On Monday, Sept. 23, at about 4 a.m. a “shots fired” call at 108 Hiawatha Circle in Chickamauga was reported to the Walker County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies, upon arrival, found the residence had been shot multiple times and shell casings were found in the roadway.
During the investigation Walker County detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and with the assistance of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force executed the search warrant, arresting the following:
- Leanna Raye Owens, 43, of 108 Hiawatha Circle in Chickamauga, charged with maintaining a disorderly house, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
- Alexis Frazier Trantham, 33, of 108 Hiawatha Circle in Chickamauga, charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
- Brandon Colt Quarles, 19, of 23 Newman Drive in Rossville, charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
- Johnathan Allen Mannis, 17, of 108 Hiawatha Circle in Chickamauga, charged with possession of Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
- Dacey Andrew Kilgore, 18, of 2336 Ga. Highway 341 North in Rossville, charged with possession of Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
One juvenile was transported to Juvenile Justice. Two juveniles were taken into protective custody and turned over to the Department of Family and Children Services.