 226 Watkins Way, Dalton, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Matthews, Vincent Lee, 35, 50 Gravitt Lane, Chickamauga, reckless driving, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, theft by taking (felony), littering highway, improper passing in no passing zone (x2), receipt, possess, or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, use of a firearm by a convicted felon during commission of a crime, violating restrictions of drivers license, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane (x2), DUI multiple substances, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for felony offense, driving wrong side of road, motorcycle driver or passenger must wear shoes, passing on hill or curve (x2), aggressive driving, too fast for conditions, reckless conduct, speeding, improper passing in no passing zone
- Workman, Kevin Nicholas, 34, 1139 Turkey Mountain Road, Rome, seat belts violation (adult), driving while license suspended or revoked
- Blake, Thomas Leon, 66, 123 Starlight Drive, Rock Spring, broken tail light lenses, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession of meth
- Villegas, Fernando Rita, Jr., 40, 1412 Trion Highway, LaFayette, violation probation (felony), battery, simple battery, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects
- Lewis, Tonya Rae, 46, 634 Taylor Broome Road, Chickamauga, expired license plate, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Bartz, Matthew James, 28, 15 Eagle's View Drive, Cartersville, hold for other agency
- Bradley, Charles Dylan, 17, 195 Honeysuckle Drive, Rock Spring, simple battery (family violence) (x2)
- Owen, Jeremy Daniel, 32, 153 North Whitefield Drive, Dalton, hold for other agency
- Lanier, Keylon Nechelle, 22, 1527 Waterhouse St., Chattanooga, open container violation, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), DUI alcohol
- Cooke, Timothy Miles II, 32, 1045 West Cove Road, Chickamauga, hold for court only
- Lee, Corey Gage, 25, 1142 Bronco Road, LaFayette, criminal damage to property, terroristic threats, simple battery (family violence), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), carrying weapon without a valid license (first offense), violation family violence order, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime, aggravated stalking
- Caywood, Thomas Henning IV, 59, 474 Julian Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Fletcher, Chastity Hope, 26, 4847 Round Pond Road, LaFayette, littering highway, violation probation (felony)
- Durham, Jason Wayne, 38, 297 West Schmitt Road, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Hawkins, Cameron Alexander, 44, 1427 Cloverdale Road, Rising Fawn, pedestrian under the influence
- Stewart, Christina Michelle, 41, 310 Hogan Circle, Rossville, hold for other agency, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), simple assault (family violence)
- Smith, Tommy Wayne, 52, 157 Manin Road, LaFayette, possession of meth, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane
- Garth, Robert Earl, 54, 16 Garth St., Rossville, terroristic threats
- Boyd, Cornelius Mantis, 30, 1100 Jarvis Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), simple assault (family violence)
- Tays, Destiny Allison, 27, 5241 Highway 151, LaFayette, expired license plate, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), DUI alcohol, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Stanewich, Victoria Misty, 39, 8053 Trion Highway, Trion, affray (fighting)
- Wells, Caleb Cordaro, 30, 8053 Trion Highway, Trion, battery, affray (fighting)
- Kendall, Bailey Nicole, 18, 665 West Armuchee Road, LaFayette, affray (fighting)
- Johnson, William Shane, 17, 67 Reed St., Trion, battery, affray (fighting)
- Blevins, Valerie Jo, 27, 3505 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, unlawful conduct during 911 calls, or otherwise contacts 911 and makes a false report
- Ragland, Payton Fielding, 21, 662 Autumn Wood Drive, Summerville, battery, affray (fighting), aggravated assault
- Starr, Tina Marie, 52, 86 Chestnut St., Trion, violation probation (felony)
- Spatcher, Sharita LaTrell, 33, 727 Henderson Avenue, Rossville, disorderly conduct
- Ross, Jason Richard, 48, 288 Highway 48, Summerville, violation probation (felony)
- Mitchell, Jayson Edward, 29, 409 Ellis Drive A., Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- VanderGriff, Tracy Dawn, 50, 143 Jenkins Road, Rossville, disorderly conduct
- Terry, Thomas, Jr., 49, 640 Glover Hill Grove, Jasper, hold for other agency, removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Minton, Kristopher Daniel, 39, 1429 County Road 249, Fort Payne, reckless driving, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- Willhite, Steven Lyle, 58, Chattanooga, Tenn., disorderly conduct, public drunk
- Harris, Michael David, 38, 8160 Highway 60, Georgetown, Tenn., tag light required, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Gibson, Kenneth Lloyd, 41, 704 Runyan Drive, Red Bank, Tenn., possession of meth, theft by taking (misdemeanor), entering automobile with intent to commit theft or felony, failure to appear (felony)
- Turl, Warran Lloyd, Jr., 62, 108 Rolling Ridge Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., tag light required, DUI alcohol
- Skinner, Jordan Leighanne, 28, 808 Cross St., Rossville, hold for other agency, possession of meth (x2), drugs to be kept in original container (x2), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Key, Dewanna Lynett, 38, 391 Bluff Drive, Eden, Ga., hold for other agency, possession of meth
- Sigmon, Tawnya Leigh, 38, 151 Maness Trail, Rock Spring, simple battery (family violence)
- Lee, Jackie Charles, 37, 6227 Woodland View, Chattanooga, Tenn., fugitive from justice (misdemeanor), driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), no insurance, view obstructed in windshield
- Sigmon, Daniel Lee, 39, 151 Maness Trail, Rock Spring, simple battery (family violence)
- Tucker, Briana Nicole, 19, 151 Maness Trail, Rock Spring, simple battery (family violence)
- Mitchell, Emily Savannah, 23, 149 McGaha Road, LaFayette, possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance (heroin)
- Sigmon, Austin Lee, 19, 151 Maness Trail, Rock Spring, simple battery (family violence)
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: December 16-29, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney