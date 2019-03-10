A Rossville man is facing drug charges after being arrested while loitering around closed businesses in the middle of the night, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Kevin Richard Frady, 38, of East State Line Road, was arrested March 3 on charges of loitering and prowling, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of an unknown controlled substance. His bond was set at $11,000.
Frady’s arrest occurred just after 2 a.m. when a deputy found him wandering around a business on Direct Connection Drive in Rossville with a backpack full of odd items.
When asked why he was roaming around businesses that’d been closed for several hours, Frady told police he was returning from the Mapco gas station in East Ridge, Tenn., where he went to purchase cigarettes.
Frady then produced a receipt to corroborate his claim; however, it didn’t match up with the story he was providing.
“The receipt was timestamped at 12:42, an hour and 18 minutes earlier, and the store was approximately 10 minutes away on foot,” Deputy Aaron Thomas stated in his report. “Also, the only item listed on the receipt was a candy bar for $1.”
When searched, Frady had an unidentified pill capsule, pocket knife, four flashlights, and several old cell phones in his backpack.
Deputy Thomas also found a crystal substance folded up in a napkin, which Frady claimed was salt, but when tested came back positive as meth, reports show.
The powdery substance that was inside the pill capsule couldn’t immediately be identified, but all the drug items were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) for identification.
Frady was taken to Catoosa County jail without incident.