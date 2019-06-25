A Rossville man was arrested after he allegedly beat and raped a woman repeatedly at knifepoint, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Daniel Richard See, 32, of Fairlane Drive, was arrested June 17 on charges of rape, aggravated assault, battery, and probation violation.
Deputies and detectives first began looking at See on June 10 after a battered woman showed up at the sheriff’s office to report See’s alleged abuse.
The woman told deputies that around midnight on June 9, See held her at his residence against her will, beat her, and forced her to have sex with him while he threatened her with a razor knife.
The woman said the abuse occurred until about 6 o'clock that morning and picked up again the following day on June 10.
Reports show that See also allegedly struck the victim repeatedly during the sexual assault and struck her in the head when she attempted to use a phone to call for help.
After deputies took a look at the woman’s injuries, detectives were notified of the situation.
“Both arms had bruises,” Deputy Katherine Moody said. “She had bruising all around her neck where she said he choked her, and she also stated she had a large knot in the center of her back.”
Eventually, the woman was able to contact someone from her church and her son for help, reports show.
Detectives were able to locate See and he was arrested on the charges June 17.