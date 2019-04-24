On Tuesday, April 23, agents with Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit (LMJC) Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 1224 Arnold Road in Rock Spring in Walker County. As a result of the search warrant, agents located methamphetamine for resale. Arrested were Shannon B. Dean for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine, and Sandra L. Wrape for possession of methamphetamine.
The task force then partnered with the Dade County Sheriff's Department and Department of Community Supervision for an investigation at 265 Prince Road in Trenton for methamphetamine distribution.
Arrested were Michael Cloud for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, use of a communication device in facilitating a felony, and possession of drug-related objects, and Toni M. Greco for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects. Christopher P. Swafford was found to be a wanted felon for probation violation in Walker County.
Agents then conducted another distribution investigation at 335 Prince Road in Trenton. Agents located more than five ounces of methamphetamine packaged for resale. Arrested was Chad Sims for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug-related objects.