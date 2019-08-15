- Frost, Kevin DeWayne, 37, 702 Park Lake Road, Fort Oglethorpe, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Silvers, James Richard Jr., 43, 2749 East Highway 136, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Burkhalter, Brian Lee, 32, 929 Vittetoe Road, Chickamauga, battery
- Stinnett, Jesse James, 43, 3012 Round Pond Road, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2), violation probation (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony)
- Washington, Jarvis Jermain, 32, theft by conversion (misdemeanor)
- Austin, James Thomas Sr., 61, failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)
- Thompson, Jeremy Shaun, 40, 56 Fortune St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Manning, Michael Scott, 50, 308 Pledger Parkway, LaFayette, battery (family violence) (first offense), (misdemeanor), exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents
- Craig, Coby Wade, 24, 804 Spencer St., LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), driver to exercise due care when operating radios and mobile telephones
- Thackerson, John Wayne, 51, 39 Cooper St., Summerville, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Williams, Lauren, 36, 420 Hollywood Drive, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Edgerton, Shenikia Shontrell, 36, 420 Hollywood Drive, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Gardner, Kelly Renee, 26, 508 East 13th St., Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Crawford, Joshua Nathan, 32, 124 Polland Road, Temple, Ga., fugitive from justice
- Neergaard, Brandy Lynn, 33, 74416 Moses Road, Hixson, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Snyder, Tammy Jean, 44, 3503 2nd Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
- McEvers, Jonathon Marcus, 36, 101 Park Drive, LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Vinyard, Stevie Lamar, 58, 709 McLemore St., LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Lee, Akil Saeed, 43, 5335 Blue Oak Drive, Unit A, Chattanooga, Tenn, violation probation (felony)
- Guy, Travis Dwayne, 33, 110 Long Mountain, Wartburg, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony)
- Chambers, Stephenie Earlene, 45, 300 Cooper St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Walker, Douglas McArthur Jr., 56, 909 Thornton St., LaFayette, failure to appear (felony)
- Harris, James Fredrick, 59, 530 Southern Road, Chickamauga, removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance, speeding driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Murphy, Robert Nolen, 47, 601 Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony)
- Wallin, Terry Richard, 50, 1226 Wheeler Road, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Sipes, Tamatha Suzanne, 46, 1135 Campbell Avenue, LaFayette, giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement officer, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Wheeler, Malachai Deiangalo, 18, 105 Warrenfells St., LaFayette, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Morrow, Marcus Jerrod, 22, 7923 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Watson, Michael Allen, 20 54 Quiet Hollow, Ringgold, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, marijuana (possess less than 1 oz), trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or meth (x2), possession of heroin, possession of meth
- Shirley, Brian Dale, 22, giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement officers failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Moore, Shane Earnest, 38, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), starburst windshield, seat belts violation (adults), possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, marijuana (less than 1 oz.), trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or meth (x2), possession of meth, possession of heroin
- Mitchell, Shirley Lee, 28, 460 Bowen Lane, Chickamauga, simple battery, public drunk, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
- Phipps, Geraldine Marie, 33, violation probation (felony)
- Taylor, Zarian Dion, 22, 7 4th St., Summerville, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Mabala, Michael Kuupio, 35, 815 Yeller Road, LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Dean, Andrew Dewayne, 39, 790 Harp Switch Road, Chickamauga, driving wrong side of road, DUI drugs, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, no insurance, seat belts violation (ages 6 to 17), reckless driving, DUI alcohol
- Madaris, Dylan Dorayn, 27, 694 Schmitt Road, Rossville, failure to appear (felony)
- Summey, Robert Conrad, 39, 800 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, violation probation (felony)
- Edgeworth, Darrell Ray, 40, 601 James St., Unit 98, Rossville, tag light requirement, improper or erratic lane change, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Ross, John Ambers III, 31, 195 Myers Road, Chickamauga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, seat belts violation (adults), no insurance
- Higgins, George Brutus, 38, 101 Woodcreek Drive Apartment A1, disorderly conduct
- Tate, Christopher Aaron, 31, 2633 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Manning, Joshua Martin, 42, 18 Honeysuckle Drive, Trion, simple assault (family violence)
- Ingram, Dameon Dakota, 29, 601 James St. Unit 92, Rossville, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500), simple assault
- LeCroy, Randy Joe, 58, 3324 Boss Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Crowder, Kelly Brook, 26, 277 Longman Lane, Ringgold, hold for court only
- Johnson, Jennifer Joy, 42, 75 Edgewood Circle Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., violation probation (felony)
- Pedigo, Sabrina Elaine, 42, 195 Myers Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Stoker, Robert Vincent, 50, 739 Roberta Drive, Rossville, failure to appear (felony)
- Jeffries, Cameron Samuel, 21, 1409 Wisdom St., Chattanooga, theft by taking (felony)
- Bass, Cynthia Nicole, 40, 37 Crabtree Road, Rossville, fugitive from justice
- Flores, John Stevenson, 32, cruelty to children (allow to witness felony, battery, or family violence), simple assault (family violence), simple battery (family violence)
- Skiles, Billy Jan II, 32, 306 Alabama St., Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Moore, Kathryn Lynn, 32, 773 Salem Road, Rossville, possession of meth with intent to distribute
- Millsaps, Monica Lynn, 45, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2), trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or meth
- Redden, Valerie Victoria, 47, 1 Williams Lane, Rossville, simple battery (family violence)
- Keister, Suzette Marcella, 62, 13 Braggs Circle, Rossville, burglary (first degree)
- Reed, Bruce Aaron, 55, 103 Dogwood Lane, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Crowder, Jillian Arlann, 37, 3001 East 45th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony)
- Finch, Justin Grady, 28, 300 Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, seat belts violation (adults), marijuana (less than 1 oz.), fugitive from justice
- Armstrong, Malachi Abram, 24, 125 Summerfield Road, LaFayette, cruelty to children (3rd degree or 3rd subsequent offense), simple battery
- Kilgore, Bridgette Nicole, 28, 718 Cherokee Trail, Rossville, hold for court only
- Roberts, Lonnie Richard, 49, 5011 Greenview Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation of parole
- King Jeffery Matthew, 34, 7422 Gamble Road, Georgetown, Tenn., violation of probation (felony)
- Baggett Justin Gregory, 31, 862 Roy Bird Road, Rock Spring, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Cook, Matthew Basil, 41, 817 Smallwood St., LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Dolence, John Anthony, Jr., 53, 354 Chamberlain Road Spur, LaFayette, simple assault (family violence)
- Haygood, Brandon Isaiah, 28, 804 Daugherty St., LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Stacy, Ashley Dawn, 32, 770 Kenter Mills Road, Lot 5, Whitwell, Tenn., theft by taking (felony)
- Hayes, Zoey Amanda, 44, 114 Gulf Road, Whitwell, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Baldwin, Max Russell, 55, 11771 Highway 337, Summerville, open container violation, DUI alcohol
- Lindsey, Dawson Caswell, 18, 100 West 10th St., Chickamauga, simple battery
- Payne, Joseph Harrison Jr., 58, 111 Perrin Avenue, Rossville, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, DUI alcohol
- Bailey, Edward Jewell, 31, 1393 Yankee Road, Menlo, terroristic acts, simple assault, simple battery (family violence)
- Bailey, Devon Shawn, 25, 107 Marvin Drive, Ringgold, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- Summey, Edward Luke Jr., 42, 1116 South Chattanooga St., LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Ellison, Michael Chance, 58 Steele St., LaFayette, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Duvall, Paul Jason, 41, 50 Lake Terrace Road, LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Arnold, Christopher Stephen, 30, 65 Park Drive, Clanton, Al., criminal trespass
- Weathers, John William IV, 22, 4899 South Highway 27, LaFayette, light reducing material affixed to windshield, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Tapp, Allison Nichole, 32, 203 North Main Street 220, LaFayette, seat belts violation (adults), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Holland, Carley Dianna, 35, 875 Shipp Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of meth
- Johnson, Rebecca Lee, 39, 110 Chambers St., Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Smith, Ashley Faith, 43, 46 Travis Road Rossville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Leming, Michael Shane, 43, 1201 West Main St., LaFayette, possession of meth
- Galloway, Roy Lee Jr., 37, 27 Oak Court, Rossville, pedestrian under the influence
- Martin, Richard William, 54, 796 Old Dalton Road, LaFayette, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
- Shields, Gabriel Amber, 21, 207 April St., Dalton, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Frashier, Daniel Wayne, 42, 903 Colerain St., LaFayette, reckless driving, speeding
- McDaniel, Christina Lynn, 36, 3803 Dick Creek Road, LaFayette, possession and use of drug-related objects, marijuana (less than 1 oz.), possession of meth
- Overby, Matthew Corey, 32, 471 Teems Road, Ringgold, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), tail light requirement
- Ervin, Jacob Timothy, 28, 200 Creeks Jewell Drive, Ringgold, DUI alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device
- Nixon, Shayla Dawn, 18, West Oak St., Trion, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Hurst, William Thomas, 33, 251 Wallace Road, Trion, seat belts violation (adults), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Griggs, Anthony Juan, 39, 546 Washington St., Rossville, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, canceled or revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Yother, Katelyn Elaine, 23, 1543 Henson Gap Road, Soddy Daisy, open container violation, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- McClesky, Rachel Jossette, 33, 2270 Shinbone Ridge Road, LaFayette, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Gordy, Tyler Lee, 25, 2276 Highway 114, Summerville, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Evans, Logan Mitchell, 18, 1522 Vulcan Road, Rising Fawn, failure to register vehicle, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Wallin, Alex Tyler, 21, 1100 West Main St., LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Galloway, Robert Chistian, 17, 606 McLemore St., LaFayette, marijuana (less than 1 oz.)
- Hickman, Daniel Lee, 30, 46 Kelly St., Summerville, hold for court only
- Dishroon, Steve Allen, 50, 113 Progress Lane, Huntsville, Al., hold for court only
- McCleskey, Robert Don, 35, 689 Akins Road, Chickamauga, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Aug. 5-11, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney