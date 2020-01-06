Thousands of dollars worth of landscaping equipment was recently stolen from a business on Raby Lane in Catoosa County, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred at Paul Bunyan Tree Service on Raby Lane in the Keith community.
On Christmas Eve, deputies were dispatched to the business after it was discovered that several items were missing from a service vehicle, reports show.
The theft occurred sometime between Dec. 21 and 24, police say.
The victim stated that a locking rack on the vehicle was broken and that several drawers were opened on nearby toolboxes.
Overall, eight Husqvarna-brand chainsaws were stolen from the vehicle at an estimated value of $7,260, reports show.
Anyone with information regarding the theft or the missing equipment is encouraged to contact Detective Doug Licklider with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.