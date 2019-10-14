A Walker County deputy resigned in September after being arrested for criminal trespassing, Sheriff Steve Wilson confirmed.
Deputy Corey Griffin resigned Sept. 20, the sheriff said. Griffin is the deputy who shot and killed his K-9 partner “Rocky” in July, claiming the dog had attacked him.
Wilson emphasized that neither Griffin's resignation nor the trespassing charged are connected to the K-9 incident. “This incident had nothing to do with what occurred in July concerning the dog,” Wilson said.
The criminal trespassing occurred on Aug. 17 at the residence of Griffin's girlfriend. She was at home with another guest, Wilson said. Griffin was off duty, he said.
Griffin and his girlfriend recently separated and she moved to a different location, Wilson said.
Griffin reportedly forced his way through the home that evening and entered uninvited.
Griffin then proceeded to incite a verbal altercation. No physical contact was reported, Wilson said.
Though the former deputy was not arrested that night, the Sheriff's Office of Internal Affairs investigated the incident further in mid-September, found enough evidence to charge him with criminal trespassing and issued a warrant for Griffin's arrest. Griffin resigned Sept. 20 and turned himself in Sept. 24.