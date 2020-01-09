- Naw, Lazum, 43, 205 Pearl St., Apt. 9, Chickamauga, too fast for conditions, reckless driving, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI (child endangerment) (x2), DUI alcohol
- Crawford, Zachariah Mark, 30, 163 Chandler Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Stillman, Ashley Jo, 35, 7710 East Brainerd Road, fugitive from justice
- Howell, William Craig, 50, 101 Gravitt Lane, Chickamauga, simple assault (family violence), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Wheeler, Charles D., 59, 3091 East Highway 136, LaFayette, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats
- Millard, Jason Justin, 41, 1338 Clearpoint Drive. Hixson, violation probation (felony)
- Yarber, Jonathan Luke, 26, 46 Claude Lane, Tunnel Hill, no insurance, failure to appear (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession of meth
- Delee, Todd Eugene, 35, 3797 Kensington Road, Chickamauga, reckless driving, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, no proof of insurance, no license plate, DUI alcohol, removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
- Melford, Heather Ann, 28, 3604 Maiden Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Montieth, Kennie D., 52, 610 Mohawk St., Rossville, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- Frashier, Lindsey Annette, 40, 903 Colerain St., LaFayette, possession of meth
- Harris, Trevor LeBron, 22, 256 McSears Drive, LaFayette, bond surrender, possession of meth, burglary (first degree)
- Poe, Taylor Abraham, 18, 22 Barton St., Ringgold, cruelty to animals
- Harmon, Aubey Brent, 53, 303 Claire St., Rossville, possession of meth
- Harmon, Noah Cain, 31, 303 Claire St., Rossville, possession of meth
- Kernea, Michael Keith, 25, 67 Bradford Court, Chickamauga, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- Williams, Stacy Patrick, 45, 5208 Woodland View Circle, Chattanooga, Tenn., tail lights requirement, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Suttles, Christopher Todd, 38, 4903 North Moore Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Silvers, Larry Garrett, 18, 9305 151 Highway, LaFayette, criminal trespass, simple assault (x8), terroristic threats (x8), aggravated assault (x8)
- Mull, Kristine Marie, 29, 137 Hogan Road, Rossville, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers, possession of meth
- Scott, Jeremy Keith, 40, 307 South Main St., Apartment 1, LaFayette, hold for court only
- Lemming, John Robert, 56, 109 Andrews St., Rossville, public drunk
- Argenbright, Amber Lauren, 31, 336 Pursley Drive, Ringgold, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Edwards, Sharon Elaine, 42, 21 Shady Oak Circle, Rossville, hold for court only
- Walston, John Gilbert, 44, 1619 Barry Drive, East Ridge, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Murphy, Tammy Kay, 51, 15 Homeplace Road, Apartment 2, Rossville, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale of marijuana
- Braden, Jessica Arizona, 29, 934 Hulana St., Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Sharpe, Christopher Dale, 33, 10 Glover Knull Drive, Rossville, possession of meth, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (x2)
- Holland, Brandon Trevor, 25, 101 Boy Scout Road, LaFayette, burglary
- Reagan, Britney Janelle, 36, 4528 Highland Avenue, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), standards for brake lights
- Pursley, Jerry Lamar, 54, 13 Edgewood Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Latham, April Lynn, 35, 1833 South Highway 341, Chickamauga, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Ellis, Jonathan Lee, 51, 1833 South Highway 341, Chickamauga, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of meth
- Johnson, Aricka Ellene, 41, 3340 Pinewood Drive, Rossville, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), speeding
- Dotson, Leslie Amanda, 38, 2034 Yankee Road, Menlo, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Kaiser, Dalton Zackery, 30, 7263 Highway 95, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Mitchell, Shirley Lee, 29, 460 Bowen Lane, Chickamauga, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Evett, Dallas Mitchell, 22, 880 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, simple battery (family violence), simple assault (family violence), simple assault
- McFalls, Jacob Bradley, 22, 601 James St., Rossville, possession of meth
- Davis, Sara Renee, 23, 1719 Mitchell Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., public drunk, battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony)
- Richie, Jamie Marie, 27, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Bragg, Daniel Scott, 40, 138 Valley Breeze Trail, Rossville, cruelty to children (allow to witness felony/battery/family violence) (x2), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), obstructing or hindering persons trying to make emergency phone calls, aggravated assault (family violence), escape (felony)
- Smith, Michael Aarin, 30, 404 Victoria Place Drive, Locust Grove, Ga., burglary, entering automobile or other vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (x3)
- Walker, Sara Vanessa, 51, 1209 Indian Avenue, Rossville, light reducing material affixed to windshield, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Walcott, Bill Evan, 36, 7 Crabtree Road, contempt of court (civil)
- Holland, Lamoro LaBron, 27, 702 Roberta Drive, Rossville, simple battery (family violence)
- Watts, Sara Elizabeth, 41, 710 Fricks Lane, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), theft by taking (felony/motor vehicle)
- Jarrell, Charity Michellle, 36, 1201 West North Main St., Apartment 409 LaFayette, disorderly conduct
- Hurt, Chad Franklin, 27, 408 Dogwood Circle, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Green, Christopher Daniel, 43, 4708 Alabama Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Johnson, Ashanti Lessie, 17, 1226 Cypress St., Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by taking (felony/motor vehicle)
- Worbington, Carlos L., 48, 917 West 39th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., lighted headlights requirement, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Bradley, Eric Lynn, 34, 5949 Highway 151, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor), possession of meth
- Scott, Coral, 40, 1705 Read Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, terroristic threats (misdemeanor), criminal trespass, simple assault (family violence)
- Perkins, DeWayne Howard, 54, 910 Moore Avenue, LaFayette, weekender only
- Stoker, Charles Stacey, 44, 4170 Corinth Road, LaFayette, speeding, passing within 200 feet of oncoming traffic, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, possession of meth with intent to distribute
- Carter, David Anthony, 44, 115 West Side Drive, Rossville, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Farris, Rebecca Rae, 38, 809 Chickamauga Avenue A., Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)
- Stewart, Derrick LeBron, Jr., 31, 8328 Middle Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony), giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer (x2), possession of meth
- Domino, Tyler William, 28, 505 Mohawk St., Rossville, seat belts violation (adults), driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Gaines, Jeffery David, 54, 112 Highland Drive, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Perkins, DeWayne Howard, 54, 910 Moore Avenue, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Scott, Walter Ray, 49, 1309 Riverside Drive, Gainsville, weekender only
- Jackson, Brandy Jean, 27, 171 Dogwood Circle, Rock Spring, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Benitez, Richard Zavier, 53, 957 Skyline Drive, Rossville, criminal trespass (trespassing on property), theft by taking (misdemeanor), criminal trespass (trespassing on property), theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Wilson, Lucas Mendez, 20, 3105 12th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., expired drivers license, tag light required, furnishing to, purchasing of, or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21, open container violation, DUI under age 21
- Poore, Floyd Freeman, 47, 148 Shope Road, Ringgold, expired license plate, tag light requirement improper transfer of license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked (2nd offense within 5 years).
- Shaver, Rob Jay, 51, 471 Schmidt Road, Rossville, disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), reckless conduct
- Nestor, Ashton Aleesha, 28, 225 West Armuchee Road, LaFayette, theft by taking (misdemeanor), obtaining a controlled substance, by misrepresentation, forgery, fraud, or deception, or theft
- Chadwick, Steven Anthony, 38, 103 Rowland Avenue, Rossville, failure to appear (felony)
- Brown, Richard Allen Jr., 40, 1136 Campbell Avenue G-59, LaFayette, hold for other agency
- Henderson, Anthony Marshun, 34, 140 Molton Lane, Ringgold, tag light requirement, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), receipt, possession, or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
- Wright, Alyssa Marie, 20, 145 Oakwood Avenue, G-11, Trenton, open container violation, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI under age 21
- Sullivan, James Tyler, 20, 69 Heritage Place, Ringgold, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, furnishing to purchasing of, or possession of alcoholic beverage by a person under age 21, DUI alcohol
- LaFerry, Austin Scott, 23, 167 Kailors Cove Road, Ringgold, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, furnishing to, purchasing of, or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21, DUI alcohol
- Ramirez, Isael Jeronimo, 25, 4305 Fifth Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., open container violation, driving without a valid license, no insurance, DUI alcohol
- Tucker Makenzie Paige, 21, 159 Corinth Road, LaFayette, fail to report accident with injury or death
- Cook, Destanie Hope, 20, 277 Forrestway Drive, LaFayette, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Capps, Joshua Alan, 28, 601 James St., 116, Rossville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of meth
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Dec. 30, 2019, to Jan. 5, 2020
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney