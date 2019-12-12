- Mereno, Oscar Adrian, 35, 1103 South Highland Park Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., window tint violation, driving without license (misdemeanor)
- Tackett, Daniel Joseph, 24, 53 Lowry Lane, Chickamauga, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, theft by receiving stolen property (felony)
- Proctor, Jessica Nicole, 38, 754 Hickory St., Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Hawkins, Deshon Tyrone, 43, 583 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, failure to appear (felony)
- Phillips, Clinton DeWayne, 36, 4023 Harrisburg Road, LaFayette, contempt of court, violation probation (felony)
- Milling, Melissa Danette, 45, 1027 West Lewis St., Rossville, criminal trespass, simple battery
- Strickland, Jaymie Lanette, 38, 8254 Shinbone Ridge, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Smith, Amber Marie, 29, 300 East Cooper St., LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), broken tail light lenses
- Hilburn, Matthew Shane, 44, 904 Evaline St., LaFayette, violation of probation (misdemeanor), contempt of court
- Coe, Anton LaMonte, 43, 1508 East 15th St., Chattanooga, financial transaction card theft, theft by taking (misdemeanor), commit theft or felony
- Cauthorn, Wesley James, 40, 47 West Park Drive, Chickamauga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Thomas, Kelvn LaMarcus, 33, 40134 McKenzie St., Adairsville, violation probation (felony)
- Willingham, Steven Thomas, 38, 285 Crystal Lane, Ringgold, failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)
- Wright, Wayne Bruce, 71, 460 Kaufman Road, LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Harrington, Brandon Scott, 33, 99 Stegal St., Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Parker, Gregory Justin, 36, 270 McCarty Road, Chickamauga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Bridges, Morticia LaChele, 33, 1619 Wilson Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Burkhart, Shawn Wesley, 28, 78 Rathburn Circle, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Morgan, Joseph Dennis, Jr., 33, 6887 Highway 193, Flintstone, violation probation (felony)
- Painter, Anthony Scott, 36, 3 Circle Drive, violation of parole
- Reed, Patricia Ann, 62, 110 Durgin Hollow Road, Chickamauga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), cruelty to children (third degree), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Mull, Joshua Leigh, 26, 1925 Barret Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, violation probation (felony), violation probation (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Davies Robert Earl, 58, 592 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, hold for court only
- Parson, Randall Keith, 58, 111 Merlin Way, Dalton, speeding, reckless driving, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- Eby, Melissa Tenera, 45, 3516 Maplewood Lane, East Ridge, Tenn., improper stopping on roadway, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, drugs to be kept in original container
- Anderson, Joseph Heath, 38, 1607 North Chester Road, Hixson, Tenn., drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- Smith, Robert Eugene, II, 43, 3058 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, violation probation (felony)
- Taylor, William Shane, 33, aggravated child molestation, incest, sodomy
- Doe, John, weekender
- Palmer, Joshua Shane, 35, 670 Anderson Road, Ringgold, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Starling, Keoshia LaTrice, 25, 3207 Hoyt St., Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Ridley, Heather Dee, 36, 108 Morse Road, Flintstone, violation probation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Daniel-Gossett, Brenda Gail, 45, 296 School Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Crawford, Matthew Lamar, 40, 109 Lake Howard Road, LaFayette, receipt, possession, or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or meth, possession of meth
- Wiley, Joshua Adam, 36, 229 Hawg Holler Road, Chickamauga, violation parole
- Bennett, Shane Steven, 39, 1120 Clyde Byrd Road, Rock Spring, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) (x4), possession of meth
- Collins, Brian Lee, 35, 189 Abraham Way, Dalton, possession of meth
- Turner, Julie, 31, 34 Fortune St., LaFayette, possession of meth
- Shiver, John Anthony, 23, rape, aggravated sodomy with force and against person will or person is less than 10 years old
- Revels, Joshua W., 35, 8903 Tiffany Lane, East Ridge, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), expired license plate
- Shelton, Kenneth Deion, 25, 51 Cottage Crest Court, Chickamauga, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, criminal damage to property, burglary (first degree), aggravated assault (family violence)
- Lee, Austin DeWayne, 28, 1054 Lake Howard Road, LaFayette, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Rhodes, Brandon Taylor, 28, 918 Walker Road, Rossville, fugitive from justice
- Mann, Tara Shae, 45, 8109 East Highway 136, LaFayette, hold for court only
- Gavin, Alisha Brock, 38, 181 Reece St., Menlo, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), open container violation (beer, ale, similar beverages), DUI alcohol, violation probation (felony)
- Smith, Danny Kerdell, 48, 329 Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Howler, Steven Eric, 40, 17 Peardon Lane, Flintstone, violation probation (felony)
- Portwood, Lewis Thoylynn, 45, 8102 East Highway 136, LaFayette, hold for court only
- Cruce, Rex Scott, 40, 12 North Side Drive, Rainsville, Ala., tail lights violation, expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Dawson, Albert Lee, 28, 601 James St., Rossville, failure to appear (non-fingerprintable)
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Dec. 2-8, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney