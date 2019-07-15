Utility trailer stolen from Rossville residence

A utility trailer was recently stolen from a residence on East Lakeview Drive in Rossville, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred sometime between the afternoon of July 5 and the morning of July 6.
The victim informed police the trailer was last seen around 3 p.m. on July 5 and that he noticed it missing the following morning at approximately 10 a.m.
The victim explained that he had recently purchased the trailer, but was able to provide the VIN number information to help the investigation.
The utility trailer is described as a black 2019 Karavan brand with VIN number 5KTUS1413KF554633.