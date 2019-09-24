Officer Joshua VanDyke of the Ringgold Police Department completed a course in advanced traffic law conducted by the Georgia Police Academy Division of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.
This course is required by the Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council for advanced certification.
The course provides public safety officers an overview of the laws in the Georgia traffic code that pertain to moving vehicle violations and includes updates on rules of the road, which govern how a vehicle shall be operating safely on Georgia roads. Rules of the road not only encompass laws governing traffic, but also include common driving practices.
Additional topics include driver's and vehicle licensing requirements; state-wide vehicle safety inspection regulations and emission standards in appropriate counties; and factors contributing to accidents and serious offenses that result in significant property damage, injury, or loss of life.
Emphasis in the course is placed on Georgia statutes that govern the operation of motor vehicles and case law pertaining to specific offenses.