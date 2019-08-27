- Newson, Anthony Levail, 36, 821 Sylvan Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Evans, Randy Lamar, 35, 230 North Avenue, Flintstone, violation probation (felony)
- Wright, Andrew James, 33, 478 Waterfall Road, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Willis, Gregory Brian, 30, 809 Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), knowingly driving on a suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, seat belts violation (adults)
- Zettler, Amanda Joy, 42, 173 White Beard Circle, Spring City, Tenn., exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents, simple battery against a person who is 65 years or older or who is pregnant at the time
- Knox, Quintaruis Dajun, 17, 709 Patterson Road, Apartment 12, LaFayette, disrupting public school
- Kirk, John Franklin, 51, 603 West Main St., LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Harris, Shannon Lea, 37, 564 Diamond Circle, LaFayette, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Craig, Ashley Nicole, 24, 1500 Wilson Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Teasley, Amber Alexis, 26, 164 Warren, Rossville, speeding, reckless driving, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane (x3), improper passing in no-passing zone (x2), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), aggressive driving, possession and use of drug-related objects, following too closely, failure to obey traffic control device (x3), improper use of central turn lane, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), marijuana (possession less than 1 oz.), DUI drugs, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense
- Gravitt, Christopher Evan Jr., 23, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Hill, Ashley Nicole, 31, 9 Longstreet Road, Rossville, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass (family violence), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Workman, Jonathan Brian, 34, 145 Chestnut St., Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Swanson, Brandon Lee, 32, 4 Warren Lane, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct
- Wallin, Michael DeWayne, 50, 55 Fortune St., LaFayette, incest
- Bell, Cody Blake, 26, 1116 South Chattanooga St., LaFayette, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, criminal trespass (family violence)
- Kelly, Kevin Daniel, 34, 109 Cobb Road, Sencea, South Carolina, fugitive from justice
- Ritchie, Kaitlyn Ashley, 24, 203 Bryan St., Rossville, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- DeFoor, Brenna Nichole, 35, 71 Oaklanaha Avenue, Rossville, disorderly conduct, DUI alcohol
- Logan, Michael Brandon, 26, 57 Dixie Spur, Chickamauga, fugitive from justice, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, fleeing or attempting to elude police
- Jones, Vanessa Faye, 30, 1905 Spraling Road, Soddy Daisy, possession of meth
- Edwards, Sharon Elaine, 42, 420 Longview Drive, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Vann, Eric McCall, 55, 309 Wilder Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Gaddis, Shaynah Kay, 29, 5003 Newport Drive, East Ridge, possession of meth with intent to distribute, crossing guard line with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs, giving false name to law enforcement officer, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), brake light requirements, no insurance, removing or affixing tags with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
- Lewis, Whitney Renee, 35, 121A, Ridgecrest Circle, Rossville, crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Suggs, Jonathan Franklin, 36, 1204 DeSoto Avenue, Rome, Ga., speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Shirley, Danny Wayne, 33, 207 3rd St., Chattanooga, Tenn., hold for other agency, failure to appear (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), lighted headlights or other lights required, failure to use signal, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, open container violation beer/ale other similar beverages, DUI multiple substances
- Boshears, George F., 51, 1517 East 46th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., pedestrian under the influence
- Anderson, Jacklin Louies, 40, 1801 Cloud Springs Lodge, Room 135, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Lewis, Jessica Brittany, 33, 198 Simmons Flat Road, Trion, seat belts violation (adults), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Jones, Demetrius Twana, 57, 2011 Rawlings St., Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Vann, Ricky Lynn, 35, 1308 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2), possession of meth
- Jackson, Coty Lee, 29, failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Sigmon, Tawnya Leigh, 38, 151, Maness Trail, Rock Spring, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Sigmon, Daniel Lee, 38, 151 Maness Trail, Rock Spring, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Upshaw, Shameron Antwon, 37, 1506 Happy Valley Road, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Smith, Barron Antonio, 49, 314 Nelson Road, Rossville, loitering and prowling, public drunk
- Penson, Kristy Leigh, 37, 13 Jerry Ellis Road, Chickamauga, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Parrish, Fred Lee, 40, 5906 Pine Lawn Drive, Chattanooga, violation probation (felony)
- Crowder, Jacob Alan, 18, 239 Newt Johnson Road, Chickamauga, possession of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Gardner, Garin Lee, 27, 43 Casey Circle, Ringgold, contempt of court, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), battery, violation probation (felony)
- Howell, Valerie Kaye, 49, 6 Fortune St., LaFayette, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Williams, Roderick Dion, 32, 2706 6th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., fugitive from justice
- Brock, Michael Ronnell, 44, 8522 North Highway 27, Rock Spring, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Scott, Walter Ray, 48, 1301 Riverside Trail, Gainsville, weekender
- Parks, Autumn Starr, 19, 420 Wisteria Road, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Echols, Lula Marie, 52, West 37 St., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Pedro, Migual, 27, 328 Malvin Road, West Palm Beach, Fla., improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, hit and run, DUI alcohol, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Light, Emil Cleo, 61, 375 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Buchanan, Jacob Brett, 24, 390 Childress Hollow Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Vandergriff, Christopher Jason, 33, 717 Bronson St., Rossville, marijuana (less than 1 oz.)
- Wiggins, Enopheon Demerius, 37, 756 West Congress St., Summerville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), theft by receiving stolen property (felony)
- McDonald, Kila Melissa, 33, 1101 Sisemore St., LaFayette, simple battery (family violence)
- Graf, Joshua Keith, 35, 115 Second St., Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor), possession of meth (x2), improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement officers
- Bristow, Ronald Dennard, Jr., 39, 1471 Lee Mason Road, LaFayette, battery
- Lemons, Christian Lee, 25, 528 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor) (x2), failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Ellison, William Colby, 21, 342 Prospect Road, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping
- Wildman, David Samuel, 36, 62 Wendy Leigh Circle, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) (x2), contempt of court (civil)
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Aug. 19-25, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney