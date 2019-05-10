- Blansit, April Janine, 36, 2502 Kildare St. Huntsville, AL, giving false name, address, or birth name to law enforcement officer, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Miller, Frank Dean, 33, 512 Coffman Springs Rd. Lafayette, simple battery (family violence act)
- Holt, John Dickerson, III, 46, 151 Laurelwood Cir. Rossville, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control device, DUI alcohol/controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, possession of cocaine, possession of meth
- Cropper, Brandon Cody, 30, 1 Amber Ln. Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Whittemore, Ricky Lee, 49, 385 Whittemore Hollow Rd. Ringgold, battery (family violence act), criminal trespass
- Light, Kyle Lee, 21, 926 County Rd. 789, Ider AL, failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony)
- Nichols, Ronald Alan II, 26, 310 E. Gordon Ave. Rossville, crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs, possesion of drug related objects, possesion of methamphetamine
- Henderson, Anthony Marshun, 33, 1516 Wilson Rd. Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Lawson, Jacob Lane, 26, 1105 Kemp Rd. Lafayette, battery (family violence act) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Millican, Jamal Tyrone, 33, 703 1/2 W Main St. Lafayette, theft by taking (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony)
- Bradley, Cody Wayne, 23, 15 Mill Wee Ct. Chickamauga, marijuana poss. less than 1 oz.
- Horton, Travis Andrew, 30, 169 Angela Cir. Rossville, cruelty to children (3rd degree), battery (family violence act)
- Hilburn, Jamie Elaine, 37, 303 Magnolia St. Lafayette, theft by taking (misdemeanor)
- Carter, David Anthony II, 44, 809 Chickamauga Ave. A, Rossville, obscured or missing license plates, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Yott, Jeanette Marie, 43, 801 Washington St. Rossville, public intoxication
- Hammonds, Darrius Jamal, 29, 1513 Wilson Rd. Rossville, expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Roberts, Cheyenne LaJade, 20, 908 Thurman St. Lafayette, statutory rape (felony)
- Prather, Whitney Leighann, 20, 3520 Shelby Cir. Chattanooga, false statements and writings/concealment of facts
- Seay, Tammy Michele, 41, 30 Berry Rd. Rossville, failure to appear (felony)
- Burk, Thomas Andrew, 29, 1507 Randolph Dr. Cleveland, TN, failure to appear (felony)
- Harris, James Fredrick, 59, 530 Southern Rd. Chickamauga, violation probation (felony)
- Holmes, Christopher Shane, 33, 127 Farrar Rd. Cohutta, GA, hold for court - maximum security
- Demerritt, Richard Thomas, 54, 1421 Clover Dale Dr. 108, Chattanooga, TN, violation probation (felony)
- Cordell, Edward Lee, 33, 3536 County Rd. 89, Trenton, violation probation (felony)
- Smith, Robert Eugene II, 42, 3058 Chattanooga Valley Rd. Flintstone, open container, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Willingham, Eric Steven, 44, 4001 Tara Dr. Cohutta, GA, driving while license suspended or revoked, tag light requirement
- Bales, Jennifer Raiechyl, 100 Hill Dr. Chickamauga, GA, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony), failure to appear (misd.) x2, giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement, possession of drug related object, possession of meth
- Hill, Ashley Nicole, 31, 9 Longstreet Dr. Rossville, failure to appear, non fingerprintable
- Kelley, Katherine Jo, 29, 209 Doc Love Ave. Lafayette, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Carrington, Tiffany Hope, 27, 237 Bell Ct. Chickamauga, failure to appear (felony)
- Arthur, Zachary Blake, 25, 154 Ferndale Dr. Rossville, affray (fighting)
- Walker, Kristy Nicole, 40, 930 Crest Ridge Dr. Rossville, disorderly conduct
- Gross, Daniel Massey, 40, 917 Hulana St. Rossville, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Fairchild, Brooke Ashley, 30, 129 Hunt St. Rossville, failure to appear for nonfingerprintable charge (x2)
- Skrimpsher, Cody Lee, 21, 607 Jackson Rd Hixson, TN, simple battery, disorderly conduct
- Crowder, Jillian Arlann, 37, 4001 E. 45th St. Chattanooga, TN, terroristic acts, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), simple battery
- Graham, Karissa Elizabeth, 19, 140 Browns Ferry Rd. Chattanooga, simple battery, disorderly conduct
- Simmons, Jeremy Dee, 37, 409 E. Rogers Rd. Lafayette, receipt, possession, or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of meth
- Farmer, David Lee, 21, 120 Williams Ave. Flintstone, GA, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Wallin, Jeffery Wayne, 42, 293 Kaufman Rd. Lafayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), battery (family violence act) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Farmer, Shannon Michelle, 40, 120 Williams Ave. Flintstone, GA, cruelty to children, simple assault (family violence)
- Bradley Charles Dylan, 17, 195 Honeysuckle Dr. Rock Spring, terroristic threats (misdemeanor) simple battery x2
- Baldwin, Ronald Ledale, 39, 110 Van Cleve St. Apt 4, Fort Oglethorpe, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Fitzpatrick, Shannon Rashad, 34, 4 Clifford St. Rome, GA, hold for court only
- Treadaway, Riley Don, 69, 69 E. Rogers Rd. Lafayette, violation of parole
- Crowder, Jacob Alan, 18, 239 Newt Johnson Rd. Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Pittman, James Claude, 44, 1072 Mountain View Rd. Trion, GA, public intoxication
- Hardin, Derrick Wesley, 29, 141 Hardin Rd. Chatsworth, GA, hold for court only
- Stephens, Joshua Brian, 28, 344 Billie Dean Dr. Jefferson, GA, hold for court only
- Knowles, Cornell Lamont, 44, 68 Foster Ct. Chickamauga, failure to appear for a non-fingerprintable charge
- Long, William Earl, 46, 175 Who Cares Ave. Lafayette, hold for court only
- Medley, Herman Steven Jr., 50, 2177 County Rd. 147, Henagar, AL, hold for court only
- Goins, Jimmie Alexander, 35, 84 Endeavor Pointe Way 222, Rock Spring, hold for court only
- McBryar, Darryl Wayne, 28, 698 Elizabeth Dr. Chickamauga, hold for court only
- Jones, Byron Rene, 33, 107 Crescent Ave. Rome, GA, hold for court only
- Grimes, Ollie Lester, 50, 201 Beck Dr. Ringgold, hold for court only
- Pittman, James Claude, 44, 1072 Mountain View Rd. Trion, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), pedestrian under the influence
- Jackson, Johnathan Raymond, 25, 26 Ellis Rd. Rossville, theft by conversion (misdemeanor)
- Gadd, NNicklous Thad, 25, Ferndale Dr. Rossville, fighting
- Arnett, Ellizabeth Ashley, 36, 9595 Priscilla Dr. Chattanooga, TN, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Menifee, Christian Laneir, 30, 1103 Henderson Ave. Rossville, following too closely, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense)
- Clowers, Robin Dacia, 46, 129 Van Cleve St. 3 Fort Oglethorpe, failure to appear for a non-fingerprintable charge
- Cotton, Michael Edward, 27, violation probation (felony), peeping tom, possession of meth
- Hitchcox, Robert Bryan, 44, 120 Fescue Dr. Chickamauga, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of meth
- Coggins, Johnny Andrew, 29, 2818 Foster Mill Dr. Lafayette, possession of meth
- Sullivan, Michael Darren, 41, 1258 Mote Rd. Carrolton GA, violation of probation (misdemeanor)
- Meadows, Brian Scott, 41, 2270 Shinbone Ridge Rd. Lafayette, aggravated assault, aggravated battery
- Lofty, Michael Andrew, 35, 31 Eaton Cir. Ft. Oglethorpe, violation of probation (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony)
- Young, Johnny Mac, 48, 2818 Foster Mill Dr. Lafayette, possession of meth with intent to distribute, violation of parole
- Ferrel, Brandon Richard, 27, 320 Nawaka Ave. Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Blackmon, Samuel Jacob, 33, 273 Chandler Rd. Trion, GA, hold for court only
- Rodgers, Joel Andrew, 50, 922 Duncan Terrace, Canton, GA, violation family violence order (x3)
- Bible, Emily Josephine, 63, 211 Alpine Dr. Rossville, hold for court only
- Watkins, Aldric Deshon, 31, 202 Campbell St. Rossville, theft by receiving stolen property, possession and use o drug related objects, pssession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of meth, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, aggravated assault
- Fitzsimmons, Tiffany Nicole, 39, 205 Lincoln St. Lafayette, violation of parole
- Cole, Samual Keith Jr., 20, 904 W 6th St. Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense), failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping
- Crouch, Darrel Lebron, 36, 4731 70 HWY, Loudon, TN, violation of probation (misdemeanor)
- Pilgrim, Amber Faith, 33, 414 Dogwood Ln. Chattanooga, TN, failure to appear (felony)
- Burse, Caley Lynn, 26, 49 Country Ln. Chickamauga, battery (family violence act)
- Dodson, Martha Louise, 44, 1442 Happy Valley Rd. Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor), possession and use of drug related objects, possession of meth
- Yarber, Jonathan Luke, 25, 46 Claude Ln. Tunnel Hill, GA, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of meth
- Rounsaville, Gina Renee, 57, 26 Circle Dr. Rossville, drugs to be kept in original container, crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs, possession of cocaine, reckless driving, DUI alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
- Edwards, Jason Michael, 42, 405 Hogan Cir. Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Blevins, William Edward Jr. 57, 117 Anderson Rd. Rossville, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Woodward, Hayley Brianne, 28, 903 Chestnut St. Lafayette, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI alcohol
- Lucas, Brandon Taylor, 27, 347 Camp Jordan Rd. Chattanooga, seat belt violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, DUI alcohol
- Broadrick, Jessica Rebecca, 29, 7528 W HWY 136, Chickamauga, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of meth
- Goss, Kevin Wayne, 47, 6669 N. Marble Top Rd. Chickamauga, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of meth
- Younce, Stephanie Marie, 32, 8628 Leatherwood Trail, Hixson TN, failure to obey traffic control device, DUI alcohol
- Broadrick, David Leonard, 31, 613 Fannie Mae Dr. Chickamauga, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of meth
- Light, Emil Cleo, 51, 375 Hiawatha Cir. Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Higgins, Brianna Lee, 22, 231 Gray Rd. Rising Fawn, GA, DUI alcohol, marijuana poss. less than 1oz, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driver to exercise proper use of radios and mobile telephones
- Davis, Brody Chandler, 19, 437 Smith Liner Rd. Chickamauga, failure to appear (felony)
- Nelson, Jonathan Paul, 32, 158 North Victor St. Flintstone, violation of probation (misdemeanor), possession and use of drug related objects, possession of meth
- Manning, Joshua Martin, 41, 18 Honeysuckle Dr. Trion, GA, false report of a crime
- Myers, Jarrod Lebron, 40, 258 Myers Rd. Chickamauga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony)
- Perkins, Robert Ray, 47, 201 Ivy St. Rossville, marijuana poss. less than 1oz, possession of meth
- Bartley, Rachel Leigh, 27, 2123 Rogers Rd. Rossville, marijuana poss. less than 1oz, giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement, possession of meth, hold for other agency
- Smith, Ashley Faith, 43, 46 Travis Rd. Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony)
- Massey, David Lebron, 41, 864 Mtn. View Cir. Flintstone, violation of family violence order
- Culbert, Jessie Lynn, 28, 343 Wallaceville School Rd. Chickamauga, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2
- Bradley, Ira Nathaniel, 29, 200 Clemonts Dr. Trion, GA, violation of probation (misdemeanor)
- Franke, Charles Robert, 53, 3405 Brannon Ave. Chattanooga, TN, theft of services (misdemeanor)
- Burnett, Zachary Spencer Dewayne, 638 Mission Ridge Rd. Rossville, simple assault (family violence act)
- Jones, Jeffrey Lee II, 29, 94 Walden Rd. Chickamauga, possession of meth