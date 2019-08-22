- Deanecelli, Ron Sirgay II, 43, 829 Pine St., Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2), driving while license suspended or revoked
- Mendez, Daniel Reynoso, 17, 1800 Tuarbarra Avenue, East Ridge, Tenn., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), furnishing to, purchasing of, or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under the age of 21, DUI alcohol under 21 years of age
- McClure, Daniel Wayne, 35, 22 Williams Lane, Rossville, violation probation (felony), no proof of insurance, removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, possession of meth
- Bennett, David Shane Jr., 43, 50 McCallie Road, Flintstone, cruelty to children (allow to witness felony, battery, or family violence), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Edgeman, James Paul, 43, 114 Pat Webbs Circle, Rossville, possession and use of drug-related object, window tint violation, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession of meth
- Bandy, Jeremy Clements, 45, 138 Raleigh Lane, LaFayette, aggravated assault (family violence)
- Pruitt, Kimberly Chiffon, 54 Elaine Drive, Flintstone, simple battery
- Buchanan, Christina Dawn, 44, 1869 Basilica Court, Hixson, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
- Sweeney, Tiffany Yvonne, 31, 107 Leggett Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Cochran, Anthony Wade, 32, 32 Kelly St., Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Gaskey, Emily Cheree, 42, 1365 Trion Highway, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Robinson, Jessica Marie, 33, 63 Lundsford Lane, Ringgold, theft by receiving stolen property (misdemeanor), possession of meth, failure to appear (felony)
- Pedro-Perez, Alberto, 45, 3104 Bimini Pl., East Ridge, Tenn., seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Carter, Carly Marie, 37, 18 Edsel Drive, Rossville, failure to appear (felony)
- Roach, Jennifer Lynn, 33, 2124 Yankee Road, Menlo, contempt of court, failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Hopkins, Brandon Christopher, 32, 3921 Rosaline Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Turner, Tessa Amber, 34, 450 Schmidt Road, Unit 1, Rossville, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of Meth
- Jones, Windy Louise, 48, 1907 Blossom Lane, Rossville, expired license plate, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (2nd offense within 5 years)
- LeCroy, Randy Joe, 58, 3324 Boss Road, Chickamauga, public intoxication
- Stowers, Curtis Alan II, 33, 27 Cherry Lane, Rossville, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Saunders, Michael Allen, 35, 4006 12th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor), giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), simple battery
- Bettis, Heather Nicole, 30, 28 Rowdy Lane, Rossville, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Burnham, Kenneth Wesley, 46, 1600 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, simple assault (family violence)
- Scott, Jeremy Keith, 39, 307 South Main St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Smith, Gary Shannon, 31, 302 Lutie St., Nashville, Tenn., theft by conversion (felony)
- Massey, Terry Chase, 31, 1414 McFarland Avenue, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Simpson, James Richard, 32, 1589 Roach Hollow Road, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Adams, Anthony Jevon, 22, 98 Penn St., Trion, marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.), improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, DUI alcohol, homicide by vehicle (first degree) (nonhabitual violator)
- Pettyjohn, Thomas Nathaniel, 35, 148 Shady Court, LaFayette, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, driving within the emergency lane, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, no insurance, DUI endangerment of a child under 14 years of age, DUI drugs
- Taylor, Michael Eric, 53, 829 Kensington Road, Chickamauga, simple battery (family violence)
- Chapman, Erin Dale, 44, 23 Cooper Road, Rock Spring, DUI multiple substances, defective tires
- Gutierrez, Santiago, 33, 307 Duke St., Apartment 13, LaFayette, burglary (building, structure, or vehicle)
- Sluder, Randy Edward, 35, 11 Simmons St., LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Johnson, Shania Lynn, 23, 1339 Fernwood Drive, LaFayette, theft by taking (misdemeanor), exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents
- Smith, Charles Franklin, 33, 13 High St., Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Holcomb, Michael James, 52, 717 Cardan Avenue, Rossville, marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.)
- Jones, Brandon, Michael, 35, 1325 Wilson Road, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Hamby, Terry Marlin, 23, 913 Thornton St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony), burglary (building, structure, or vehicle)
- Anderson, Vincent Anthony, 28, 829 Esther Court, Conway, S.C., seat belts violation (adults), starburst windshield, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Parm, Joel Kimsey, 59, 501 South Main St., Unit B, LaFayette, simple battery (family violence)
- Turley, Benny Owen, 61, 601 James St., Unit 48, Rossville, simple battery
- Robinson, Angela Shaneen, 39, 5409 North Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, marijuana (possession less than 1 oz.), DUI drugs
- Eaton, Chadwick, Bryan, 49, 24 North Steele St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Green, Joseph Marshall, 39, 84 Simmons Trail, Chickamauga, contempt of court
- Dodson, William Allan, 45, 607 Magnolia St., LaFayette, violation probation (felony), burglary (building, structure, vehicle)
- Newton, Roy Lynn, 62, 518 Parklake Road, Rossville, open container violation, speeding, marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.), DUI alcohol
- Dupree Grayson Sherman, Jr, 51, 385 Vulcan Drive, Rising Fawn, starburst windshield, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth
- Leroy, Mitchel Phillip, 57, 639 LaFayette Road, Nashville, Tenn., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), speed less than minimum/impeding flow of traffic, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, open container violation, DUI alcohol
- Greene, Jeffery Lorne, 53, 504 Grant St., LaFayette, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Laser, Gordon Keith, 34, 1727 Mayflower Road, Soddy Daisy, marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.)
- Gonzalez, Miguel Angel, 20, 902 Oglethorpe Ridge, Fort Oglethorpe, marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.)
- Hilgen, Paul Dion, 31, 22 Elaine Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, hold for court only
- Carter, Louis Nelson Jr., 39, 164 Hall Drive, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Clark, Joseph Hunter, 35, 14947 Dayton Pike, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Thornton, Conner Addison, 22, 488 Thornton Road, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Mangrum, Alisha Michelle, 30, 131 Hogan Road, Rossville, failure to appear (felony)
- Kyle, Lowell Howard Sr., 63, 102 North Flora St., LaFayette, child molestation (x3)
- Hernandez, Humberto Medina, 32, 821 Mattie Drive, Dalton, violation probation (felony)
- Stoker, Jamie Howard, 38, 15134 Highway 193, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Miller, Chrissie Rena, 31, 1418 East 46th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Peppers, Christopher Lee, 28, 633 Graysville Road, Ringgold, violation of parole
- Veal, Anthony DeWayne, 23, 60 Bowman Court, Chickamauga, aggravated assault, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Bynum, Austin Gary, 26, 895 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth, simple assault (family violence)
- West, Richard Lee, 43, 165 Baker Drive, LaFayette, simple battery, failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Bowman, Dalton Jeffery Dewayne, 17, 60 Bowman Court, Chickamauga, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), improper lane change or failure to maintain lane (x2), reckless driving (x2) driving wrong side of road, hit and run, improper right turn, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), improper passing in no-passing zone, interference with government property (felony), fleeing or attempting to elude police, aggravated assault, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
- Blakemore, Falicia Danielle, 24, 86 Morning Dove Road, Rock Spring, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Oneill, Breanna Kimberly, 29, 15 Dolphin Drive, Cartersville, possession and use of drug-related objects, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute, or sale of marijuana, unlawful for any person to purchase, possess, or have under his control any Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (x3)
- Humphreys, Christopher B., 40, 2218 Spencer Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession and use of drug-related objects, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale of marijuana, unlawful for any person to purchase, possess, or have in his control any Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (x3)
- Wimpy, Elyshia Lashay, 20, 3001 East 45th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Dover, Amy Renee, 40, 334 Railey Road, Summerville, violation probation (felony)
- Bonner, Xavier Antonio, 33, 275 Dewberry Road, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Jones, Ricky Lee, 56, 249 County Road 255, Athens, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Frazier, Joshua Dee, 35, 223 Lytle Road, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (second offense within 5 years)
- Thompson, Dakota Blake, 25, 675 Greenbush Road, LaFayette, seat belts violation (adults), possession and use of drug-related objects, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Bartlett, Kimberly Marie, 23, 36 8th St., Rossville, theft by taking (felony-from building)
- Alcover, Josue Ortiz, 42, 611 Meadow St., LaFayette, criminal trespass (damage to property under $500), simple assault
- Thomas, Boyd Glenn, 59, 514 Gordon Avenue, Rossville, DUI alcohol
- Dacis, Eldon Lee, 49, Faucett Creek Road, PO Box 183, Tillmook, Or., failure to appear (felony), failure to register as sex offender
- Collins, Jeffery Allen, 47, 463 Steele Road, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Zagorski, Walter, 57, 105 B Cherry St., Rossville, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, simple battery (family violence)
- Byers, Zachary Eric, 35, 1132 Iris Drive, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor), improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Baxter, Justin Cordell, 21, 171 Alex Circle, Ringgold, hold for other agency
- Vendergriff, Gregory Dean II, 31, 612 East Ridge Road, Dunlap, Tenn., fugitive from justice, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Cappelazzo, Angel Marie, 23, 2507 Ridgecrest Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- Abbott, Michael Canova, 57, Old Ascalon Road, Rising Fawn, open container violation (beer, ale, and similar beverages), seat belts violation (adults), fleeing or attempting to elude police, concealing identity of vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (2nd offense within 5 years), improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony), reckless driving, DUI alcohol
- Key, Larry Alvin, 42, 1104 Walson St., Dalton, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Aug. 12-18, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney