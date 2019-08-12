A Walker County sheriff’s deputy was shot during the patrol dispatch response to a Rossville domestic call on Sunday night, Aug 11, according to Sheriff Steve Wilson.
The shooting occurred slightly before 9:30 p.m. when officers were called to the scene about an unwanted party at the residence off Claire Street.
When deputies arrived, the man was sitting on the porch, according to the sheriff.
Walker deputy Sgt. Agredano engaged the suspect in conversation, as is protocol, but the 47-year-old suspect, Sherman Travis Thomas, told the deputy to leave before suddenly opening fire upon him.
As Sgt. Agredano and Deputy Coppack retreated for cover they returned fire, but Sgt. Agredano was shot in the leg during the exchange, the sheriff said.
The suspect was shot multiple times.
Sgt. Agredano and the suspect were both immediately transported to Erlanger Hospital for treatment. And the Sgt. was treated and released Monday morning, Aug. 12.
After undergoing surgery, the suspect remains in critical condition, according to the sheriff.
As in all deputy-related shootings, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations was called in to investigate.
More information will be provided as the Messenger has updates.