- Garret, Randy DeWayne, 50, 116 Pinewood Drive, Rock Spring, criminal trespass (trespass on property)
- Taylor, Zarian Dion, 22, 7 Fourth St., Summerville, failure to appear (misdemeanor), broken tail light lenses
- House, Michael Garland, 50, 710 Coleran St., LaFayette, failure to appear (felony), violation of parole
- Stewart-Evans, Jennifer Lavon, 35, 33 Hunter Circle, Rossville, failure to appear (non-fingerprintable), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to obey stop signs or yield after stopping
- Bedard, Katie Lynn, 39, 1106 Carline Road, Rossville, simple battery (family violence)
- Burton, Russel Charles, 38, 1106 Carline Road, Rossville, battery (family violence)
- Teeters, Matthew Alexander, 28, 80 North Forest Road, Chickamauga, open container violation (beer/ale/similar beverages), DUI alcohol
- Bell, Glenn Vance, 38, 104 First St., Rossville, possession of meth, tag light requirement
- Graham, David Clay, 25, 8805 Standifer Gap Road, Chattanooga, Tenn, violation probation (felony)
- Roe, Floyd Edker, 35, 3309 Fourth Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation of parole
- Melton, Christopher James, 29, 22 Hollywood Drive, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Turner, James Ryan, 27, 3401 Curtis St., Chattanooga, Tenn., aggressive driving, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation family violence order, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Mann, Christopher Jason, 22, 214 South Chattanooga St., LaFayette, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Starnes, Nicholas Paul, 33, 504 Hobart Lane, LaFayette, possession of meth, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, violation probation (felony)
- Humphrey, Karisa Matta, 26, 300 Cooper St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Gilliam, Keelee Patricia, 29, 5409 Morning Glory Drive, Harrison, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Fowler, Thomas Wayne, 54, 2022 Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, simple battery (family violence), exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents
- Parm, Richard Nathan, 36, 503 South Main St., LaFayette, possession of meth
- Howard, Kayla Marie, 21, 1646 Johnson Road, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), speeding
- Callahan, Austin Lamar, 26, 207 Napier St., 2, LaFayette, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Morales, Lorenzo Gabriel, 17, 34 Second Avenue, Chattanooga, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Suttles, Zachary Gage, 2394 Halls Valley Road, Trion, violation probation (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Tockness, Justin Daniel, 35, 1550 East State Line Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Friddell, Sharon Elaine, 42, 754 Salem Road, Rossville, hold for court only
- McKee, Dana Lynn, 43, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Cox, Robert Lloyd, Jr., 34, 720 South Lovell Avenue, Chattanooga, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Naillon, Robert Joseph, 41, 924 Old Highway, Rock Springs, burglary (building, structure, vehicle)
- Floyd, Robert Kenneth, 6171 Trion Highway, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Myers, Luke Taylor, 23, 18 North Avenue, Flintstone, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass (damage to property under $600)
- Guffey, Brenda Ann, 48, 1006 Tunnel Blvd., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Thompson, Benjamin Michael, 37, 708 Davis Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Wallin, Gary Wayne, 54, 1959 Peavine Road, Rock Spring, no license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Calderone, Sam, 44, 2400 Westside Drive, Chattanooga, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Hale, Theresa Roshan, 36, 5201 Woodland View Circle, Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Hairel, Larry Taylor, 71, 2750 Trion Highway, LaFayette, failure to register vehicle, broken tail light lenses, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Parker, Stanley Wayne, 30, 7819 Trion Highway, Trion, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Johnson, William Darrin, 46, 32 Sunrise Drive, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Morgan, Joseph Dennis, Jr., 33, 8887 Highway 193, Flintstone, violation probation (felony)
- Lee, Austin DeWayne, 28, 1954 Lake Howard Road, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Womble, Charles Allen, 67, 862 Nickajack Road, Flintstone, possession of meth with intent to distribute
- Green, Timothy Lebron, 51, 3717 Hemingway Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Goss, Drake Kendrick, 20, 216 Doc Love Avenue, LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony)
- Cardin, Angelina Reba, 29, 1198 Ramey Road, Trion, violation probation (felony), purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or meth
- Breedwell, Delonna Ann, 55, 2342 Lakeview Drive, 9, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Delassus, Damon Anthony, 41, 178 Pennywoods Drive, Bainbridge, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration, open container violation (beer, ale, other similar beverages), driving while license suspended or revoked, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
- Burse, Andrew Christopher, 23, 420 Wisteria Road, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Sexton, Yasmine S., 19, 103 Alpine Drive, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Bice, Zachary Seth, 21, 103 Alpine Road, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), affray (fighting)
- Vientos, Bridget Nicole, 42, 3824 Montview Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Shrader, Ricky B., 35, 103 Alpine Drive, Rossville, affray (fighting)
- Simpson, James Richard, 32, 1589 Roach Hollow Road, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Clements, Antonio Lee, 43, 58 Ovie Drive, LaFayette, contempt of court, failure to yield to emergency vehicles, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, improper transfer of license plate or decals, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), windshield violation, tag light required
- LeCroy, Randy Joe, 58, Rossville, loitering or prowling
- MacDonald, Kara Lynn, 22, 362 Weese Road, Cleveland, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Otey, Nichole Elva, 24, 411 Oak St., Rossville, seat belts violation (adults), possession and use of drug-related objects (x2), possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of meth
- Wilcox, Cody Lee, 31, 111 Lee Circle, Chickamauga, possession and use of drug-related objects (x2), possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of meth
- Davenport, Charles Justin, 32, 176 Winding Lane, Trenton, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Womble, Amanda Lynn, 35, 862 Nickajack Road, Flintstone, violation probation (felony)
- Meadows, James Weston, 54, 1415 Crawford St., Chattanooga, failure to appear (felony)
- Hurst, Trace Kameron, 20, 1170 Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Gleash, Cody Dean, 21, 1023 South Seminole, East Ridge, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Sryrock, William Robert, 22, 749 Rogers Road, Chickamauga, too fast for conditions, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Tice, Ian Michael, 39, 907 Stewart Avenue, Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Logan, Michael Brandon, 26, 33 Brenda Lane, Chickamauga, failure to yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Poore, Floyd Freeman, 47, 148 Shope, Ringgold, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, improper transfer of license plate or decal, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Hall, Adrian Terrell, 39, 2300 Windson St., Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Tackett, Daniel Joseph, 24, 53 Lowry Lane, Chickamauga, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (second offense), driving on wrong side of the road, theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony), reckless driving, new resident (30 days to obtain license), DUI drugs, improper passing in no-passing zone, seat belts violation (adults), speeding,, failure to obey traffic control device (x3)
- Harris, Jimmie Lebron, Jr., 28, 817 Henderson Avenue, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Donahue, Gerald Dean, 37, 2951 Clifton Terrace, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony)
- McCarter, Warren Scott, 17, 410 Somerville Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., hold for court only
- Perkins, DeWayne Howard, 54, 910 Moore Avenue, LaFayette, weekender only
- Cropper, Brandon Cody, 30, 1 Amber Lane, Rossville, weekender only
- McKag, Cal Steven, 64, 1651 Farming Rock Road, Chickamauga, DUI alcohol, speeding
- Hoffman, Eric Michael, 40, 6512 Chamberlain St., LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
- Rhodes, Robert Ray, 46, 908 McLemore St., LaFayette, headlight requirements, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Miles, Kimberly Sue, 55, 4020 Village Drive, Cohutta, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, DUI alcohol
- Gordon, John Robert, 40, 727 11th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Hanson, Terrance Dion, 56, 19 East 42nd St., Chattanooga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- DeWeese, Kimberly Ann, 32, 439 Keller Road, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Perkins, DeWayne Howard, 54, 910 Moore Avenue, LaFayette, weekender only
- Anthony, Joshua Dewitt, 39, 806 West Gardenfarm Road, Rossville, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, DUI alcohol, failure to yield to emergency vehicle
- Whatley, THomas Roosevelt, Jr., 55, 4908 Saint Elmo Avenue, Flintstone, violation probation (misdemeanor), public drunk
- Schillerlee, Kevin Douglas, 22, 105 Marsh Drive, Chickamauga, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Potter, Rick James, 29, 7339 Melody Lane, Ringgold, hold for court only
- Hughes, Jerry LeBron, 62, 300 Cooper St., LaFayette, hold for court only
- Harden, Dustin Blaik, 20, 108 Holly Hawk Lane, Rock Spring, hold for court only
