A Rossville man is being held in Catoosa County jail without bond after he allegedly beat a woman and then ran from authorities during a traffic stop, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Travis Gene Baker, 30, of Princess Lane, was arrested April 17 on charges of battery (under the Family Violence Act), criminal trespassing, third-degree cruelty to children, obstructing law enforcement officers, obstructing or hindering a 911 call, and parole violation.
Baker has been denied bond at this time.
A deputy was dispatched to Princess Lane just after 7:30 a.m. on April 17 and met with a woman who claimed Baker had hit her in the face and pushed her over a laundry basket.
The woman told the deputy that she and Baker got into an argument around midnight and that he left to go to his mother’s house in Chattanooga.
The woman went on to say that Baker arrived back at the residence around 4 a.m., at which time a physical argument erupted, with Baker punching her in the face and pushing her over a laundry basket, reports show.
The woman claimed Baker took cell phones from two children in the home and smashed them when she attempted to use them to call 911.
One of the children was able to get out of the home and make it to a neighbor’s residence to call the police, at which time Baker grabbed money belonging to the victim, and then took off on foot toward State Line Road, reports show.
Baker was already gone from the residence when Deputy Hannah Squires arrived, but Squires did observe visible marks on the victim’s face, eyes, and forearm.
Several hours later, Deputy Squires was again dispatched to the residence after Baker showed up attempting to collect some of his belongings.
While en route to the home, Squires says she was informed by dispatch that Baker had left the residence again, but that he had the female victim in the car with him, reports show.
“Detective James Stockard was in the area and saw a car that matched the description of the one Mr. Baker was in,” Deputy Squires said. “Detective Stockard stated over the radio he saw a female hanging out of the car trying to flag someone down.”
Stockard eventually stopped the vehicle in a driveway on Prater Road, but Baker took off on foot, reports show.
Stockard and a handful of other deputies were subsequently able to locate Baker and take him into custody without further incident.
The police report also shows that Baker was under the influence of drugs when the incident occurred.