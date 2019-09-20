Through investigations and intelligence, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force identified Danny Kerdell Smith of Rossville as a distributor of methamphetamine in Northwest Georgia.
LMJCDTF launched an investigation into Smith's network, which extends into Catoosa, Walker, Chattooga, Dade and Floyd counties.
As a result of a three-month investigation, Smith and others were arrested on Thursday, Sept. 19.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrested are expected.
Smith has been charged with distribution of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine and possession of THC oil.
Others charged
- Carrie Morris of Flintstone, trafficking methamphetamine.
- Charles Gray of Rossville, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of THC oil.
- Katlyn Marsh of Chickamauga, possession of methamphetamine. tampering with evidence, obstruction of an officer, theft by bringing stolen property into the state (stolen firearm).
- Tiffany Pritchett of Chickamauga, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, theft by bringing stolen property into the state (stolen firearm).
- Tammy Johnson of Chickamauga, possession of methamphetamine.
- Heather Templeton of LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine.
- Andrew Cross of Chickamauga, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine).
- Amanda Shaw of LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine.
- Malori Patton of Rossville, possession of methamphetamine.
- Frances Lewis of LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine.
- Ashley Smith of Rossville, probation violation.
- Joshua Dalrymple of Flintstone, warrant.