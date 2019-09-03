- Ballew, Blake Andrew, 27, 4 Brothers Lane, Dalton, hold for other agency
- Meadows, James Weston, 54, 1415 Crawford St., Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by taking (felony)
- Lowrance, Erica Shea, 40, 859 Walnut St., Clinton Ind., failure to appear (felony)
- Asher, Corey Brian, 29, 301 Woodland Drive, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Croft, Daniel Owen, 45, 1015 Harvest Lane, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Blocker, Blaine Thaddeus, 46, 242 Dogwood Circle, Rock Spring, contempt of court (civil)
- Pineda, Aldair Camacho, 23, 1110 May St., Dalton, window tint violation, speeding, marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.), possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- Harris, Corey Allen, 41, 41 Running Lane, Tunnel Hill, contempt of court (civil)
- Dalton, Jason Wade, 39, 316 Bowen Road, Chatsworth, violation probation (felony)
- Gilbreath, Justin Lee, 28, 1328 Trion Highway, LaFayette, hold for court only
- Knox, Quintavious Dajuan, 17, 709 Patterson Road, LaFayette, simple battery
- Osmundsen, Glenda Cates, 47, 1518 Greenbrook Lane, Hixson, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
- Gosnell, Jeremy Dakota Lee, 25, Fort Oglethorpe, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Anderson, Cody Lee-Royce, 21, 1410 East 49th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Shelton, Nicholas Jerome, 39, 57 Maple Drive, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane
- Gervais, Rachel Rene, 40, 38 Travis Road, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, false report of a crime
- Clark, Jonathan David, 29, 3317 Halls Valley Road, arrest warrant (local), theft by receiving stolen property (felony)
- Cottman, Andrew Forrest, 49, 401 Sprung Lake Dr., Coldwater, Mich., receipt, possession, or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.)
- Ross, John Amber, Jr., 40, 10 Flint River Road, Valdosta, arrest warrant (local)
- Green, Chaz Devain, 20, 607 1st St., LaFayette, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Oneal, Edward Sebastian, 44, 903 Hillsdale, LaFayette, speeding, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Ramirez-Mendez, Sonia Victoria, 23, 2824 East 3rd Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Barbare, Stephen Ryan, 22, 17 Gaskey Lane, LaFayette, failure to appear (non-fingerprintable), failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)
- Jackson, Coty Daniel Lee, 29, LaFayette, failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Baxter, Justin Cordell, 21, 212 Doc Love Avenue, LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Jones, Jeffery Lee II, 30, 1135 Campbell Avenue, violation probation (felony)
- Dodson, Coy Tyler, 28, 159 Roy Walker Road, Indian Mound, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Stanley, Donna Ann, 48, 60 Bowman Court, Chickamauga, terroristic threats (misdemeanor)
- Burgess, Michael Eli, 48, 203 Glenn St., LaFayette, disorderly conduct
- Smith, Oran Demetrius, 18, 373 Old Teloga Crossroads, Summerville, 18, violation probation (misdemeanor), Rogers, Richard Daniel, 53, 40 Teresa Drive, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Wiggins, Enopheon Demerius, 37, 756 North West Congress St., Summerville, theft by conversion (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct
- Smith, Rodney Eugene, 45, 14655 Highway 151, Trion, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), DUI alcohol, reckless driving, improper passing in no-passing zone, speeding, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, hold for other agency, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Green, Jeremy Daniel, 44, 311 Waddell Road, Rome, Ga., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Stevens, Tondalaya Marie, 37, 78 Wendy Leigh Circle, Rossville, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (second offense within 5 years)
- Overby, Matthew Corey, 32, 471 East Teems Road, Ringgold, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), seat belts violation (ages 6 to 17)
- Thornburgh, Robert Evert, 50, 12349 North Highway 27, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), seat belts violation (ages 6-17)
- Hicks, Christopher Evan, 27, 601 James St., Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of meth
- Fletcher, Kelly Eugene, 33, 1116 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, possession of meth
- Snodgrass, Jonathan Trent, 24, 108 Sprose St., Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Stanton, Calvin Russell, 47, 115 Williams Avenue, Flintstone, false report of a crime
- Smith, Hannah, Elizabeth, 24, 8382 Lexie Lane, Ooltewah, Tenn., willful obstruction of law enforcement officer (misdemeanor), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, possession of meth, giving false, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Faulkner, David Matthew, 21, 64 Haven Court, Chatsworth, violation probation (felony)
- Parden, Duane Allen, 41, 953 Boynton Drive, 411B, Chattanooga, failure to appear (felony)
- Ingram, Charles Lamar, 45, 65 Hill Crest Sub Circle, LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Craig, Coby Wade, 24, 804 Spencer St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- White, Bryson Lydell, 21, 1307 Lee Mason Road, LaFayette, simple assault (family violence), battery, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500)
- Wooten, Michael Vinson, 36, 902 Bomar St., LaFayette, hold for other agency
- Hayes, Jonathan Tyler, 24, 102 Cherry St., Rossville, theft by taking (misdemeanor) (x2), burglary (first degree) (x2), criminal trespass (damage to property under $500), theft by taking (felony)
- Myers, Quincy Eugene, 38, 516 Parkside Place, Apt. 40, Dalton, sale, distribution, or possession of dangerous drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Frashier, Paul DeWayne, 49, 99 Jasmine Lane, Trenton, possession of meth, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane
- Veach, Delilah Beth, 30, 1007 Carline Road, Rossville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Halischak, Christina Nicole, 28, 187 Tilley Drive, Cleveland, Tenn., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Spicer, Nathaniel Eugene, 30, 158 Starlight Drive, Rock Spring, hold for other agency, possession of meth, driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones
- Gibson, Kenneth Lloyd, 41, 1319 East Sherry Drive, Rossville, possession of meth, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Shaw, Amanda Joelle, 27, 404 Oak Burr Lane, LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- McMinimy, Vanessa, 32, 190 Falcon Lane, Blue Ridge, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones, DUI drugs
- Sumpter, Louis, 58, 205 Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.)
- Bearden, Kenneth Lamar, 58, 116 Alton Terrace, Rossville, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Messer, Tony Nicholas, 26, 383 Hullender Hollow, Ringgold, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Landa, Xavier Kaine, 21, 82 Pineridge, Circle, Rossville, failure to appear (non-printable) (x3), violation probation (felony)
- Edgeworth, Darrel Ray, 40, 601 James St., Rossville, simple battery (family violence)
- Dye, Margie M., 40, 114 Hendricks Blvd., Chattanooga, tail lights requirement, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Dunn, Miranda Elizabeth, 23, 114 North Liner St., Rossville, simple battery (family violence)
- Shropshire, Michael LeBron, 31, 531 Barnhardt Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- Caldwell, Jeffery DeWayne, 27, 1022 Martin St., Summerville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Holden, Sampson Anglico, 29, 2900 Circle Dr., Rossville, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Morris, Gregory Allen, 37, 195 Brown Road, Clement, violation of parole, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
- Morris, Gregory Allen, 37, 195 Brown Road, Clement, failure to appear (misdemeanor), destroy/remove/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security arrest, theft by taking (felony)
- Royer, Brandon Kip, 39, 162 Pond Springs Road, Chickamauga, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Warren, Miles Kent, 40, 712 Dorothy St., Rossville, hold for other agency
- Walker, Andrew Jerome, 40, 1627 Robinson Road, Hixson, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Aug. 26-31, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney