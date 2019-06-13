- Couch, Glenn Lee, 70, 1850 Plum Nelly Road, Rising Fawn, speeding, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- Thrasher, Karia Jessica, 34, 1042 Wilson Road, Rossville, marijuana possession (less than 1 oz.)
- Hallman, Ashley Nicole, 27, 4803 16th Ave., Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- McCollough, James Erskin, 71, 210 Martin Ave., S9, Lewisburg, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), speeding
- Upshaw, Conner Patterson, 24, 672 Grand Center Road, Chickamauga, light-reducing material affixed to windshield, marijuana possession (less than 1 oz.), speeding
- Fountain, Demario Maurice, 32, 7477 Cummings Blvd., Chattanooga, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer
- Jones, James Lenell, 63, 5608 Alabama Ave., Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, first offense
- Stennett, Rodger Larry Jr., 48, 417 Elder Ave., Chickamauga, DUI drugs
- Patterson, Caitlin Marissa, 25, 71 Spring Meadow Drive, Rossville, criminal trespass
- Lucas, Kandi Rena, 48, 727 E. 11th St., Chattanooga, failure to appear (non-fingerprintable), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Harrell, Joshua Mitchell, 31, 1040 Greens Lake Road, East Ridge, Tenn., violate family violence order
- Nelson, Lindsey Michael, 52, 132 Keith St. Cleveland, Tenn., obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, aggravated assault
- France, Corey Laquya, 43, 1902 S. Watkins, Chattanooga, fugitive from justice
- Taylor, James Edward, 60, 131 Macy Way, Dalton, violation of probation (misdemeanor)
- Slayton, Kelby Christopher, 22, 183 Kelly St., Summerville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Fredricks, Thomas Everett, 50, 600 Tunnel Blvd., Chattanooga, violation probation (felony)
- Cash, Jacob Lebron, 20, 166 Parrish Circle, Chickamauga, fleeing/attempting to elude police (x2), failure to use signal, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping
- Clingan, Christian L., 20, 473 Hurtt Road, Chickamauga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Jacobs, Amanda Mae, 33, 86 Bluff View Circle, Flintstone, violation probation (felony), lighted headlights/other lights required after sunset, driving without license on person, no insurance, DUI drugs, marijuana possession (less than 1 oz.), possession of meth
- Hood, Sierra Dawn, 27, 2 Skyline Heights Drive, LaFayette, violation probation (felony)
- Shaw, David Tyler, 27, 1422 Wilson Road, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Hess, Sharon Louise, 65, 212 Boat Drive, Chickamauga, simple battery
- Tipton, Brittany Ann, 21, 730 Berry St. Northeast, Cleveland, violation probation (felony)
- Harwood, Kerry Zadie, 28, 1136 Ridgeland Road, Rossville, cruelty to children (first degree)
- Byrd, Bryan Andrew, 33, 378 Chloe Drive, LaFayette, possession of meth
- Johnson, David Neil, 43, 200 Cordell Ave., LaFayette, possession of meth
- James, Pierre Antonio, 35, 3128 15th Ave., Chattanooga, driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Bailey, Brittany Lynn, 31, 1564 N. Long Hollow Road, Chickamauga, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Sierra, David, 23, 3620 NW 30th Ave., Miami, Fla., operation of moped, must have helmet, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Estes, Marquita Marie, 28, 5401 Tennessee Ave., Chattanooga, violation probation (felony)
- Walker, Keisha Leah, 39, 1072 E. Reed Road, LaFayette, giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement officer, criminal trespass
- Vann, Tearia Norton, 56, 348 Monroe Green Road, Trion, possession of meth
- Upshaw, Matthew Latron, 20, 3413 4th Ave., Chattanooga, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x4), failure to appear (felony)
- Scott, Daniel Lee, 32, 16 Tin Can Drive, Rossville, failure to appear (felony)
- Barrett, Toni Yvonna, 43, 2236 Round Pond Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Jones, Zena Lynn, 47, 104 Durham Road, Rising Fawn, violation probation (felony)
- Staples, Dexter Lebron, 48, 701 Dodds Ave., Chattanooga, failure to appear (misdemeanor
- Wright, Georgette Elizabeth, 25, 66 Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Rogers, Payton James, 17, 1209 Indian Ave. F4, Rossville, simple battery (family violence)
- Rogers, Theresa Mellisa, 40, 1209 Indian Ave. F4, Rossville, simple battery (family violence)
- Fitzsimmons, Velvet Annett, 53, 52 Wilburger St., Rossville, disorderly conduct
- Gibson, Penny Renee, 44, 96 Hudson St., Rossville, marijuana possesseion (less than 1 oz.)
- Morgan, Ronald Edward, 52, 110 Sammons Drive, Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Parker, Stanley Wayne, 29, 7819 Trion Highway, Trion, window tint violation, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Perkins, Ricky Joe, 24, 723 Flegel Ave., Rossville, theft by receiving stolen property (felony)
- McNealy, Jerold Lee III, 29, 221 Longwood St., Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), no insurance
- Mannis, Brittany Michelle, 25, 1646 Johnson Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Dunn, Desiree Nicole, 31, 6 Ridley Circle, Rising Fawn, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Williams, Robert Lebrone, 47, 1078 Cordell Ave., LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Albertson, Gordon Kirt, 52, 368 Fir Road, Ranger, failure to appear (felony), violation probation (felony)
- Gomez, Fausto Tapia, 27, 4145 East Ridge Drive, Chattanooga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Delassus, Tampanga Adriana, 17, 812 Rose Circle, Bainbridge, Ga., affray (fighting)
- Delassus, Gabriel Jesu, 18, 23 Shady Oak Circle, Rossville, affray (fighting)
- Brock, Michael Ronnell, 44, 8613 U.S. Highway 27, Rock Spring, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), false imprisonment
- Smith, Michael Anthony, 20, 601 James St. 91, Rossville, terroristic threats (misdemeanor) (x3)
- Henderson, Jessica Nichole, 25, 219 Back Valley Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Wallin, Jerry Blake Dewayne, 29, 2 Jones St., LaFayette, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, marijuana possession (less than 1 oz.), violation probation (felony), violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Blackmon, Samuel Jacob, 33, 273 Chandler Road, Trion, hold for court only
- Atwood, Matthew Stephen, 35, 1786 Lytle Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Alford, Windel Lee, 34, 22 Glenmore Drive, Kingston, Ga., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Williams, Danny Ray, 24, 244 W. Rodgers Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (second offense within five years), seat belt violation (adults)
- Watson, Gavaughn Tyshon, 19, 104 Summit St., Rossville, following too closely, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), Georgia resident has 60 days to change name/address, driving without license on person
- Henderson, David Steven, 55, 188 Ranchland Drive, Summerville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Perkins, Jonathan Lamar, 42, 723-1/2 Flegel Drive, Rossville, failure to appear (felony)
- McWhorter, Austin Tyler, 26, 37 Thompson Circle, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
- Allen, Oustin Jeffery, 32, 57 Dixie Spur, Chickamauga, reckless driving, removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), DUI multiple substances, endangering a child under 14 years of age (x2)
- Smith, Stephen Christopher, 45, 69 Gasky Lane, LaFayette, hold for another agency
- Ward, Devonte Maleek, 21, 1208 Logan Ave., Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor), terroristic acts, failure to appear (misdemeanor), marijuana possession (less than 1 oz.), false report of a crime, pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, cruelty to children (third degree or third subsequent offense), aggravated battery, aggravated assault
- McDonald, Montie Lee, 26, 37 Fine St., Rossville, expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Tyler, Joshilique Freshan, 23, 1 E. 11th St. 216, Chattanooga, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor)
- Graf, Robin Darlene, 56, 305 Central St., Rossville, improper lane change, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Meade, Bethany Brooke, 35, 1308 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, criminal trespass, simple battery
- Hixon, Chad Cleveland, 39, 604 Salem Road, Rossville, contempt of court (civil)
- Clark, Tracy Carla, 34, 104 S. Oakland Drive, LaFayette, battery
- Cosby, David Lamar Jr., 34, 1815 S. Orchard Knob Ave., Chattanooga, failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony)
- Flowers, Wayland Duane, 43, 400 McDonald St., Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- May, Kris Jason, 43, 524 W. Gordon Ave., Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Rolins, Kyle Allen, 32, 404 Rogers Road, Chickamauga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Vaughan, Timothy W II, 31, 5390 Lula Lake Road, Lookout Mountain, failure to appear (felony)
- Ramirez, Caleb Roman, 24, 21 Falcon Road, Bainbridge, Ga., following too closely, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Buckley, Chris James, 307 S. Main St., LaFayette, hold for another agency
- Johnson, Lateefah Nasheed, 35, 2504 Parkwood Ave., Chattanooga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony)
- Vann, Rickey Lynn, 57, 309 Wilder Road, Chickamauga, theft by taking (misdemeanor) (x4), violation probation (felony)
- Lacey, Charles Wilburn, 47, 64 Thomas Drive, Chickamauga, habitual violator, tag light required, improper transfer of license plate or decal, removing or affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled, or revoked registration, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Scealf, Timothy Kyle, 30, 9076 Ga. Highway 193, Chickamauga, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
- Sanders, Jason Van, 36, 54 Courtney Lane, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Denton, Christopher Brady, 34, 144 Dupree Road, Summerville, contempt of court (civil)
- Raines, Velma Talent, 55, 8 Wayne Lane, Rossville, battery
- Allen, Kristi Ann, 30, 709 Richmond Ave., Rossville, simple battery (family violence)
- Teems, Phillip Miles, 41, 558 Childer Lane, Ringgold, fleeing or attempting to allude police officer (2nd offense), reckless driving
- Redmon, Robert Leon, 39, 126 Fernwood Drive, Rossville, speeding, reckless driving, DUI alcohol
- Orr, Shane Thomas, 29, 57 McGlothen Lane, Dunlap, Tenn., no insurance, tag light required, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), possession of meth
- Schwinn, Kristopher Matthew, 37, 3220 Gleason Drive, East Ridge, Tenn., expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Jackson, Trevor Kelsy, 21, 251 E. Circle Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Bryson, Luke V, 22, 106 First St., Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Walker, Alysha Chyenne, 22, 802 Hogan Road, Rossville, hold for other agency
- Nichols, Kessy Marie, 19, 38 Old Osborne Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Tallent, Brandy Nicole, 35, 3909 Calhoun Ave., Chattanooga, no insurance, concealing identity of a vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), possession of meth
- Trotwine, James Scott, 43, 371 Diamond Drive, Chickamauga, cruelty to children (third degree or third subsequent offense), aggravated assault
- Bonner, Xavier Antonio, 33, 725 Dewberry Road, Rossville, marijuana possession (less than 1 oz.), criminal trespass
- Turner, Douglas Steven, 37, 369 5 Trion Highway, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor), obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phonecalls, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), possession of meth, theft by taking (felony) (motor vehicle)
- Sackett, Danny Harold II, 37, 384 Old Grand Center Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Atwood, April Anne, 35, 1077 Loftin Lane 5, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Green, Phillip Todd, 48, 123 Starlight Drive, Rock Spring, battery, cruelty to children, allow to witness felony, battery (family violence act)
- Patterson, April Nicole, 27, 412 Truman St., LaFayette, possession Schedule II controlled substance, marijuana poss. less than 1oz, hindering, apprehension, or punishment of criminal
- Steele, Douglas Lee, 30, 576 W. Reed Road, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony)
- Jones, Nyaja Trenace, 23, 308 Windsong Drive, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Holland, Dewon Marcell, 39, 412 Hollywood Drive, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
Walker County Sheriff's Department report: June 3-9, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney