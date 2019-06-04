Multiple guns and shots of testosterone hormone were recently stolen during burglary of a Catoosa County home, police say.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred on Lee Drive in the Rolling Hills subdivision sometime on May 23.
Deputies were dispatched to the home just after 7 p.m. on May 23 after the victims arrived to find signs of forced entry and the home ransacked.
A door leading from the garage area to the home was damaged with the deadbolt visibly detached, reports show.
The victim told deputies that the theft must have occurred between 4:40 a.m. that morning and 6:15 p.m. that evening.
Two rifles, three handguns, a watch, cuff links were stolen during the incident, as well as three syringes and three vials of testosterone hormone.
After inspecting the home further, a log containing serial numbers of the guns was also missing from a drawer, reports show.
The total estimated value of the stolen property is $3,244.