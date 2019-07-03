A 57-year-old Rossville man has been arrested and booked at the Walker County Detention Facility on three child sex abuse charges, according to Sheriff Steve Wilson.
Timothy Wayne Bennett of Mulberry Lane was arrested Tuesday, July 2, on three felony warrants charging him with rape, aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy.
The warrants allege that Bennett sexually abused a juvenile female in 2015 and 2016.
Bennett will remain in the Walker County Detention Center without bond pending a hearing in Superior Court.