  • Cluck, Barry Lynn, 51, 481 Talley Ln. Rossville, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement
  • Farmer, Charity Hope, 21, 504 S. Main St. Lafayette, disorderly conduct
  • Wright, Christopher Simmons, 43, 51 Lilac Ln. Rossville, failure to appear (felony)
  • Keller, Shane Michael, 30, 4218 Dodds Ave. Chattanooga, fleeing and attempting to elude (felony)
  • Wilson, Dustin Lane, 31, 209 Longview Dr. Rossville, aggravated sexual battery, terroristic acts
  • Blackmon, Samuel Jacob, 33, 273 Chandler Rd. Trion, GA, probation hold for court
  • Ross, Luther Samuel, 26, probation violation (felony)
  • Dworkin, Preston Ben, 22, violation of probation (misdemeanor)
  • Shubert, Matthew Jordan, 19, 8339 Hwy 337, Lafayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
  • Carrington, Tiffany Hope, 27, 237 Bell Ct. Chickamauga, violation of probation (felony)
  • Butler, Cassandra Leigh, 35, 165 Wesley Dr. Chickamauga, battery (family violence act) cruelty to children, allow to witness (felony)
  • Light, Jason Lee, 42, 322 Lavena Cir. Chickamauga, possession of meth, violation of probation (felony)
  • Stoker, Robert Vincent, 50, 1175 Long Hollow Rd. Rock Spring, possession of meth
  • Johnson, Rebecca Lee, 39, 601 James St. Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x2)
  • Galloway, Shelly Cherie, 35, 829 Pine Street, Rossville, possession of meth
  • Pritchett, Johnny Timothy, 47, 13 James Dr. Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked 1st offense
  • Martino, Annette Sue, 50, 362 Rodeo Drive, Rock Spring, D.U.I., reckless driving, hit and run
  • Blunk, Keith Alonzo, 39, 412 State Line Rd. Rossville, battery (family violence act), violation of georgia controlled substance act
  • Smith, Stephanie Leann, 42, 702 Dogwood Cir. Lafayette, aggravated stalking
  • Hill, Charles Vincent, 34, failure to appear (felony)
  • Candelario, Xavier, 21, 74 Yester Oaks Dr. 43, Lafayette, terroristic threats and acts (misdemeanor)
  • Coffman, Toby Tyler, 28, violation of probation (misdemeanor)
  • Hunt, James Thomas, 59, 2259 Lafayette Rd. Rocky Face, GA, possession of meth
  • Middleton, Tyler William, 32, 990 Mahan Rd. Summerville, violation of probation (felony)
  • Alexander, Jamie Denise, 42, 218 Robert E. Lee St. Fort Oglethorpe, probation violation
  • Harris, Trevor Lebron, 21, 256 McSears Dr. Lafayette, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
  • Cavalli, Jake Rostand, 22, return from furlough
  • Hullander, Steven Anthony, 19, 5304 Connell St. East Ridge, TN, possession of a schedule I controlled substance
  • Spears, Scott Michael, 49, 4215 Williamsburg Dr. Collage Park, GA, violation of probation (felony)
  • Holt, Yolanda Lorine, 49, 3924 Woodland Dr. Ooltewah, TN, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
  • Waters, Mikel Cody, 33, 42 Hollywood Dr. Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
  • Carrington, Tiffany Hope, 27, return from transport
  • Wallin, Orville Derron, 51, 179 Penn Bridge Rd. Trion, GA, possession of a schedule ii controlled substance, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense
  • Lewis, Thomas William, 37 , 601 Chickamauga Ave. Apt 5, Rossville, probation violation (felony)
  • Collins, Casey Kollier, 28, 4223 Hwy 157, Rising Fawn, GA, burglary in the second degree
  • Cox, Robert Boyd, 33, 720 Lovell Ln. Chattanooga, TN, failure to appear (felony), bond surrender
  • Scruggs, Joseph Brian, 25, 1 Jacobs Rd. Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
  • Cordell, Cody Jacob, 28, 3536 County Rd. 89, Trenton, probation (felony)
  • Crowder, Justin Heath, 37, Chickamauga, probation (misdemeanor), theft by receiving stolen property (felony), possession of methamphetamine (misdemeanor), probation (felony)
  • Hicks , Burla Ann, 50, 411 Money Tree Lane, Chattanooga, TN, crossing guard lines with drugs or weapons, possession of meth, theft by taking (misdemeanor), theft by taking (felony),
  • Gaddis, Karen Louise, 53, 21 Crest View Dr. Rossville, probation violation (felony)
  • Gordon, Wayne Edward, 64, 3072 Villanow Mill Creek Rd. Lafayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
  • Exum, Nicholas Blake, 25, 9039 Dallas Hollow Rd. Soddy Daisy, TN, probation violation (felony)
  • Henninger, Dustin Wayne, 38, hold for catoosa county
  • Kinsey, Dewayne Robert, 42, 202 Park St. Lafayette, disorderly conduct
  • Songer, Samantha Ann, 42, 3929 Happy Valley Rd. Flintstone, possession of meth
  • Kinsey, Brennan Lee, 18, 202 Park St. Lafayette, disorderly conduct
  • Painter, Sherry Jolaine, 53, 1203 E. 35th St. Chattanooga, failure to appear (misdemeanor), possession of meth
  • Mcgee, Charlene Gail, 58, 10439 W. Hwy 136, Chickamauga, public indecency
  • Crowe, Michael Anthony, 34, return from dade county
  • Proctor, Brian Eugene, 46, 14951 Alabama Hwy, Rock Springs, probation violation (felony)
  • Carrington, Tiffany Hope, 27, back from clinic
  • Dawson, Christina Marie, 2335 Jenkins Rd. Chattanooga, TN, 32, probation (felony)
  • Parm, Richard Nathan, 35, 501 S. Main Street, possession of meth with intent to distribute
  • Maples, Carl Dominic, 35, no license
  • Day, Tylor Leverne, 26, 164 Prince Ln. Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
  • Coleman, Samuel Malachi, 24, 2450 Camelia Ln. Atlanta, GA, probation violation (misdemeanor)
  • Cameron, Jeffrey Neal, 3 N. Steele St. Lafayette, 34, probation (misdemeanor)
  • Ragues, Ronald James, 33, 2222 Howell Rd. Greenbriar TN, seat belt violation, starburst windshield, possession of meth
  • Smith, Ashley Nicole, 34, 881 Cook Rd. Lafayette, probation (misdemeanor)
  • Reynolds, Michelle Leigh, 34, 1729 East Court St. Dyersburg, TN, transport
  • Haire, Jessica Faun, 30, 234 High Point Rd. Chickamauga, possession of meth, criminal trespass
  • Casey, Leonard Elmer, 47, 803 Lee Ave. Rossville, GA, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz
  • Parton, Tony Nathaniel, 18 , 546 Chamberlain Rd. Lafayette, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz
  • Dew, Devonta Dorwance, 18, 709 Patterson Rd. 2, Lafayette, probation violation (misdemeanor)
  • Carrington, Tiffany Hope, 28, probation transport
  • Wilson, Eric Clay, 37, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
  • Irving, James Emil, 29, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz
  • Bell, Gage Austin, 21, criminal trespass
  • Cook, Timothy Miles, 31, violation of probation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor) (x3)
  • Asbury, Matthew Avery, 18, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
  • Volex, Lennie Edward, 25, 2561 Clemont Rd. Lafayette, simple battery (family violence act)
  • Crowe, Michael Anthony, 34, return from furlough
  • Fairchild, Troy Lee, 38, 108 Suggs St. Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
  • Travillian, Joshua William, 30, 803 Bronson St. Rossville, DU.I. Less safe
  • Smith, Tyler Martin, 29, 1307 Lee Mason Rd. Lafayette, D.U.I. (drugs)
  • Barton, Jennifer Elaine, 46, false report of a crime
  • Boatwright, Kevin Dewayne, 42, 336 Fernwood Dr. Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked 1st offense
  • Whitmire, Adam Jerome, 37, 1028 Wilson Rd. Rossville, loitering and prowling
  • Sluder, Randy Edward, 35, disorderly conduct
  • Mcdonald, Makayla Nicole, 24, 74 McOtis Dr. Fort Oglethorpe, cruelty to animals
  • Owensby, Stephen Lee, 26, disorderly conduct
  • Whitley, Alexander Cornell, 42, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
  • Kaiser, Dalton Zachary, 29, probation violation (felony)
  • Conner, Jayson William, 20, 140 Davis Hill Rd. Rossville, driving without a license
  • Degrasse, Angela Marie, 27, 1906 Sharp St. Apartment C, Chattanooga, TN, driving without a valid license
  • Serrano, Oscar Aragon, 42, 127 Goodson Ave. Apt 6, Chattanooga, TN, driving while license suspended or revoked 1st offense
  • Manning, Josh Martin, 41, reckless conduct, discharge of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
  • Francisco, Alfredo, 28, 113 6th St. Trion, GA, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
  • Keown, Jesse Clayton, 38, aggravated assault, simple battery (family violence act), cruelty to children 3rd degree
  • Middleton, James Brian, 50, 907 McFarland Ave, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked 1st offense
  • Elliot, Ashley Breana, 30, probation violation