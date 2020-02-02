A super duty truck was recently stolen from outside a Ringgold residence while it was warming up, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle theft occurred Jan. 29 on Barton Street in the area off Poplar Springs Road.
The theft occurred sometime between 7:20 a.m. and 7:28 a.m., reports show.
The victim told police she went outside and started the vehicle to let it warm up, and then went back inside the home. When she went back outside to leave in the vehicle, it was missing.
The truck is described as a gold 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty with a 6-liter turbo diesel engine and a chrome brush guard on the front and RJG7978 on its GA license plate.