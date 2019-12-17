The Ringgold Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male who has allegedly shoplifted from a gas station on multiple occasions.
According to Ringgold Police, a white male appearing to be in his late teens or 20s has shoplifted items from the Chevron located at 6860 Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold on more than one occasion.
Officials say the man is possibly driving a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
Anyone with information about the thefts or the individual is encouraged to contact the Ringgold Police Department at 706-935-3066.