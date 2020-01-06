Walker County Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested 53-year-old Richard Z. Benitez of Rossville in connection with the recent thefts of packages from the porches of Walker County homes, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.
A tip on Saturday, Jan. 4, led detectives to the home of Benitez, where a search recovered approximately 25 packages.
Detectives are working with Catoosa County and Hamilton County authorities to identify victims linked to the thefts in those jurisdictions.
Benitez was booked at the Walker County Detention Facility on two counts of theft by taking and released on bond.
As the investigation continues, additional charges against Benitez are possible, Sheriff Wilson said.