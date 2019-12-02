A Rossville man who reportedly stabbed a woman in the abdomen with a kitchen knife was expected Dec. 2 to appear in court.
Justin Hurst, 29, is charged with aggravated assault Family Violence Act, cruelty to children third degree and simple battery.
According to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson, the incident occurred Nov. 30 at at 7:01 p.m. at 1003 Park City Road, Rossville, and resulted from a domestic argument between male and female residents.
The victim, 34-year-old Jennifer Pippin, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Children, who were present in the house during the incident, were not injured.
Hurst was jailed at the Walker County Detention Facility. He was scheduled to appear before a magistrate on Dec. 2 at 2 p.m.