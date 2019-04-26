- Sluder, Randy Edward, 35, 207 Oak St. Lafayette, disorderly conduct
- Owensby, Steven Lee, 26, 1906 Blossom Lane, Rossville, disorderly conduct
- Keown, Jesse Clayton, 38, 7111 Highway 151, Lafayette, simple battery (family violence act), cruelty to children, allow to witness (felony/battery/family violence act), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Elliot, Ashley Breana, 30, 1443 Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, probation violation (misdemeanor)
- Whitley, Alexander Cornell, 42, 185 Bona Vista Ln. Tunnel Hill, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (misdemeanor)
- Kaiser, Dalton Zachary, 29, 204 Kevin Ln. Rock Spring, probation violation (felony)
- Manning, Joshua Martin, 41, 18 Honeysuckle Ln, Trion, discharge of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless conduct
- Fehring, Brandon Matthew, 43, 840 Bowen Ln, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to secure load causing litter
- Layne, Nathan MacArthur, 35, 238 Penny Ln, Dunlap TN, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (felony), probation violation (felony)
- Combs, Justin Pearl Ellis, 39 1211 San Hsi drive, Chattanooga TN, theft by taking (felony) x2
- Taylor, Jessica Shae, 29, 107 West Oak St. Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Lee, Rachel Shavhon, 38, 212 Boat Dr, Chickamauga, probation violation (felony)
- Burkhart, Shawn Wesley, 27, 78 Rathbun Circle, probation violation (felony)
- Colberson, Michael Lee, 49, 234 Avenue of the Oaks St. Rock Spring, disorderly conduct
- Baugh, Bobby Lewayne, 44, 1824 Chattanooga Valley Rd. Flintstone, criminal trespass
- Byess, Charles Vincent, 43, 1027 Potts Rd. Ringgold, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- McCrary, Michael James, 28, 1109 Henderson Ave. Rossville, GA, hold for court only
- Floyd, Terry Jerome, 40, 3246 Chattanooga Valley Rd Flintstone, false report of a crime
- Carney, Richard LeBron, 68, 9 Woods Taylor Dr. Chickamauga, tag light requirement, DUI, speed less than minimum/impending flow of traffic
- Stapleton, Cooper Allen, 36, 1345 Valley View Rd. Cleveland, TN, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (felony)
- Blevins, James Brayden, 28, 45 Edgewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, probation violation (felony)
- Delancett, Cherisse Lynn, 31, 6178 South Highway 27, Lafayette, probation violation (felony)
- Middlebrooks, William Roland, 32, 6363 Burnt Mill Rd. Flintstone, simple battery (family violence act)
- Osborne, Cory Levone, 33, 13 King Street, Lafayette, hold for court only
- Parks, Frances Louise, 34, 862 Nickajack Rd. Flintstone, possession of meth
- Womble, Charles Floyd, 44, 780 Nickajack Rd. Flintstone, probation violation (felony), possession of meth
- Mitchell, Timothy Joe 39, 1980 Lafayette Rd. Chickamauga, possession of meth with intent to distribute
- Hicks, Kevin Lee, 31, 19 King Street, Lafayette, probation violation (felony)
- Wade, McKenzie Cory, 34, 58 Pledger Pkwy, Lafayette, probation violation (felony)
- Chase, William Clifford, 59, 912 Moore Ave. Lafayette, forgery - first other than a check and utters or delivers such writing, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person
- Linam, Michael Darryl, 45, 3088 Halls Valley Rd. Trion, GA, possession of meth
- LaPointe, Ashley Elle, 33, 1516 E. 49th St. Chattanooga, fugitive from justice for fingerprintable charge, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Quarles, Raymond Joseph, 57, 918 N. Pine Street, Rossville, possession and use of drug-related object x2, receipt possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of meth, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, failure to register vehicle, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Hoffman, Eric Michael, 39, 6514 Chamberlain Rd. Lafayette, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Holloway, Amanda Demarious, 38, 1007 Escalon Dr. Rossville, possession of a schedule3 controlled substance, possession of meth
- McCary, Elizabeth Michelle, 31, 117 2nd St. Rossville, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (misdemeanor)
- Hill, Jessica Danielle, 26, 2001 Aldbury Ln. Woodstock, GA, hit and run, open container, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- Jones, Demetrius Twana, 56, 2011 Rawlings St. Chattanooga, TN, possession of cocaine
- Lewis, Kimberly Michelle, 36, 1257 Poplar St. Chattanooga, TN, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (felony)
- Bell, William Zachary, 38, 251 French St. Rossville, possession of meth
- Bonner, David Montrel, 40, 1519 Ryan St. Chattanooga, TN, violation of parole
- McCollough, Alexes Lynn Lashae, 21, 711 Luwana Dr. Rossville, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (misdemeanor)
- Smith, Timothy Wade, 44, 1969 Kemp Rd. Lafayette, destroying/removing/concealment/encumberance/tranfer/dealings with property subject to security interest, speeding
- Burse, Caley Lynn, 26, 4331 Lazard St. East Ridge, TN, simple battery
- Welborn, Travis Amos, 29, 504 S. Duke St. Lafayette, hold for court only, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (felony)
- Brumlow, Timothy Levi, 21, 808 Stiles Rd. Lafayette, hold for court only, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (felony)
- Morgan, Tiffany Nicole, 27, 803 Kay Conley Rd. Rock Spring, probation violation (misdemeanor), no insurance
- Whitmire, Jeffery DeWayne, 35, 1028 Wilson Rd. Rossville, hold for court only, failure to appear
- Burnette, Kevin Ray, 38, 3315 Bonneville Cir. Chattanooga, TN, violation probation felony
- McSears, Cory, 47, 849 McEntire Rd. Rock Spring, failure to appear
- Babb, Jeffery Brandon, 27, 727 Carden Ave. Rossville, hold for court only
- Johnson, James Allen, 46, 66 Marble Top Rd. Chickamauga, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (felony), hold for court only
- Reynolds, Jeremy Ray, 1153 N. Liberty Street (Nichols Prison, GA), hold for court only
- Scealf, Kevin Lee Jr, 32, 9076 Hwy. 193 Chickamauga, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (felony) failure to appear (misdemeanor), hold for court only
- Estes, Stephen Nicholas, 39, 561 Beaver Rd. Fort Oglethorpe, hold for court only, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (misdemeanor) failure to appear (felony)
- Gray, Jimmy Rihard, 49, 255 New Johnson Rd. Lafayette, GA, hold for court only
- Bartlee, Megan Danielle, 29, 809 Chickamauga Ave, A, Rossville, hold for court only
- Johnson, Shannon Denise, 43, 29 Pat Dr. Rossville, hold for court only, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (felony)
- Walker, Avery Jameson Nash, 20, 169 Burgess Hollow Rd. Lafayette, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (misdemeanor)
- Eirick, Julia Rose, 37, 286 Starling Mill Dr. Lylery, GA, no proof of insurance, exp. license plate, theft by taking
- Pollard, Michael Alexander, 43, 5404 Shauff Place, Chattanooga TN, sale of cocaine
- McSears, Crystal Marie, 39, 58 Bronco Road, Lafayette, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (felony)
- Bellas, Charlsie Miranda Hope, 24, 1706 Chestnut Oak Dr. 89, Dalton, GA, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (felony)
- Berry, Katie Ruth, 48, 7753 S. Hwy 27, Trion, GA, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (felony)
- Painter, Colby Kevin, 46, 1580 Straight Gut Rd. Rock Spring, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (felony)
- Hilgan, Paul Dion Jr., 31, 22 Elaine Cir. Fort Oglethorpe, hold for court only
- Stinnett, Wally Dale, 47, 3012 Round Pond Rd. Lafayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor.) failure to appear (felony)
- Mcelvain, Carleo Treyvion, 20, 3202 Joslyn Ln. Red Bank, TN, fugitive from justice for fingerprintable charge
- Crowder, Kelly Brook, 26, 191 Longman Ln. Tunnel Hill, GA, probation violation (felony), theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Augenstein, Alexander Logan, 25, 213 Bean St. Soddy Daisy, TN, simple battery (family violence act)
- Stephens, Brien, Douglas, 41, 74 Fields Dr. Rock Spring, fugitive from justice for a fingerprintable charge
- Webb, James Wayne, 29, 86 Katie Ln. Lafayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, first offense, no insurance, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Rudder, Charles Lloyd, 35, 1800 Tombras Ave. East Ridge, TN, possession of amphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects
- Whited, James Edward, 51, 105 Foster Cir. Lafayette, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense) DUI alcohol
- Teta, Debra Lynn, 55, 3653 Tanaka Trl, Chattanooga, TN, simple battery (family violence act)
- Blackwell, Sydney Danielle, 19, 733 Roberta Dr. Rossville, possession of less than 1oz, possession of meth
- Robinette, Paige Leigh, 37, 3503 2nd Ave. Chattanooga, TN, giving false name/address/birthday to law enforcement, drugs to be kept in original container, standards for brake lights, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal vehicle identity, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance,
- Parker, Trey Austin, 18, 1209 Indian Ave. G8, Rossville, possession of marijuana less than 1oz
- Swanson, Elizabeth Ashley, 33, 1024 Jamestown Rd. Menlow, GA, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Lesperance, Jennifer Michelle, 45, 6409 Nicks Rd. Mebane N. Carolina, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Robert, Darryl Theophilius Sr. 52, 711 Tunnel Blvd. Chattanooga, TN, possession of schedule 2 (x3), crossing guard line with weapons or drugs (x3), cruelty to children in the 3rd degree (x3), marijuana less than 1oz, armed robbery, aggravated assault, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Whiddifield, Brittany Nichole, 30, 54 Mont Claire Dr. Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Price, Charles Benard Jr, 61, 64 Williams Park Dr. Flintstone, willful obstruction of law enforcement (misdemeanor), simple battery (family violence act)
- Underwood, Christopher Gale, 46, 435 Inman St. West, Cleveland TN, simple battery (family violence act)
- Myers, Dakota Austin Don, 20, 1209 Indian Ave, Rossville, furnishing to, purchasing of, or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age of 21
- Slocum, Montelle Dewon, 30, 81 Wallaceville School Rd. Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked, first offense, no insurance
- Durham, Kelly Raye, 20, 202 E. Wotring, Rossville, furnishing to, purchasing of, or possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age of 21
- Tarter, Samara Imani, 19, 5214 Usher St. Chattanooga TN, furnishing to, purchasing of, or possession of an alcoholic beverage by person under age of 21
- Jackson, Trevor Kelsey, 21, 251 E. Circle Dr. Fort Oglethorpe, possession of marijuana less than 1oz
- Sipsy, Christian Jennins, 18, 1170 N. Long Hollow Rd, Chickamauga, marijuana possession less than 1oz, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Swafford, William Kyle, 33, 6047 Griffith Rd. Pikeville, TN, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping
- Hurst, Trace Kameron, 19, 1170 Long Hollow Rd. Rock Spring, marijuana possession less than 1oz
- Massey, David Lebron, 41, 864 Mountain View Cir. Flintstone, headlight requirement, failure to obey traffic control device, DUI alcohol
- Blakemore, Ronnie Lynn, 66, 1028 Wilson Rd. Rossville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth, no license plate
- Taylor, Leonard George, 60, 1420 McFarland Ave. Rossville, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, pointing or aiming firearm at another (x3) cruelty to children first degree, criminal trespass (family violence act), aggravated assault
- Birdsong, Cordellius Lovett, 21, 1007 Crutchfield St. Chattanooga, TN, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (misdemeanor)
- Silmon, Johnna Victoria, 19, 1017 Park City Rd. Rossville, battery, aggravated assault, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, hit and run, DUI alcohol, aggressive driving
- Harden, Jeremy Michael, 33, 73 Caroline Dr. Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Mansell, Amanda Faye, 38, 727 Friendship Rd. Chickamauga, no insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Denson, Larry Lafayette, 55, 1105 Henderson Ave, Rossville, possession and use of drug-related object, possession of meth
- Sweet, Barbara Louane, 38, 5 Fortune St. Lafayette, forgery
- Young, Danielle Kay, 34, 730 W. James St. Apt 116, Rossville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth
- Beavers, Malik Cadarius, 21, 3433 Persimmon Ln. Chattanooga, TN, poss. marijuana less than 1oz, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone or radio, speeding
- Gravitt, Cody LaBron, 26, 783 Mission Ridge Rd. Rossville, aggravated assault
- Stinson, Angela Renee, 33, 82 Sasha Ln. Rocky Face, GA, simple battery (family violence act)