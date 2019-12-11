Six people escaped a burning home Wednesday, Dec. 11, in Walker County, thanks in part to working smoke alarms.
911 received a call at 3:31 a.m. reporting a structure fire with entrapment at 533 Worthington Gap Road. When Walker County Fire Rescue arrived, everyone inside had escaped the blaze.
Emergency crews transported four of the family members to the hospital for treatment. A 60-year old male suffered second- and third-degree burns, while three others needed medical care for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire has been ruled as electrical. The point of origin was the front wall of the living room where the Christmas tree was located. A resident told the fire marshal the tree was left on overnight. The home is considered a total loss.
Fire officials say working smoke alarms inside the home activated and warned the family of the fire. Walker County Fire Rescue installed three new smoke alarms at this residence on Oct. 2, 2018. There were not working smoke alarms in the home prior to the family taking advantage of the county’s free community service program.