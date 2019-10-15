According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Department, Robert "Robbie" Sission, 30, of Rock Spring, has been missing since Monday, Sept. 30.
He was last seen walking into the wooded area near 4,899 (5,000 block) of U.S. Highway 27 in LaFayette.
He was wearing a black shirt, camouflage shorts, and flip-flops.
Sission is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has brown hair. He has tattoos across his hands and chest.
Sission suffers from Type 1 diabetes and requires insulin daily, but did not have his medication with him when he went missing.
If you see anyone resembling this description, call Walker 911 Non-Emergency at 706-375-7810, or the Walker County Sheriffs Office at 706-638-1909, ext. 1298, and ask for Detective Andy Cash.