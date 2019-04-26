On Thursday, April 25, agents with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 783 Mission Ridge Road in Rossville.
Six people were arrested on drug charges and a seventh on a warrant:
- Montel D. Slocum for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II (oxycodone), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during a commission of a crime and possession of marijuana (less than an ounce).
- Amanda R. Madris for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II (oxycodone), and possession of marijuana (less than an ounce).
- Jennifer H. West for possession of methamphetamine and possession of Schedule II (oxycodone).
- Rolando Rivera for possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I and possession of marijuana (less than an ounce).
- Dora M. Madris for possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I and probation violation.
- Matthew R. Cabrera for possession of methamphetamine.
- Rebecca D. Browning for probation violation.
Agents also arrested three individuals in Chattooga County during narcotic investigations later in the day. At 221 McCollum St. in Trion, agents arrested Angela M. Beshers for possession of methamphetamine. At 2431 US Highway 27 in Trion, agents arrested Cody L. Saylor and Heather N. Corey, both for possession of a firearm by convicted felon.