- Keith, Brandy Leann, 26, 1014 Lee Ave. Rossville, violation probation (felony), possession of meth
- Hixson, Rita Gail, 44, 20 Vine Ln. Trenton, GA, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or meth
- Stone, David Todd, 42, 616 W. Schmitt Rd. Rossville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or meth
- Barton, Stephanie Alicia, 42, 786 Dry Valley Rd. Rossville, cruelty to children (third degree or third subsequent offense), obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls (x2), simple battery (family violence act) x2
- Nichols, Glenda Thompson, 42, 1838 A McFarland Ave. Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Jernigan, Tyler Andrew, 27, 99 Ovie Dr. LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), pedestrian under the influence, seatbelts violation (adults), violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Kimbrough, Samuel Jeffery, 59, 75 Elaine Dr. Flintstone, aggravated child molestation
- Grimes, Anthony Jerome Jr., 46, 1301 Hat Crest Dr. Chattanooga, TN, hold for court only
- Burse, Bradley Dewayne, 22, 302 Crestwood Dr. Ringgold, criminal trespass
- Burse, Nelson Jordan, 21, 151 Laurelwood Cir. Rossville, criminal trespass, pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another
- Corley, Jada Shyan, 19, 1105 Ridgewood St. Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Gonzales, Guillermo Hernandez, 26, 504 Grant St. LaFayette, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), hit and run, duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
- Lopez, Margarita Lopez, 37, 3502 2nd Ave. Chattanooga, TN, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), speed less than minimum impending flow of traffic, no insurance
- Sims, Mary Joann, 38, 1412 Trion Hwy, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Wellborn, Kevin Ashley, 58, 68 W. Reed Rd. LaFayette, hold for court only
- Stone, James Allen, 29, 757 Brow Rd. Trenton, failure to appear (felony)
- Voiles, Katrina Nicole, 17, 3803 South Dick Creek Rd. LaFayette, marijuana poss. less than 1oz
- Mundy, Rebecca Denise, 34, 304 John Thompson Rd. Flintstone, violation parole
- Snider, Dustin Kyle, 28, 152 Kathy Dr. Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Davis, Charles Gustus, 31, 244 Woody Dr. Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Wells, Lorie Elizabeth, 30, 255 Windy Meadow Dr. LaFayette, marijuana poss. less than 1 oz
- Cropper, Brandon Cody, 30, 1 Amber Ln. Rossville, violation probation (felony), drugs to be kept in original container, marijuana poss. less than 1 oz, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
- Allison, Robert Conrad, 31, 4416 Dallas St. Acworth, GA, failure to appear (felony)
- Venier, Kevin Paul, 39, 504 Valor Way, Antioch, TN, violation probation (felony)
- Allen, Vassel Thomas III, 25, 107 Crescent Ave. Rome, GA, failure to appear (felony)
- Brannon, Chadwick Keith, 36, 112 Treeside Dr. Northwest, Rome, GA, violation probation (felony)
- Deluca, Teddy Joseph Jr., 25, 1451 Stanfield Dr. LaFayette, open container violation, marijuana poss. less than 1 oz
- Arnold, Ricky Ervin, 35, 843 Bradley Ave. LaFayette, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of meth, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled, or revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Winter, Nathan Edward, 37, 870 Bancroft Rd. McDonald, GA, fugitive from justice
- Lamb, Josie Hope, 20, 35 Tara Dr. Ringgold, public drunk
- McNabb, Lauren Ashley, 28, 153 Hilltop Dr. Rossville, Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of meth
- Davies, Robert Earl, 57, 592 Dry Valley Rd. Rossville, possession of meth
- Holt, Ashley Dale, 37, 505 N. 2nd St. LaFayette, aggravated assault
- Webb, Bruce Malachi, 24, 3623 E. Hwy. 136 LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Henson, Dennis Ralph Jr., 44, 141 Friendship Rd. Chickamauga, battery (family violence) (misdemeanor)
- Byers, Zachary Eric, 35, 1132 Iris Dr. Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- McDougale, Patrick Edward, 47, 20 South Lynn Cir. Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Anderson, Tyesha Rena, 28, 1208 Logan Ave. Rossville, reckless conduct, cruelty to children, allowed to witness felony, battery (family violence)
- Cohen, Matthew Scott, 27, 64 Kenneth Ln. Ringgold, unlawful person employed/associated with gang to conduct/participate criminal activity
- Stennette, Bobby Bruce, 48, 115 Ellis St. Rossville, fleeing/attempting to elude police, removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Kolwyck, Matthew Bryan, 30, 93 Peardon Ln. Flintstone, violation probation (felony)
- Kinard, Josh David, 22, 302 Simmons St. LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Haley, Courtney Nicole, 23, 2021 Gail St. Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor), possession and use of drug related objects, possession of meth, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony)
- Forester, Harley Eugene, 24, 267 Carol Dr. Ringgold, possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana poss. less than 1oz, possession of meth
- Gross, Daniel Massey, 40, 917 Hulana St. Rossville, violation probation (felony), possession and use of drug related objects, possession of meth, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony)
- Ramsey, Harry Jamah, 28, 111 Foster Cir. LaFayette, simple battery (family violence)
- Adams, Jerrel Christopher, 30, 117 Old Field Rd. Ringgold, cruelty to children (first degree), simple battery, violation probation (felony)
- Baxter, Justin Cordell, 21, 171 Alex Cir. Ringgold, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Thomas, Lisa Rae, 34, 33 Boyle Ln. 4 Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Guttierrez, Santiago, 33 307 Duke St. Apt. 13, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Watkins, Melissa Kaye, 40, 675 Hwy 110, Jasper, GA, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), dangerous drugs: possession of opium or derivative, marijuana poss. less than 1 oz, possession of meth
- Casteel, Austin Lamar, 23, 2008 Rogers Rd. Rossville, simple battery (family violence act)
- Wilson, Lisa Renea, 52, 174 Betsy Ln. Rossville, simple battery
- Kaiser, Ivy Lanette, 32, 2212 Hwy 151 LaFayette, seat belts violation (adults), driving while license suspended or revoked
- Maxwell, Jimmy Dale, 38, 2002 McBrien Rd. East Ridge, giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement officer, loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Davenport, Leslie Ron, 40, 310 E. Gordon Ave. Rossville, criminal trespass
- Painter, Tommy Wayne, 40, 184 Painter Ln. LaFayette, theft by taking (misdemeanor), violation family violence order
- Whitmire, Adam Jerome, 37, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (misdemeanor) x2, simple assault (family violence act) x2, terroristic threats (misdemeanor)
- Brock, Michael, Ronell, 44, 212 Briarwood Cir. Hollywood, FL, simple assault (family violence)
- Burrow, Dustin Alexander, 19, 9007 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, failure to appear (felony)
- Jackson, Samantha Dawn, 37, 368 Hwy 151 22, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Miller, Anson Laverte, 37, 39 N. Golden Ave. San Bernardino, CA, failure to appear (felony)
- Slicker, Elizabeth Theresa, 19, 408 Maffet St. Trion, GA, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Manning, Joshua Martin, 41, 18 Honeysuckle Dr. Trion, GA, simple assault
- Garrett, Stephen Allen, 47, 2817 Temperance Hall Rd. Rock Spring, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Hagarti, John Maynard, 61, 2048 Fairburn Rd. Douglasville, GA, removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Wumble, Hayley Nicole, 26, 108 Carver St. LaFayette, cruelty to children (first degree)
- Keeton, Michael Phillip, 33, 149 Old Grand Center Rd. Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Breedwell, Dustin Adam, 23, 862 Nickajack Rd. Flintstone, cruelty to children (second degree)
- Orr, Darrin DeWayne, 29, 777 W. Main St. Chattanooga, TN, failure to appear (NON fingerprintable)
- Royal, Carlie Shai, 22, 1175 Long Hollow Rd. Rock Spring, battery, violation probation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Hickman, Kelly Renee, 41, 1980 Old LaFayette Rd. Rock Spring, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Shawler, Christopher Shane, 42, pedestrian under the influence, disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer (felony)
- Roush, Stephen Lee, 33, 60 Dunn Dr. LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Schoenfeld, Ben Haven, 43, 306 Hogan Cir. Rossville, weekender
- Walz, Frances Andrew, 68, 500 W. Schmitt Rd. Rossville, defective tires, seatbelt violation (age 6 to 17), signature required on citation
Walker County Sheriff's Department report: May 20-26, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney