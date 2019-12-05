Authorities on Dec. 4 made several methamphetamine-related and other arrests in Walker County.
According to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force:
After a month-long investigation, agents with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 886 Jones Road, LaFayette. The focus of the investigation was Matthew Crawford of LaFayette and his distribution of large quantities methamphetamine in Northwest Georgia.
Crawford is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent for resale, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of firearm by convicted felon. The investigation is still ongoing, and more arrests are expected.
Agents located over a quarter pound of methamphetamine, four firearms, two stolen firearms, digital scales and U.S. currency.
Also on same date at different locations, agents conducted followup investigations and arrested Shane Bennett of Rock Spring for possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of an officer, Danny Smith of Rossville for probation violation, and Joshua Wiley of LaFayette for parole violation.
The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and LaFayette Street Crimes Unit teamed up to arrest Brian Collins and Julie Turner, both of LaFayette, for possession of methamphetamine on Fortune Street in LaFayette.
Anyone with information or a tip on drug or gang activity can call 706-638-5570 or email info@lmjcdtf.org.