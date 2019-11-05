Tools and equipment were recently stolen from a residential storage building in Rossville, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to Great Oaks Circle in Rossville on Oct. 22 after a resident of the Green Acres Community realized items were missing from his storage area.
The victim said the theft could have occurred any time between Oct. 14 and 22 due to the storage area being unlocked at the time.
The victim stated that a green miter saw and a yellow air compressor were taken from the storage area during the incident, reports show.
Although he couldn’t provide the serial number information for the equipment, the victim did tell deputies that he writes “stolen from” and his name on every tool that he owns and added that the permanent writing would have to be sanded or filed off.
The total estimated value of the stolen property is $260.