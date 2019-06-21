- Pate, Shadoe Stephen, 29, 51 White Row Road, Rossville, burglary (first degree)
- Oliver, James Brett, 35, 509 W. Main St., LaFayette, contempt of civil court
- Smith, Robert William, 34, 5619 Highway 127, Rising Fawn, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing/attempting to elude police, simple assault, aggravated assault, terroristic acts, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Veal, Ronald Brent, 34, 1254 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Croft, Misty D., 39, 1309 Swope Road, East Ridge, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
- Odell, Christopher, 57, 7231 Short Tail Springs Road, Harrison, Tenn., burglary (building, structure, or vehicle)
- McNeeley, Jerald Lee, 29, 223 Pat Webb Circle, Chickamauga, hold for court only
- Smith, Christopher Shaun, 40, 100 Noel Lane, Chickamauga, possession of meth
- Crane, Casey Michelle, 36, 72 Lazy Lane, Ringgold, violation of probation (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Williams, Jeffery Alan, 50, 4863 Straight Gut Road, LaFayette, violation of probation (felony)
- Hentz, Karl Frederich, 39, 568 Mtn View Road Southeast, Rome, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Simpson, Patrick L., 19, 19 Broadway St., Rossville, lighted headlights/other lights required 1/2 hour after sunset - 12 hour before sunrise, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Miller, Candice Michelle, 32, 335 Castleberry St. Rossville, Marijuana possession (less than 1 oz.), drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, tag light required, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Meredith, Rosemarie, 17, 190 Laurelwood Circle, Rossville, possession and use of drug-related objects, furnishing to, purchasing of, or possession of an alcoholic beverage by person under age 21, alcohol possession on public school grounds, marijuana possession (less than 1 oz.)
- Medley, Gregory Darrin, 54, 8279 Highway 193, Flintstone, pedestrian under the influence (P.U.I)
- Stoker, Dennis Lee, 58, 49 Wallaceville Cemetary Road, Chickamauga, concealing identity of vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance
- Grant, Jamison Duane, 19, 943 Green Hill Drive, Rossville, possession and use of drug-related objects, furnishing to, purchasing of, or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21, possession of alcohol on public school grounds, marijuana possession (less than 1 oz.)
- McRae, Tara Corinne, 40, 369 Lynn Trail, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Dunn, Athena Starr, 33, 13 Virginia Avenue, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Murphy, Robert Charles, 70, 304 Chambers St., Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Russell, Jacob Scott, 26, 143 Lytle Rd. 20, Rossville, violation of probation (felony)
- Lively, Daxota Aaron Steven, 25, 903 Daughtery St. LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act
- McConnell, Virginia Mae, 45, 5883 Tradewinds Lane, Orlando, Fl., impeding flow by driving side by side, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Fisher, Phillip Randall, 57, 803 Chambers St., Rossville, possession of meth
- Spring, Richard Oscar, 30, 1527 Myrt St. Rossville, simple battery (family violence act)
- Blair, Herman Wayne, 46, 1133 Carriage Hill G59, LaFayette, loitering and prowling
- Hogue, Derrick Daniel, 24, 804 West Main St., LaFayette, simple battery, criminal trespass, aggravated assault, violation of parole
- Tofte, Lance Allen, 56, pedestrian under the influence (P.U.I)
- LeCroy, Randy Joe, 58, 3324 Boss Road, Chickamauga, pedestrian under the influence (P.U.I)
- Platt, Robert Justin, 38, 23901 North River Road, Alva, Fl., driving while license suspended or revoked, marijuana possession (less than 1 oz.), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth, theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony), theft by receiving stolen property (felony)
- Pritchett, Brandon Vaughan, 25, 181 Cleo Drive, Chickamauga, violation of probation (misdemeanor)
- Barfield, Betty Joe, 34, 410 Hill St. Trion, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Palmer, Charles Raymond, 66, 196 Ridge Road, Trion, driving without license on person, open container violation, D.U.I. (alcohol)
- Morrison, Michael Bennie, 40, 220 Hiawatha Drive, violation of family violence order
- Goins, Edward Brock, 76, 22 Virginia Ave. Rossville, removal or destruction of survey monuments prohibited
- Lee, Cory Gage, 24, 1142 Bronco Road, LaFayette, reckless driving, failure to report accident with injury or death
- Green, Robert Beachum, 39, 5528 Highway 95, Rock Spring, influence with custody (first or second conviction) (misdemeanor)
- Meade, Bethany Brooke, 35, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Lathem, April Lynn, 35, 170 Lavenia Circle, Chickamauga, contempt of civil court, failure to appear (felony)
- Collins, Jimmy Dewayne, 45, 12476 McMath Trail, McCala, Al., violation probation (felony)
- Mosely, David, 46, 105 South Duke St., LaFayette, failure to appear (felony)
- Martin, Anthony Dwayne, 26, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Cagle, Anna Marie, 30, 206 East Circle Drive, Rossville, failure to appear (felony)
- Ware, Dennis Randal, 63, 809 North Chattanooga St., LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), D.U.I. (alcohol)
- Blackman, Dawn Marie, 46, 281 India Drive, Trion, theft by taking
- Albertini, Cameron Gene, 42, 197 Candie Lane, Chickamauga, driving while unlicensed, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, fleeing or attempting to elude police, theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony)
- Ramirez-Reynoso, Joshua Oseas, 19, 1108 Larkspur Lane, Rome, Ga., forgery (1st other than a check and utters or delivers of such writing) (x2), false statements and writings, concealment of facts
- Dykes, James Nathan, 40, 711 Henderson St. LaFayette, failure to appear (felony)
- Dawson, Albert Lee, 25, 133 Merry Wood Drive, Rossville, violation of probation (misdemeanor)
- LeCroy, Randy Joe, 58, 163 Orchard Avenue B, Rossville, public intoxication
- Jones, Sonia Renee, 52, 3804 Mission View Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), speed less than minimum/impeding the flow of traffic
- Smith, Brandon Lydell, 35, 2964 Akron Street, East Point, failure to appear (felony)
- Valdez, John Nathan, 33, 1888 Crow Valley Road, Dalton, violation of probation (felony)
- Peeples, Stephen Westley, 44, 506 West Garden Farm Road, Rossville, violating restrictions of drivers license, no proof of insurance, reckless driving, speeding
- Nelson, Jonathan Paul, 32, 158 North Victor, Flintstone, failure to appear (felony)
- McKaig, Sandra Denise, 47, 1501 East 36th St. Chattanooga, Tenn., violation of probation
- Dennison Rickey Earl, 53, 129 Wesley Road, Lafayette, violation probation (felony), possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, marijuana possession (less than 1 oz.), driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), concealing identity of vehicle
- Bays, Kendall Veldarae, 24, 804 Daughtry St., Lafayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), driving while unlicensed
- Hall, Sandy Shae, 50, 101 Sugar Plum Lane, Lafayette, loitering and prowling
- Lopez, Roberty, 28, 3501 4th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, speeding, open container violation, D.U.I. (alcohol), driving while unlicensed
- Berry, Andrew Scott, 41, 8 Robin Circle, Rossville, open container violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, improper passing on left, D.U.I. (alcohol)
- Haygood, Brandon Isaiah, 28, 804 Daughtery St., LaFayette, cruelty to children in the second degree (x3), disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Scarbrough, Dana Lee, 43, 918 Pine St., Rossville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), possession of meth, no license plate, tag light required
- Strawter, Charles Buford, 50, 25 Garth St., Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), open container violation
- White, Bryson Lydell, 1307 Lee Mason Road, Lafayette, driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Brock, Michael Ronnell, 44, 8522 North 27, Rock Spring, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, false imprisonment, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), simple assault (family violence)
- Thompson, Keisha Leah, 39, 1072 E. Reed Road, Lafayette, criminal trespass
- Williams, Willie Runnel IV, 40, 71 Wendy Leigh Circle, Rossville, battery (family violence act) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Frazier, Joshua Dee, 35, 425 Evans Road, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Mitchell, Toni Marie, 33, 17 Pine Drive, Ringgold, possession of meth
- Lawson, Max Nickalus, 30, 100 State Line Road, Rossville, criminal trespass
- Aaron, Doris Ann, 46, 413 Lee Pike, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., fugitive from justice, giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement officer
- Careathers, Gregory, 51, 709 Patterson Road, Apartment A, LaFayette, D.U.I. (alcohol)
- Wagner, Howard Burton Jr., 49, 3727 Anderson Avenue, East Ridge, Tenn., pedestrian under the influence (P.U.I.)
- Aaron, Stevie Lynn, 53, 413 Lee Pike, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., fugitive from justice, possession of meth, aggravated battery
- Wells, Dominic Lennell, 34, 571 East Garden Farm Road, Rossville, simple battery (family violence act)
- McElreath, Kenneth Andrew, 45, 3826 Dixie Circle, Lupton, Tenn., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Strange, Joshua Edward, 43, 204 Shelby St., Fort Oglethorpe, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Justice, Samantha Ashley, 32, 204 Shelby St., Fort Oglethorpe, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Villers, Stephanie Gail, 42, 805 South Saint Marks, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Parker, Greg J, 35, 270 McCarty Road, Chickamauga, failure to register vehicle, willful obstruction of law enforcement, driving while unlicensed, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration
- Knight, Carmen E., 51, 17 Dee View Lane, Rossville, D.U.I. (alcohol), giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement officer
- Williams, Amber Marie, 27, 26 Charlie Stephenson Road, LaFayette, cruelty to children (allow to witness felony, battery, family violence) (x2), simple battery (family violence act)
- West, Tammy Louise, 48, 26 Charlie Stephenson Road, LaFayette, cruelty to children (allow to witness felony, battery, family violence) (x2), simple battery (family violence act)
- McBurnett, Teresa Kristine, 41, 14 Walters Lane, Rossville, starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed 3 inches, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense) failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Walker County Sheriff's Department report: June 10-16, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney