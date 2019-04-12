  • Jenkins, Anthony Kelso, 26, 57 Ashley Lauren Lane, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
  • Eaker, Megan Leeann, 28, 1535 N. Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, theft by taking (felony)
  • Cordell, Robert William, 38, 4438 Chattanooga Valley Rd. Flintstone, child molestation, aggravated sexual battery
  • Smith, Aaron Christopher, 37, 874 Pickett Cross Rd. Whitwell, TN, probation (felony)
  • Harris, Charles Delano, 37, 206 W. Oak St, Rossville, fugitive from justice
  • Edgeman, Tony Ray, 48, 808 Styles Rd. LaFayette, possession of marij., register sex offender not allowed to loiter at any child care facility, school, or area where minors congregate
  • Callahan, Jeremy Jerome, 44, 101 Boy Scout Dr. Apartment D, LaFayette, parole violation
  • Wilkey, Scott Edward, 37, return from court
  • Loy, Katherine Marie, 37, 3001 E. 45th ST, Chattanooga, Tn, return from court
  • Ball, Thomas Jason 44, escape (felony)
  • Young, David Shane, 40, 1077, Lofton Ln. Chickamauga, possession of firearm by convicted felon
  • Buchanan, Micah Devaughn, 27, 717 Glenn St. Rossville, probation (felony)
  • Clark, Joshua Ryan, 39, probation (felony)
  • Kinard, Josh David, 22, 302 Simmons St. LaFayette, driving on suspended, hands free device
  • Miller, Frank Dean, 33, 612 Coffman Springs Rd. LaFayette, battery (Family Violence Act)
  • Putnam, Jacquelyn Morgan, 42, 1209 Park Forrest Dr. Fort Oglethorpe, obstruction of law enforcement, possession of meth
  • Johnson, Jenifer Joy, 41, 75 Edgewood Cir. Fort Oglethorpe, obstruction of law enforcement, possession of meth
  • Teegarden, Phyllis Ann, 56, 575 Thompson Rd. Ranger, Georgia, fugitive from justice
  • Goldsmith, Amber Nicole, 35, 51 Digby Ln. Ringgold, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2
  • Mills, David Lee, 35, 709 Richmond Ave. Rossville, driving on suspended, speeding
  • Robinson, Courtney Trumaine, 35, 119 Arlington Terrace, Chattanooga, TN, fugitive from justice
  • Wallin, Christopher Quinn, 26, back from other agency
  • Baxter, Claudette May, 40, 56 Noel Ln. Rossville, probation (misdemeanor)
  • Burnham, Kenneth Wesley, 46, 1600 Ridgeland Rd. Rossville, battery (Family Violence Act)
  • Hargraves, Ruby Ann, 53, 610 Olivia Dr. Dalton, Ga, theft by deception
  • Brown, Terrance Leann, 39, back from hospital
  • Dunn, Connie Rose, 49, 122 Chambers St. Rossville, brake light requirement, driving on suspended
  • Colbert, John Jesse, 25, 10311 Commerce St. Summerville, Ga, driving while license suspended or revoked 1st offense
  • Prather, Larry Lee, 66, 200 Schmidt Rd. Rossville, arson – 1st degree, obstruction – felony (x3), possession of schedule iv controlled substance
  • Leverett, Cordarryl Dejuan, 30, 3811 Junfale Trail, Chattanooga Tennessee, simple battery
  • Grisham, Kenneth Lebron, 45, 113 Church St. Chickamauga, hold for court
  • Woods, Lisa Renay, 35, 24 Palm Beach Rd. Rossville, violation of probation (felony)
  • Kyle, Robert Logan, 31, 470 Canopy Way, Rocky Face, Ga, violation of probation (felony)
  • Cohen, Matthew Scott, 27, failure to appear (felony)
  • Lee, Christopher Allen, 30, 7437 Private Ln, Ooltewah, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
  • Moses, John Dekota, 23, 430 Holly Hop Ln. LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
  • Small, Kendall Averey, 23, 510 Central Dr. Chattanooga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
  • Oxford, Lisa Carol, 48, 902 Carter Ln. Rossville, violation of probation (felony)
  • Morrison, Patrick Eugene, 28 545 Friendship Rd. Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
  • Holmes, Chad David, 18, 19 Broadway St, Rossville, criminal trespass
  • Ward, Ralph Clay, 51, 41 Pinson Ln, Chickamauga, obstruction (felony)
  • Talley, Jacqueline Christine, 29, 3601, violation of probation (felony)
  • Tindale, Timothy Allen, 41, 1557, Straight Gut Rd. Rock Spring, violation of parole, possession of meth, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
  • Collins, Jimmy Dewayne, 45, 12476 Math Trl, McCala AL, violation of probation (felony)
  • Gardener, Garin Lee, 27, 43 Casey Circle, Ringgold GA, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
  • Jeffreys, Zachary Roy, 28, 647 Carrol Rd. Ringgold, GA, hold for court
  • Carlton, Casey Lane, 32, 936 Lee School Rd, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3
  • Clifton, Rebecca Joella, 52, 936 Lee School Rd. LaFayette, obstruction (misdemeanor)
  • Hickman, Daniel Thomas, 42, 167 Ferndale Dr. Rossville, probation, violation of parole
  • Sackett, Danny Harold, 38, 384 Old Grand Center Rd, probation, possession of meth
  • Dunn, Athena Starr, 32, 13 Virginia Ave, Rossville, possession of meth, possession and use of drug related objects
  • Cross, Brenda Fay, 42, 203 W. Maine, LaFayette, violation of probation (felony)
  • McCamish, John Lee, 36, 217 S Oak Street, LaFayette, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
  • Carter, Hailey Snow, 24, child molestation, aggravated sexual battery
  • Kirby, Velisha Noreen, 38, 515 E. Garden Farm Rd. Rossville, probation (felony)
  • Crump, Gary Bryson, 24, 90 Glen Dr. Summerville, GA, probation, Georgia controlled substance act
  • Parson, Nikki Heather, 26, 3414 Clayton Ave, Chattanooga, bond surrender
  • Corley, Jada Shyann, 26, 1105 Ridgewood St. Rossville, simple battery (Family Violence Act)
  • Tofte, Lance Allen, 56, 7753 S Hwy 27, Trion, GA, disorderly conduct
  • Turner, Phillip Reid, 56, 2613 Blackburn Rd. Cleveland, failure to appear for finger-printable charge (misdemeanor)
  • Scott, Nicholas Lynden, 27, 603 Lincoln St. LaFayette, simple battery
  • Miller, Rhonda Cherie, 44, 380 Ridge St. Trion, GA, probation (felony)
  • Daniel, Tana Leigh, 40, 1628 West Rebel Rd. Rossville, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects
  • Alexander, Dalton Mitchell, 20, 7207 Bonnie Oaks Dr. Chattanooga, terroristic threats and acts
  • Self, Jessica Elizabeth, 33, 2407 Elm Dr. Columbus, GA, failure to appear for finger-printable charge (felony)
  • Johnson, Joshua Paul, 35, 312 Red Bud Ave. Rossville, weekender
  • Grissom, Robbie Jo, 48, 915 Henderson Street 2, LaFayette, simple battery (Family Violence Act), criminal trespass (Family Violence Act)
  • Romans, Charlie Anthony, 45, possession of meth
  • Clark, Joseph Louis, 50, 134 Memorial Dr. Summerville, GA, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
  • Lopez-Vasquez, Emigdio Jose Lopez, 19, dui,failure to maintain lane
  • Morel, Jonathan James, 28, 90 South Center St. Rossville, dui, traffic control device
  • Cook, Matthew Basil, 40, 107 Wallaceville School Rd. Chickamauga, GA, theft by taking x3
  • Williams, Robert Lebron, 47, reckless driving
  • Moses, John Dakota, 23, 1201 West North Main Street Apt 408 LaFayette, driving while license suspended 3rd offense
  • Courtney, Anthony Dewayne, 62, 727 East 11th St Chattanooga, TN, 37041, simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement (misdemeanor)
  • Parker, Tiffany Jean, 26, 2322 Kemp Rd. LaFayette, possession of schedule 11, possession of marij. less oz
  • Williams, Robert Lebron,47,  2803 Hwy 151 LaFayette, obstruction of law enforcement, disorderly conduct
  • Garrett, Jessica Susane, 32, 110 Sammons Dr. Chickamauga, battery (Family Violence Act), cruelty to children
  • Gilbreathe, Gloria Denise, 57, 110 Sammons Dr. Chickamauga, battery (Family Violence Act), cruelty to children, possession of meth
  • Anderson, Marquita Leticia, 44, 107 Hunt St. Rossville, driving on suspended license, tag alteration, failure to appear x2
  • Mullin, Brian Keith, 32, 1125 Park City Rd. Rossville, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects
  • Burnette, Jenna Lee, 33, 1125 Park City Rd. Rossville, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, obstruction of law enforcement
  • Foskey, Aaron Jay, 45, 4270 Green Acres Drive, Ooltewah TN, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
  • Strickland, Allen Charles, 47, 1097 Chattanooga Valley Rd. Flintstone, traffic charges
  • Payne, Tracy Allen, 54, 111 White Oak St. Rossville, battery (Family Violence Act), cruelty to children, false report of crime
  • Roberts, Jason William, 42, 1203 N Main St. Apr 128, LaFayette, probation (misdemeanor)
  • Pagleno Jr. James Arnold, 54, 119 Donna Ln. Rossville, dui, failure to obey traffic control device
  • Arnold, Tanya Lashae, 38, 843 Bradley Ave. LaFayette, simple battery (misdemeanor)
  • Gilmore, Stephanie Haley, 26, 452 East Baxter R. Unit E, Calhoun, GA, simple battery (Family Violence Act)
  • Rogers, Justin Curtis, LaFayette, 30, obstruction of law enforcement, failure to appear (misdemeanor), probation (felony)
  • Ellis, Robin Michelle, 49, 3309, Beech St. Chattanooga, TN, failure to appear (felony)
  • Payne, Samuel Alexander, 22, possession of drug related objects, no insurance, driving on suspended, driving without license, expired tag
  • Jenkins, Haley Molly, 22, 717 Glenn St. Rossville, possession of drug related objects, possession of meth
  • Harris, Teri Michelle, 24, 210 Chickasaw Rd. Chattanooga, TN, possession of drug related object, possession of schedule iv substance