A recent probation check led to a drug arrest in Rossville after a man was found to be in possession of several drug-related items, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Bryan Joseph Pair, 35, of McBrien Road in East Ridge, Tenn., was arrested July 10 on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, giving a false name and birth date to police, and probation violation. His bond was set at $9,500.
Detective Dustin Romans and a probation officer conducted a followup at a residence on Steele Road in Rossville just after 5 p.m. on July 10, at which time they found several drug-related objects that Pair admitted were his.
“During the search of the residence, I located a black case,” Detective Romans said. “The case contained a glass smoking device with a clear crystalline residue believed to be methamphetamine, three syringes, and an unknown crystalline substance folded up in aluminum foil.”
A backpack was also discovered, which contained another smoking device and a cash card with Pair’s name on it.
When first confronted, Pair claimed his name was Andrew Graves. It was soon learned that he’d given a false name and birth date, reports show.
After learning his identity, Detective Romans says Pair claimed ownership of the drugs.
“Mr. Pair made pre and post-Miranda statements stating the meth pipes containing meth were his,” Detective Romans said. “I asked him multiple times if the contraband belonged to him, and each time Mr. Pair stated that the items were his alone.”
Pair was then placed under arrest and taken to Catoosa County jail without incident.