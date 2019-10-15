A Rossville residence was recently burglarized for the second time in a month, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the home, located in the 300 block of North Avenue, was burglarized around 7 p.m. on Oct. 7.
The victim told police he and his brother arrived at his brother's home and witnessed two people burglarizing his residence next door.
Upon arrival, the brothers witnessed an African-American male and a Caucasian female rummaging through the garage of the residence.
Shortly thereafter, the suspects ran to a gray two-door vehicle and drove off, reports show.
The brothers followed the vehicle to the state line, but were unable to obtain a tag number before losing sight of the car.
After assessing the burglary, it appeared that nothing was missing; however, it was later discovered that a lawn mower, tiller, porch swing, and hand tools had been taken.
The Oct. 7 incident came approximately a month after the last incident at the home, which involved the theft of nearly $5,000 worth of guns, electronics, and other property in early September.