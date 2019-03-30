A Rossville teenager is facing multiple charges after he allegedly passed out drunk behind the wheel in the middle of Battlefield Parkway, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Tyson Blake Haley, 17, of 2021 Gail Street was arrested March 20 on charges of DUI, underage consumption, impeding the flow of traffic, and violation of license restrictions.
Haley has been release from jail on a $4,400 bond, records show.
Just before 2 a.m. on March 20, deputies received a call of vehicle sitting in the middle of Battlefield Parkway near I-75.
Upon arrival, Deputy Keith Cantrell says he found Haley asleep behind the wheel of a Ford F-150 slumped over into the passenger side of the vehicle with the truck still in drive.
“I attempted to wake the driver up, which took several attempts at shaking him and giving directives,” Deputy Cantrell said.
Cantrell wrote in the report that Haley’s eyes were bloodshot, his speech slurred, and that he seemed confused claiming her wasn’t in the middle of the roadway.
Haley was unsuccessful when he attempted multiple field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.84 on his alcohol breath test, reports show.
Haley’s vehicle was towed and he was taken to Catoosa County jail without incident.