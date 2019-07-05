A vehicle was recently swiped from a gas pump at a Catoosa County convenience store on U.S. 41, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on the afternoon of June 24 at the Mapco Mart at the corner of U.S. 41 and Graysville Road.
The victim told police he parked his car at the gas pump around 3:30 p.m., went inside the store for approximately five minutes, and then went back outside to discover the vehicle missing.
The victim explained that the vehicle was left unlocked, and that it can be easily started due to the ignition being broken, reports show.
Deputies issued a BOLO (“be on the lookout”) on the vehicle and entered into the Georgia and national crime information databases.
The vehicle is described as a blue 2008 Suzuki Reno with GA tag ACS0474.