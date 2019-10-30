A student was arrested Monday afternoon, Oct. 28, after bringing a handgun to Ringgold High School, police say.
According to the Police Department, the incident occurred that morning and was handled by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from Ringgold Police Department, which took to social media after the incident to put the public’s mind at ease.
“The Ringgold Police Department assigned the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office in the following matter,” to post said. “The situation has been resolved and turned over to their department.”
The post went on to say that the gun wasn’t loaded when it was recovered from the offender.
“A special needs student was arrested for bringing a gun to Ringgold High,” the post stated. “The gun was not loaded and there were no threats made against any students or the school.”
Officials say the student will not be allowed to return to the school.