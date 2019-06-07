- Mullins, Joel Wayne, 47, 296 McAfee Dr. Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Gunner, Aaron Eugene, 40, 111 Hickory St. Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, tail light/lenses required, Vehicle manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954
- Patterson, Caitlin Marissa, 25, 71 Spring Meadows Dr. Ringgold, theft by taking (misdemeanor), criminal trespass, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony
- Abrajian, Brenda Dean, 53, 484 Kristen Dr. Chickamauga, violation of probation (misdemeanor)
- Gardner, James Maverick, 51, 6328 Alabama Hwy, Ider, AL., harassing phone calls, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Mitchell, Cody Lamar, 29, 1141 S. Burnt Mill Rd. Lafayette, seat belts violation (adults), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Suttles, Zackery Gage, 33, 2400 Halls Valley Dr. Trion, GA, failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation of probation (misdemeanor), seat belt violation (age 6-17), reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony), fleeing/attempting to elude police
- Tidwell, Christopher Lee, 32, 45 Cubine Rd. 3, Flintstone, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Davis, Bryan Edward, 54, 2589 Peavine Rd. Rock Spring, driving without license on person, DUI alcohol (concentration of .08G or more within 3hrs or more)
- Worley, Jason Samuel, 38, 1377 N. Cedar Ln. Flintstone, possession of meth, no insurance
- Tucker, Elizabeth Nicole, 39, 2175 HWY 195, Rock Spring, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Collins, Jeffery Alan, 46, 460 Steele Rd. Rossville, failure to appear (felony)
- Cook, Matthew Basil, 40, 817 Smallwood St. Lafayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Rogers, Crystal Renee, 40, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor) x2
- Tiller, Joshua Lee, 29, 615 Chattanooga St. Lafayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Housley, Michael Lee, 39, 20 Shawnee Dr. Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Hollins, Everett Lee, 35, 4417 Oakwood Dr. Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked -1st offense
- Tofte, Lance Allen, 56, public drunk
- Smith, Dakota Levi, 30, 4020 Harrisburg Rd. Trion, GA, failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony)
- Huebscher, Joy Charlene, 48, 106 Suwanee Dr. Chattanooga, open container violation, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, DUI alcohol
- White, Whitney Latricia, 27, 214 Dry Creek Rd. Lafayette, hold for other agency
- Thompson, Billy Ray Jr. 35, 29 West Dr. Rossville, reckless conduct, cruelty to children, battery (family violence) (misdemeanor)
- Southerland, Ashley Nicole, 30, 471 Dunwoody Rd. Lafayette, battery
- Turner, Erik Keith, 40, 114 Van Cleve St. Fort Oglethorpe, possession of meth
- Trapp, Jerry Lee, 48, 606 Cherokee St. Lafayette, simple battery (family violence)
- Walcott, Bill Evan, 35, 7 Crabtree St. Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), possession of meth
- Sipsy, Christian Jennins, 19, 1170 Long Hollow Rd. Rock Spring, tampering with evidence (felony)
- Parker, Stanley Wayne, 29, 7619 Trion Hwy, Trion GA, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Coker, Andrea Marie, 36, 4648 Dayton Ave. A, Graysville, TN, violation of probation (misdemeanor)
- McAfee, Samantha Lee, 24, 16 Homeplace Rd. Rossville, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of meth with intention to distribute, marijuana poss. less than 1oz, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance
- Kernea, Melanie Nicole, 42, 822 Cherokee Trl. Rossville, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI drugs
- Harris, Trevor Lebron, 21, 2030 Dunwoody Rd. Lafayette, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear (non fingerprintable)
- Stephens, Mindy Paige, 29, 729 Minnis Rd. Cleveland TN, driving while license suspended or revoked, taillights.lenses required vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1, 1954, failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Hayes, Tammy Michelle, 40, 7130 Holland Ln. Chattanooga, TN, violation probation (felony), violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Gibson, Penny Renee, 44, 96 Hudson St. Rossville, taillights required vehicles manufactured after Jan. 1 1954, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Howard, Lauren Lashay, 30, 3303 Nickajack Rd. Rising Fawn, GA, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, marijuana poss. less than 1oz, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
- McNabb, William, 26, 105 New England Rd. Wildwood, GA, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration
- Blackmon, Leslie Ann, 56, 304 Pearl St. Chickamauga, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI drugs
- Jones, Brandon Michael, 34, 1325 Wilson Rd. Rossville, battery (family violence) (misdemeanor)
- Davis, James Reid, 37, 210 Steele Rd. Elizabeth, TN, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Lawson, Jacob Lane, 26, 1105 Kemp Rd. Lafayette, simple assault (family violence), cruelty to children 3rd degree or 3rd subsequent offense, reckless conduct, terroristic acts, aggravated assault
- Ware, Phillip Edward, 24, 506 2nd Dr. Lafayette, marijuana poss. less than 1oz, cruelty to children (x5) aggravated assault (x6)
- Beardsley, Bob D, 53, 73 Dunn Dr. Lafayette, simple battery, marijuana poss. less than 1oz, possession of Sched. IV controlled substance, possession of meth
- Underwood, Kennie Lee, 46, use of communications facility in commission o felony involving controlled substances, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance (x4), possession of hydrocodone, possession of a sched II controlled substance (x4) possession of meth
- Drew, Rocky Lee, 39, 4042 Wood Berry Hwy, Manchester TN, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- McDaniel, Angelia Maria 47, 471 Schmidt Rd. Rossville, bond surrender, failure to appear (felony) x2
- Denton, Christopher Brady, 34, 144 Dupree Rd. Summerville, hold for court only
- Hogue, Austin Chandler, 20, 4377 Hwy 337, Lafayette, disorderly conduct
- Hogue, Justin Taylor, 23, 4377 Hwy 337, Lafayette, disorderly conduct
- Sluder, Randy Edward, 35, 207 Oak St. Lafayette, criminal trespass
- Holcomb, John Anthony, 19, 7 N. Steele St, Lafayette, criminal trespass
- Bolton, Jody Lee, 46, 1803 Mission, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, headlight height requirements all vehicles including motorcycles
- Huot, Steven Michael, 24, 425 W. Dogwood Rd. Loris. SC, theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony)
- Blackmon, Shelia Nelson, 60, 12333 Hwy. 151, Trion, GA, pedestrian under the influence, false report of a crime
- Hayes, Athena Nicole, 36, 36 Tin Cup Ln, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Denton, Joshua Clark, 34,2159 Dugan St. Chattanooga, violation probation (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony), exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents, identity theft fraud when using or possessing identifying info concerning a person
- Harvey, Anthony Eugene, 30, 36 Martz Drive, Ringgold, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Vandergriff, Tracy Dawn, 49, 143 Jenkins Rd. Rossville, criminal trespass (family violence)
- Harris, Trevor Lebron, 21, 2030 Dunwoody Rd. Lafayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
- Jones, Christopher Dewayne, 46, 448 Cordell Rd. Lafayette, contempt of civil court
- Phillips, Jillian Michelle, 35, 233 Cloud Springs Rd. Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Wellborn, Kevin Ashley, 58, 68 W. Reed Rd. Lafayette, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, escape (felony), possession of meth
- Smith, Melissa Nichole, 39, 3826 Hwy 27, Lafayette, possession meth
- Sherlin, Betty Michelle, 63, 68 Laminack Cir. Lafayette, marijuana poss. less than 1oz, hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal, purchase possess manufacture distribute or sell marijuana, possession of Schedule I controlled substance
- Marler, Tanner Gregory, 20, 1242 Ringgold Rd. Lafayette, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, marijuana possess less than 1oz, DUI drugs
- Early, Keri Nichole, 19, 502 James Street Lot 150, Rossville, theft by conversion (misdemeanor)
- Moen, Melissa Estella, 53, 103 Suggs St. Rossville, DUI drugs
- Simpson, Donna Kay, 31, 266 Lail Rd. Chickamauga, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine
- Raines, Leea Abigail, 20, 804 Glenn Ave. Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Fletcher, Kelly Eugene, 33, 1116 Ridgeland Rd. Rossville, sale, distribution, or possession of dangerous drugs
- Wallin, Vance Lamar, 39, 207 Glenn St. Lafayette, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute
- Cowan, Nickolas Daniel, 33, 71 Graceland Ln. Rossville, possession of meth
- Lacy, Bradley Coleman, 36, 4102 S. Terrace, Chattanooga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Green, Joel Lebron, 50, 70 Circle Dr. Rossville, financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft, theft by taking (felony) failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Kennedy, Zackary Aaron, 40, 6120 Elmbrook Ln. Harrison, TN, possession meth, possession and use of drug-related objects
- Tucker, Jesse Tyler, 20, 1307 S. Virginia Ave W. Cleveland, TN, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Harris, Russell Nathaniel, 54, 715 Glenn St. Lafayette, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, no insurance, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, DUI alcohol
- Clark, Sky Nichole, 31, 2047 Oak St. Signal Mtn, TN, giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement, expired license, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles
- Sherlin, Glenn Wesley, 52, 68 Laminack Cir. Lafayette, hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal, marijuana poss. less than 1oz. possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute, or sale marijuana
- Brown, Britanie Leigh, 33, 32 Charlsie Trl. Rossville, marijuana poss. less than 1oz
- Webb, James Wayne, 29, 86 Katie Lane, Lafayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance
- Robbins, Houston Teal, 31, 2889 County Rd. 51, Fort Payne, AL, fugitive from justice, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, failure to obey traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Holt, Brandyn David, 25, 622 Corinth Rd. Lafayette, criminal trespass
- Burchfield, Kobe Lee, 18, 333 Carolyn Dr. Chickamauga, burglary (building, structure, or vehicle)
- Binford, Loretta Jean, 41, 725 Dewberry Rd. Rossville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine, possession of meth
- Wood, Harley Logan, 17, 488 Veeler Rd. Lafayette, marijuana poss. less than 1oz
- Louis, Hailey Larissa, 25, 1322 Sherry Rd. Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Bonner, Xavier Antonio, 33, 725 Dewberry Ln. Rossville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine, possession of meth
- Brock, Buford Michael, 56, 1332 E. Sherry Drive, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement (misdemeanor)
- Bagley, Marcus Antonio, 29, 926 Avenue F 3 Dalton, GA, violation probation (felony)
- Parris, Ronald Lamar, 66, 1254 S Hwy 341, Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor), battery (family violence) (misdemeanor)
- Abernathy, Brandy Lashae, 26, 8874 Daisy Dallas Rd. Hixson, TN, fugitive from justice for fingerprintable charge
- Galloway, Tessa Elaine, 40, 1254 S. Hwy 341, Chickamauga, aggravated assault
- Ernsting, Amy Sue, 45, 513 Mclemore St. Lafayette, failure to obey police/fireman/crossing guard/other authorized person directing traffic, open container violation, DUI alcohol
Walker County Sheriff's Department report: May 27 to June 1, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney