The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force announced it has uncovered a distribution network of prescription narcotics along with marijuana, following the arrest of a Rossville couple.
On Jan. 27, 2020, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force conducted a follow up investigation at 435 Montclair Drive, Rossville, Ga.
Authorities learned that Kristopher Teffeteller, 33, and Ashley McNish, 38, have been traveling to the south Florida area, obtaining prescription narcotics for resale in north Georgia and southeast Tennessee. It was also discovered that the pair are currently on felony probation in Tennessee for prescription narcotics and firearm possession after a guilty plea in October 2019.
They were both arrested on each of the following charges: possession with intent to distribute oxymorohone, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute morphine, possession with intent to distribute methadone, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.